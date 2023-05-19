Arteta leads Arsenal season reflections ahead of Forest clash on Saturday

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference at London Colney on February 17, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that both he and his players have had a period of reflection after their recent defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.

They now sit in second, four points off title rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand over the north London club.

Arsenal held their pre match press conference on Friday as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest away at the City Ground Saturday evening.

Ramsdale new deal

Arteta remained in a positive mood as he addressed the media, asked first about the news the club shared on Thursday that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had committed his future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new deal running till 2026 with the option of a further 12 months.

The Spaniard said that Ramsdale’s new deal was fully deserved.

“I’m delighted with the news for Aaron,” he said.

“He fully deserves the new contract extension as we of course want to keep our talent at the club.”

Ramsdale is the first of a number of players that Arsenal hope to tie down in the near future.

VAVEL UK understands that the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Martin Ødegaard and Reiss Nelson are all in talks over contract extensions currently, with the Gunners hoping to keep their highly rated players and commit their future to the club.

Arteta echoed this when speaking further on Ramsdale’s extension.

“There are a few more that are very relevant to that too,” he shared.

“We want to continue our relationship with those, and we are working on that.”

Latest on the injury front

As the run in has approached this season, Arsenal have struggled with the fitness of some key players, losing the likes of William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury as they exited the Europa League back in March.

Things haven’t improved in recent weeks, with the Arsenal boss confirming in Friday morning’s presser that both Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also now set to miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Gabriel Martinelli was forced off early in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton after a rough challenge from midfielder Moises Caicedo pressured Arsenal into an early change, bringing on Leandro Trossard in the first half.

Arteta shared that it wasn’t good news regarding his Brazilian winger, and fans would now have to wait until next season to see the 21-year-old in action whilst Zinchenko would also miss the remainder of the campaign.

“They are both out for the rest of the season,” he said.

“Gabi’s (Martinelli) is a pretty nasty injury, we need to assess him in the next week how long he will be out for but it will be at least weeks.

“With Alex (Zinchenko) it is a calf issue and he won’t be able to play in the next few games.”

Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton all but handed Manchester City the title with City just needing to win against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday to confirm them as league champions for a fifth time in six seasons.

The Gunners led the way in the Premier league for the majority of the campaign, only conceding top spot in the closing weeks.

Arteta said that it had been a tough few weeks and his side had been reflecting as a group since Sunday’s defeat at Emirates Stadium.

“It’s a very difficult one to swallow,” he said.

“As it happened in the last 2 minutes of the game, for the first part of the game it was very competitive, and we should have taken advantage of more situations we had in the game.

“In the end we discussed in the following days about where we are, what we’ve done and the remaining two games that are there and we want to continue to be at the level that we’ve been for the last ten months.”

Respect for Cooper

Both Arteta and the manager of Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper have situations in common where they both were backed by their clubs in different times.

Arsenal stuck by Arteta throughout a tough period at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and Cooper was backed by Forest this season when many felt he should have departed or been moved on from the club.

Arsenal’s opponents on Saturday currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 34 points, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Arteta was particularly impressed with Cooper’s ability to manage a large squad with a huge influx of players at the City Ground last summer.

“They made so many changes and I’m sure he found it very difficult with the amount of signings that they had,” he said.

"The club stood patient, especially the way they performed the year before as well and what they’ve done in the league, maintaining that belief and unity around the place, big credit to him.”

Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest In their penultimate game of the season Saturday with kick-off at 5:30pm from the City Ground.

