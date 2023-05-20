FC Halifax Town vs Gateshead: FA Trophy Preview, The Final, 2023

Wembley Stadium will play host to Vanarama National League rivals FC Halifax Town and Gateshead this weekend, with the victors making that famous walk up to the Royal Box, where they will lift the prestigious piece of silverware - the Isuzu FA Trophy.

Both sides will very much fancy their chances having posed a strong finish to the league season, which came to a close almost a month ago.

The Heed miraculously saved themselves from relegation back down to regional football as they staged an impressive unbeaten run and managed eight wins in their last ten games.

Halifax also finished well, seeing no defeat in their final nine matches, including a Yorkshire derby triumph over York which followed up the shock win over champions Wrexham.

But we all know that the past is cemented now, and that has minimal bearing on what could happen in the capital - it all comes down to who turns up and performs and who doesn't.

It remains so difficult to split these two Northern teams so much that penalty practice might well be vital - Barnet and Altrincham were dumped out by the finalists in the semi-final in dramatic fashion.

The Shaymen forced a penalty shootout at Alty with a last-gasp goal, while the Tynesiders came close to squandering a three-goal lead but saved their skin on spot-kicks.

Teams News

FC Halifax Town

Top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe will be ruled out for the final after picking up a red card in the penultimate game of the season against Woking.

Gateshead

While England C international Kenton Richardson returns from injury and will be available to start, Mike Williamson again faces issues with cup-tied players.

Connor Pani, Stephen Wearne, and Marcus Dinanga are those who won't be involved at all.

Denied the chance to play at Wembley for the Heed, stand-out Ethan Pye has been recalled from his loan spell early by parent club Stockport.

Likely Lineups

FC Halifax Town

Johnson, A.Senior, Cappello, Stott, Golden, J.Senior, Hunter, Gilmour, Alli, Cooke, Harker

Gateshead

Montgomery, Bailey, Tinkler, Storey, Magnay, Conteh, Campbell, Olley, Ward, Hasani, Martin

Key Players

Millenic Alli (FC Halifax Town)

It comes as no surprise that Milli Alli is a huge fans' favourite, with his late, late injury time antics at Altrincham saving the day for Town and helping them on the road to Wembley.

That was just a mere six days before he struck twice to slay the league-winning Dragons, and then put the cherry on top with a fabulous effort to play his part in a 3-0 demolition of York City.

Now the 23-year-old prepares to step out onto the hallowed turf of the national stadium, where he aims to continue his good form.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Kamil Conteh (Gateshead)

Like Alli, Conteh is another of the semi-final heroes, having dispatched his penalty after putting on a stellar show throughout the ninety, as he has done throughout the season.

There is rarely disappointment at the presence of the reliable midfielder, apart from the fact he is only on loan and there will no doubt be somewhat tearful Gateshead supporters when he returns to Middlesborough.

(Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how FC Halifax Town and Gateshead have fared across their past five meetings, with the Shaymen maintaining a recent unbeaten record.

07/03/2023: Gateshead 0-0 FC Halifax Town (National League)

13/09/2022: FC Halifax Town 2-0 Gateshead (National League)

29/12/2018: Gateshead 1-1 FC Halifax Town (National League)

27/08/2018: FC Halifax Town 1-0 Gateshead (National League)

12/04/2018: FC Halifax Town 2-2 Gateshead (National League)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The 2023 Isuzu FA Trophy Final will be played at Wembley Stadium.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With a total capacity of 90,000, England's national stadium ranks as the second largest in Europe.

What time is kick-off?

Non-League Finals Day will first see the FA Vase Final take place at 12:15pm BST as Newport Pagnell Town look to retain their champions status, followed by the FA Trophy Final at 4:15pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets for both games can be purchased here.

For those unable to attend, it will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Otherwise, you can listen to commentary from BBC Radio Leeds and the Heed Army Podcast.