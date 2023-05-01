‘Upset’ and ‘unsatisfied’ Arsenal look to return to winning ways as they host Chelsea

On Tuesday evening, the Gunners will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates, where they will look to fire themselves back to the Premier League’s summit.

Arteta’s side will have the opportunity to go two points clear of Man City if they win, albeit having played two games more, in a title race that is now not in the North London club’s hands after their 4-1 loss to the Manchester club last Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s opponents for Tuesday night are not the Chelsea we are used to seeing in terms of on the pitch success.

While Chelsea’s spending has continued at the same pace it was undertaken under the Roman Abramovich era, with £666 million spent across two transfer windows, the on the pitch action has been very different.

The West London club currently sit in 12th place, with no wins in their last six premier league games, with interim boss Frank Lampard yet to pick up a single point as Chelsea manager.

For Arsenal, however, Tuesday’s game purely represents an opportunity to get back to their previous form, with Arteta keen to see his side push on in the final part of the Premier League’ season.

Team News

Mikel Arteta confirmed that William Saliba, who had been a vital part of Arsenal’s backline prior to his injury, was still out. This means that the Frenchman has not played since Arsenal’s 3-0 away win over Fulham, incidentally the last time his side kept a clean sheet in the Premier League.

“He’s not going to be involved tomorrow and we'll have to wait until the next game to see where we are but he hasn’t improved this week as well.”

Saliba is joined on the sidelines by Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohammed Elneny, both important squad players for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta was asked to describe how difficult it is without Saliba, who, when available, has played every single minute of Premier League football for Arsenal.

“I don’t know, he’s an important player but I don’t know how to quantify. I don’t know how to quantify when Gabriel Jesus has been out for four months, Nketiah for three months, Emile Smith Rowe for four and a half months, Kieran Tierney out for a few weeks, Tomiyasu out for three-and-a-half months, maybe now six months. This is football," he said.

On getting over the disappointment of the City loss

This time last week, Arsenal were building up to their biggest game of the decade and one of the Premier League’s most important games for a generation.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Pep Guardiola’s side convincingly overcame his former assistant manager’s team, with palpable disappointment etched across the faces of the Arsenal players at full-time.

However, Arteta described it as a good reality check for his side, which is still the youngest of the league by a full year with an average age of just 25.2 years.

“The disappointment was across the club, everybody. Our supporters, our people, our staff, our players. It was a big night and we didn’t produce the performance that we wanted and we deserved to lose the game and we have to move on, but I think it was a good reality check. I think as well in the way they step up the level. We couldn’t reach that level, but the reality check that you have to step to that level for 10 months. Believing what you do because you’re so good as well.”

Arsenal players react after conceding a third goal to Manchester City. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

Arteta ‘happy’ with Champions League football, but both him and Arsenal want more

Arteta also described how happy and proud he was to see his side qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners have not participated in Europe’s top club competition since the 2016/17 season, which, under the leadership of Arsenè Wenger, was their 17th consecutive season in the exclusive competition.

“I am incredibly proud and thankful for what everyone has contributed to bring Champions League football back to this football club with five, six games to go, something that hasn’t happened in over a decade in this club.

So congratulations and thank you so much for everyone who has contributed to that and thank you for still being upset and not accepting that Champions League is not enough and we want more.”

For Arsenal’s manager now, the most important thing his side can do is get back to winning ways under the lights at a sold-out Emirates for the second consecutive night, after the women’s team also sold out the ground for their Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg on Monday evening.

“What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on into the next game with a full team at home, with our people, London derby, and put things night.”

In addition, the Spaniard added that there is much still to happen in the Premier League, with nothing decided yet.

“We have achieved what it was difficult to achieve and we can still achieve the Premier League because it’s five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still.”

Arteta’s comments come as Arsenal enter into their last five games of the season, a run which will see them face London giants Chelsea, third-placed Newcastle, European hopefuls Brighton as well as relegation battling Nottingham Forest, before facing Wolves at the Emirates for the final game of the season.

Arteta, however, believes pressure is simply part of the job at Arsenal, with the club needing to be competing to win every single trophy.

"We are Arsenal Football Club, we have to be here to win every single trophy. This is the demands. The reality will happen in the last 15 years, that’s not the reality, but the demands have to be there."

Arteta insisted his team are not down and out quite yet, and nor will they be over the following seasons. With the young coach emphasising that his side are hungry for success and want to consistently be mentioned along with the world’s best teams.

“We’re still not satisfied and we’re still upset and we want more. So we want be the club that we want to be to be consistently with the best that’s the mentality that we need and that’s what I loved more the last few days. Because this squad is going to demand to get where we want.”