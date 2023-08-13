York City vs Altrincham: National League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Two games into the season and the heat is already on for York City, who, under new ownership, have had the worst possible to what was supposed to be a fresh, new era of positivity.

Instead, the Minstermen have slumped to narrow defeats away at Wealdstone and to Kidderminster Harriers on home soil.

While both results were determined by a single goal difference, the North Yorkshire outfit have barely succeeded in notching five attempts on goal so far, with just one of them finding the back of the net.

With fans majorly putting the poor showings down to tactical errors, the pressure is now very much on to meet the high expectations set at the start of the campaign.

Just as City fans think that things can't get any worse, their side now prepare to run out under the LNER Community Stadium lights against Altrincham, a bogey team that York have failed to beat at home in their last six clashes.

Phil Parkinson's Alty pay another visit across the Pennines to face the Minstermen this Tuesday in decent form, having picked up a respectable four points from six so far.

A devastating goal at the death on opening day meant Altrincham had to settle for a point against Dagenham & Redbridge, before they went one better seven days later, coming from behind to secure an impressive 3-2 win at Woking.

While York could sink to rock bottom with another defeat, the Robins sit on the opposite end of the spectrum, where three points can potentially lift them to the top of the league.

Team News

York City

There is a double absence at right-back for this fixture, as Ryan Fallowfield serves the final game of his suspension, while Michael Duckworth could be out for a few weeks through injury.

Problems are eased slightly in defence though, with highly-rated centre-half Callum Howe returning from his red card ban.

Captain Lenell John-Lewis has been struggling with his groin and will likely be watching on from the sidelines this time.

Altrincham

Alty should have a full squad available to choose from at York, with Joey Jones having returned from injury and making the bench for both of the first two games.

Perhaps notably, goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who has joined on loan from Stockport County, will come up against the club he spent 2022/23 for on Tuesday.

Likely Lineups

York City

Stockdale, Andoh, Howe, Cordner, Crookes, Woodyard, Dyson, Castro, Harriott, Akinyemi, Hurst

Altrincham

Ross, Banks, E.Jones, Baines, J.Jones, Osborne, Kosylo, Marriott, Linney, Conn-Clarke, Amaluzor

Key Players

Alex Woodyard (York City)

Departing his role as AFC Wimbledon captain just a few weeks ago, Alex Woodyard could be a crucial part of this York City side this season.

Classed as one of the various marquee signings made by Michael Morton, the experienced midfielder has already proved his worth, picking up the sponsors' man of the match award following a pretty solid performance amid the 2-1 defeat to Kidderminster.

Now surely one of the first names on the teamsheet this Tuesday, the 30-year-old will be hoping to lead his side to a much-needed response and get some points on the board.

Alex Woodyard was awarded man of the match for his efforts during Saturday's defeat (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Regan Linney (Altrincham)

The Robins are in red-hot form right now, and so is Regan Linney, who netted a double at the weekend.

After smashing it for FC United of Manchester in the lower leagues since 2019, the attacker was snapped up by Parkinson last season, and managed six goals in 18 games, settling Alty in mid-table.

This term, he has taken just two games to get going, scoring a crucial brace, including the winner, at Woking on Saturday, and will now look to continue his fine form on gameday three.

Regan Linney is off the mark for the season for Alty (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Here are the last five meetings between York City and Altrincham, where the Minstermen have been defeated all five times.

14/03/2023: York City 1-2 Altrincham (National League)

11/03/2023: York City 1-2 Altrincham (FA Trophy)

12/11/2022: Altrincham 2-1 York City (National League)

25/07/2020: York City 0-2 Altrincham (National League North Playoffs)

23/11/2019: York City 0-1 Altrincham (FA Trophy)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium.

This fixture will be held at the LNER Community Stadium (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

It is set to be the Robins' third trip to the 8,500-seater venue, having recorded a couple of 2-1 victories in the space of four days there earlier this year.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday, along with the vast majority of National League fixtures this midweek.

The only exception is Wednesday's clash between Boreham Wood and Solihull Moors.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and although it is not an all-ticket fixture, it is recommended to buy online and in advance, as prices will increase on the day.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV for just £9.50.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio York, York Hospital Radio, and Radio Alty, while both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide match updates via their social media channels.