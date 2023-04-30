Four things we learnt from Liverpool's dramatic win over Spurs

It was a rollercoaster of emotions on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield.

The hosts enjoyed a ruthless start going three-nil up after just 15 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued his impressive run of form with a pinpoint ball to Curtis Jones who slotted past Fraser Forster to open the scoring.

Just two minutes later the returning Luis Diaz got a long awaited goal on his first start since October.

Mohamed Salah blasted a fine penalty into the back of the net and the visitors looked set to be in for a long afternoon.

Ryan Mason's side began to slowly get themselves back into the game, keeping the hosts quiet and creating an array of chances.

Goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son ensured Anfield was in for a nail-biting end to the game.

The visitors completed their comeback as substitute Richarlison got a vital touch on the ball which flew over fellow Brazilian, Alisson Becker, and into the net.

Richarlison was under the belief he had secured a hard-fought point for his side but the celebrations did not last long.

The heroics of Diogo Jota cancelled out the equaliser as the stadium erupted and the Reds refused to let their top four hopes dwindle away.

The Reds have now won four games on the bounce and leapfrog today's opponents to move into fifth place with five games remaining of the campaign.

Here are four things we learnt from Sunday's action.

Diaz back amongst the goals

It had been 203 long days since Diaz was last involved in Liverpool's starting line-up.

The Colombian international was enjoying a good start to the season for the Reds before suffering two serious knee injuries in the trip to the Emirates Stadium back in October.

Diaz had looked to be in contention to return to action back in December before ultimately a major setback in training delayed that.

The winger wasted no time in writing his name back onto the scoresheet after tapping home from Cody Gakpo's ball. It was his first Premier League goal since August.

Diaz celebrates his first league goal since August (Image by Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

The man they call 'Lucho' has enjoyed a solid return to life on the pitch with a string of vigorous cameos off the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Diaz returned to action at Elland Road where his side secured a convincing away win.

The Colombian is certainly proving to be a valuable asset in the race for top four.

Diogo the hero

Another man who has recently re-emerged back onto the field is Jota.

He had also suffered a major injury setback in the Reds home clash against Manchester City back in October.

The Portuguese attacker has been in fine form recently with a couple of braces over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

He had somewhat of a quiet trip to London on Wednesday during the Reds' win over West Ham, but the forward got himself back on the scoresheet today.

Starting the game on the side-lines today, Jota was eventually introduced in the 63rd minute.

Jota surrounded by his teammates after the winning goal (Image by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The heroics came in the fifth minute of injury time as a catastrophic mistake from substitute Lucas Moura gifted the him the ball.

The centre-forward then struck at the Kop end, cancelling out Richarlison's equaliser.

There was just 99 seconds splitting the two injury time goals.

Anfield erupted singing Jota's song to the rafters and Liverpool will dare to dream of a top four finish for another day.

Spurs fans can be somewhat happy with their performance

Although suffering a horrid start to the game, Tottenham managed to solidify themselves and refused to be torn apart by the hosts as the game went on.

Spurs began to cause the Liverpool backline problems just around the half-hour mark with chances from skipper Kane and talisman Son.

The North London side pulled one back just on the stroke of half time as Ivan Perisic brushed off Virgil Van Dijk and released a great ball to Kane who converted with ease.

Kane pulls one back at Anfield (Image by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The hosts were incredibly fortunate as Spurs had a stroke of bad luck with Cristian Romero and Son striking the post in rapid succession.

Son eventually got his goal with just thirteen minutes of play left before Richarlison equalised at the death.

Ryan Mason's side can keep their head up with this comeback as they showed a lot of heart to turn their nightmare start around, which is something they certainly failed to do in their last away game at Newcastle.

Spurs winless in their last four

Tottenham’s loss at Anfield now means that they are without a win in their last four games.

This run includes away losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle, the latter being a 6-1 thrashing.

Spurs players at Anfield (Image by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This is not the sort of run you would expect of a team hoping to secure a top four place, but any notion of this happening are now considerably miniscule especially with Manchester United and Newcastle both picking up wins this weekend.

Today's result now means that Spurs have slipped down to 6th place, seven points off United who have two games in hand.

Spurs face Crystal Palace next at home.