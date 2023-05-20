Manchester City vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 37, 2023

As the sun starts to set at the end of another gruelling Premier League campaign Manchester City is crowned champions… again.

That’s now three titles in a row and a seventh in total yet for the first half of the season it didn’t look that way, for so long as Arsenal were rooted to the top and looked like reaching the finish line first, the Gunners transformed into a real serious outfit that could lift their first league title since 2003/04. After the last few years of Manchester City’s dominance in English football, it finally looked like Pep Guardiola’s apprentice Mikel Arteta was going to outwit his former master with the Gunners.

(Simon Stacepoole/Offside, Getty Images)

For so long Pep’s team were the chasing pack but after a flawless run of eleven straight Premier League wins they have yet another Premier League title. Utterly dominant performances saw them blow everyone else away for another season, key talisman Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League like a duck to water down the river Irwell.. and then some in his debut season.

(James Gill, Danehouse. Getty Images)

Record upon record he has sent tumbling and put his team in a great position to win the treble in his debut season which would immortalise him in City folklore history.



Chelsea will be hoping that they get to play the part of the pantomime villain by spoiling the Sky Blue party, an opportunity to remain significant in a dismal season. They can only sit and reminisce about their days of dominance at the top of the tree and only dream of one day returning there.

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City head into this clash unscathed after beating Real Madrid 4-0 midweek to seal their place in the champions league final with no real fresh injury concerns for Pep Guardiola to worry about other than defender Nathan Ake remaining a doubt after his hamstring injury.

(Lexy Ilsley, Manchester City. Getty Images)





Chelsea

Frank Lampard again is without key players including Benoit Badiashile, the 22-year-old has sustained a groin injury in training, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Reece James are also sidelined.

(Darren Walsh, Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Manchester City:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland.

Chelsea:

Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W. Fofana; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Hall; Sterling, Havertz

Key Players

Manchester City

Erling Haaland

What a sensational season Erling Haaland has had, thirty-six goals in thirty-three games is a phenomenal return and even then that doesn’t do justice to the Norwegian sensation. A £51.2 Million summer move from German side Borussia Dortmund had defenders quaking before the season had begun but no one could have predicted what he has done this season.

He has been described as the final missing piece by many to the already formidable machine that City poses and many fans will be hoping he can fire them to the illusive coveted Champions League prize the whole of the club so desperately craves, in his debut season he already has a Premier League medal and it’s only a matter of time before he adds many more medals to his ever-growing collection.

(Lexy Ilslet - Manchester City. Getty Images)

With him at the spearhead of City’s attack, it is very hard to see them being stopped on their rampage of dominance over the next few years. He will be in the mood to add to his already ridiculous goal tally for this season and hope he can continue to break even more records before the season is done, the already crippled Chelsea defence has got a near-impossible job to stop him from scoring. The real question is how many will he get?

Chelsea

Thiago Silva

The man that embodies ageing like a fine wine has been a solid leader in a season where few have stood up to be counted in a blue shirt this season. The versatile Brazilian defender has shown his quality yet again in games this season and Chelsea will need him to be on top form if they have any chance of stopping what will be fired at them.

Silva is still such a presence at the back and even at 38, it would be hard to imagine where Chelsea would be without him this season. Blues fans will be relieved that he has signed a one-year extension with the club to see him through to the summer of 2024 but will fear how much he will feature as he gets older.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted at the Etihad Staduim, the home of Manchester City.

(Visionhaus, Getty Images)

What time is Kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 16:00pm BST, 21st Mary 2023

Where can I watch?

Viewers inside the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main event and Sky Sports Premier League.