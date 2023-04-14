Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will "have to be at their best" to beat West Ham

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: A general view outside the London Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on April 5, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was on top form at his pre match press conference at the Gunners’ London Colney Training Centre on Friday lunch time as he looked ahead to Sunday’s game against Premier League strugglers West Ham United.

Arteta entered London Colney’s media room with a bright smile on his face as he eased himself down into his seat. This week’s media conference incredibly busy as the days count down to the final games of the Premier League season.

Before he'd barely had chance to catch his breath, the first question fired his way enquired about the fitness of French defender William Saliba who’s been missing for the Gunners since their Europa League exit to Sporting CP in mid-March.

“William is still not available,” he said.

“He’s progressing well and we’re hopeful that we can have him available in the next few weeks, but we have to see.

“He’s not far, we need to be cautious obviously because of his injury but he is evolving well.”

Saliba’s fight to be fit over the next few weeks could see him miss some crucial games as their next three matches include West Ham this Sunday, Southampton at Emirates Stadium on Friday 21st April and Arsenal’s monumental clash with title rivals Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 26th April.

#AFC | Further on Saliba, Arteta saying that he isn't far, they have to be cautious but says he is evolving well



Also confirming Eddie Nketiah is fully fit and back available for selection for the weekend pic.twitter.com/MUUBjC1w2a — Dan George (@Dangeorge47) April 14, 2023

Alongside Saliba, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has recently been recovering from an injury but the Arsenal number 14 has recently returned to training with Arteta confirming that the 23-year-old would be available for selection this weekend.

Arsenal’s most recent Premier League game came in the form of a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool who scored a late 87th minute equaliser through Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino. A number of the away side’s players towards the end of the game were visibly upset with Oleksandr Zinchenko one of a few to have his head in his hands on the Anfield bench.

Arteta was however pleased to see that his players felt this way.

“They should be upset,” Arteta told.

“If you concede in the final few minutes you have to be upset because we wanted to win the game.

“We also have to be realistic and accept that we had an expectational period in the first half where we should have killed the game off.

“The reality is that in the second half we had some really tough moments where we had to dig in and we shouldn’t concede.”

One player who once again at the weekend was in exceptional form and has been superb for Arsenal this season is their top scorer Gabriel Martinelli.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and recorded a goal and an assist for his side at Anfield on Sunday.

The Arsenal boss Arteta praised the youngster’s attitude and used his consistency and mindset as a reason as to why he’s been in such imperious form this season.

“He’s playing more games and has another year of experience,” Arteta said.

“He has a huge understanding with his teammates and the way he approaches every single session, his training and his life is to be the best.

“When that happens and when you have the consistency that he has with every situation every day, only good outcomes are going to be in front of him and I’m not surprised about that.”

Arsenal have had perfect success when competing away from home in London derbies this season with victories away at Chelsea, Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

West Ham remain the final London derby of the season for the north London side and Arsenal travel to the London Stadium at a time where the Hammers sit three points above the relegation zone.

Arteta told the media today that he expects a tough encounter.

“It will be a very difficult game,” he told.

“We’ve been there a few times and has always been really tricky games, I know David Moyes really well and how he is going to prepare for the game as well.

“We are ready and it is going to be a fight and another big derby for us, we will have to be at our best if we are going to win it.”

Arsenal’s trip to West Ham in the Premier League is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday with live coverage available to watch on Sky Sports main event.

All the live updates, previews and reaction will be right here on VAVEL UK.