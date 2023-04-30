Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: Jota wins it at the death

Tottenham came back from a three-goal deficit in the 90th minute, only to be denied by Diogo Jota in a thrilling game at Anfield.

Liverpool flew into a three-goal lead in the first fifteen minutes, with goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Spurs improved as the first-half went on and Harry Kane dented the hosts' lead just before the halfway point.

Heung-Min Son made sure that it would be a nervy finish as he slotted when one-on-one with less than fifteen minutes remaining.

Richarlison thought he had completed the comeback when he nodded home in added-time, but there was still time for Jota to smash home from a Lucas Moura error.

The result means that the hosts leapfrog the visitors into fifth, and remain in with a slim chance of Champions League qualification.

Story of the Match

The Reds made three changes from the team that beat West Ham, Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate replaced Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip.

Meanwhile, the visitors made two changes from their 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies replacing Richarlison and Clement Lenglet, whilst Fraser Forster continued in goal in the absence of Hugo Lloris.

The hosts took the lead just three minutes into the contest, Jones unmarked at the back-post to tap home from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, the right-back's sixth assist in his last five games.

Curtis Jones slots Liverpool's first goal (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

They had doubled their lead just two minutes later when Cody Gakpo found Diaz who hammered home from close range on his first start since October.

It was three inside the first fifteen minutes when Salah converted a penalty after Gakpo was fouled by Cristian Romero, a nightmare start for Spurs.

The Egyptian had missed his last two spot-kicks, against Bournemouth and Arsenal, leading to debate on whether Klopp should relieve him of duties, but he smashed it home to silence the doubters.

By the twenty-minute mark, Tottenham had not had a single shot, no touches in the Reds box and just 22% of the ball.

However, it was a different story after that as the Londoners started to impose themselves on the game.

Kane finally entered the hosts' penalty area as the half-an-hour mark approached, but fired well wide before the flag went up for offside against the England captain.

Son had a chance to get the visitors back into the clash, hoodwinking Konate and Alisson with a chop back, but Virgil Van Dijk made a crucial block to deny the South Korean.

However, Ryan Mason's side would finally score just before the 40-minute mark, Kane unmarked to smash home from Ivan Perisic's cross from close range.

Alisson then came to the Reds rescue as Kulusevski rinsed Andy Robertson and released a shot that was heading towards the bottom corner.

The post then denied Son's curling effort but the flag was raised, it would not have counted regardless.

On the stroke of half-time, Van Dijk was insistent that his header was handled by a Tottenham man, but referee Paul Tierney blew the whistle to end the half.

The first moment of note after the interval was the first booking being given to Son, for dragging Gakpo back as he tried to drive up the field and start an attack.

Tottenham then hit the post twice in quick succession, Son with a curling effort from outside the area that had Alisson beat, before Romero hit the other one with an acrobatic effort from a stunning Kane cross.

Pedro Porro then had a long-range effort that was dipping in but for a touch from the Reds keeper, the resulting corner came to nothing.

The hosts then made changes to try and regain control of the contest, Henderson and Jota joining the action at the expense of Elliott and Diaz. The visitors responded by bringing on Pape Sarr for Kulusevski.

On the 70th-minute mark, Konate received the second booking of the match, for holding Son to deny a counter-attack after Alexander-Arnold's long-range effort had ricocheted back out the box.

Another Liverpool effort from range, this time from Van Dijk was wayward and never threatened Forster, before Darwin Nunez replaced Gakpo.

With 13 minutes left, Son ensured it would be a nervy finish for the hosts, when he timed his run to perfection, resulting in a one-on-one with Alisson, where he made no mistake.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then had a chance to equalise, his header flashing wide, and claims for a push from Alexander-Arnold push were waved away.

The third booking of the contest went to a Liverpool man, as Jota was punished for a high boot that caught Oliver Skipp in the face.

Jota's high boot on Skipp (Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY Images)

Former Everton man Richarlison replaced Skipp as the away side searched for an equaliser and James Milner replaced Jones as the hosts sought to hang on to their narrow lead.

The Brazilian had a claim for a penalty turned away after a tangle with Konate, with the Anfield crowd furious with his antics.

Moura and Arnaut Danjuma replaced Porro and Perisic in the 90th minuted with six minutes added on for Spurs to find something.

Richarlison's celebrations were shortlived (Photo: Tottenham Hotspur/GETTY Images)

The fourth booking of the contest went to Milner, and from the resulting free-kick Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal of the season, nodding into the ground and over Alisson to equalise and was booked for taking his shirt off.

There were sensational scenes, a calamitous Moura pass put it on a plate for Jota, who smashed it past Forster to win it at the death.

Player of the Match

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo is fouled by Romero (Photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport via GETTY Images)

The Dutchman has been very impressive since his January switch.

He was a constant nuisance for the Spurs defence, pressing relentlessly and trying to drive his side up the pitch.

His assist for the second and quick feet to earn the penalty were the cherry on top of a great performance.

If it was not for his contributions today, Liverpool would not have been in a position to win the game.

Gakpo is quickly making himself a fan favourite at Anfield with his work-rate, decision making and contributions.