West Ham vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Che Adams of Southampton and Thilo Kehrer of West Ham during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

West Ham and Southampton will be looking to move themselves out of the relegation zone, when the two sides lock horns on Sunday.

With Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both picking up victories on Saturday, the pressure has ramped up on both clubs as they both look to not get left behind.

David Moyes' side have not won in the league since they dismantled Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the end of February, but they did beat AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League by the same scoreline in their last match.

Southampton, meanwhile, came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Tottenham last time out, to give the south-coast club hope that they could still avoid the drop.

The Hammers are currently on a four-match unbeaten league run at the London Stadium, winning two and drawing two.

Ruben Selles' side will be looking to James Ward-Prowse to be their main man again, as he has scored all four of Southampton's away goals since Christmas - three of those being free-kicks.

When the two teams met back in October at the St Mary's Stadium, Romain Perraud opened the scoring in the first half, but Declan Rice earned West Ham a point, with a second half equaliser.

Team News

West Ham

There are a number of fitness doubts ahead of the game for David Moyes.

Nayef Aguerd and Gianlucca Scamacca are both injury concerns, while Italian left-back Emerson has been suffering from an illness that could possibly rule him out.

In more promising news for West Ham, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is now back in training, along with striker Michail Antonio so both could start for the Hammers.

Right-back Vladimir Coufal returned from a heel problem to appear for the Czech Republic in midweek and will be pushing to start.

Southampton

German defender Armel Bella-Kotchap will definitely miss out for the Saints because of a shoulder problem that he suffered during the 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

Jan Bednarek is a doubt with a rib injury that occurred in that same game, but he did represent Poland during the international break in a boost to the south-coast side.

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu missed games for Scotland and Ghana respectively, so they will also be monitored closely.

Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are both long-term absentees and they will not be available.

Likely Lineups

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Southampton

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Walcott, Alcaraz, Elyounoussi; Adams

Key Players

West Ham - Danny Ings

Southampton know just how devastating Ings can be on his day and they will need to watch their former striker closely on Sunday.

The 30-year-old scored twice against Nottingham Forest back in February, but has not found the net since.

The clinical striker scored 46 goals in 100 competitive games for the south-coast side between 2018 and 2021, and he will be a key man for West Ham in their fight against relegation.

Southampton - James Ward-Prowse

The 28-year-old is still Southampton's biggest threat in front of goal and the midfielder has thrived with that responsibility this season.

Big wins at Everton and Chelsea were largely thanks to the former England international - who scored superb free-kicks on both occasions.

Every time that Ward-Prowse steps up for a free-kick in and around the opponents box, you immediately feel like it is an opportunity to score.

But it's not just his set-piece ability that makes him such a crucial player to Southampton, it is his leadership and quality in the midfield area.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at West Ham's London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture is part of Super Sunday, and it will kick-off at 14:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game, for those watching in the UK, will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD.