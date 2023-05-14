Guardiola praises “clever” Gundogan with City one win away from title

Manchester City are one victory, or more Arsenal dropped points, away from a third successive Premier League title after they made light work of relegation-threatened Everton and Mikel Arteta’s team lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pep Guardiola’s side eased to victory at Goodison Park courtesy of a double from Ilkay Gündogan and another goal from Erling Haaland, who took his season tally to 52 goals, with the City striker edging closer to the scoring record set by Dixie Dean at his spiritual home.

If City demonstrated both their patience and efficiency in defeating the fourth-from-bottom team, then they had their captain to thank for steering them past a rather obdurate obstacle as they attempt to achieve a Treble.

Gundogan was unstoppable as he scored an exquisite opening goal, receiving Riyad Mahrez’s dinked ball with his back to goal and controlling with his thigh before flicking a fine finish. “It was instinct,” he said. “

“It helped me a lot that Erling could distract both centre-backs. I saw the space created and tried to make the run. Even though it was at the back of my run it came quite well for me to take a touch. Everything after was instinct. I didn't see any other option, I just tried to go for goal. It went well.”

The midfielder also scored City’s third with a perfectly-placed free-kick from just outside the Everton area. “I tried to keep my run short. I feel that was a moment I was able to surprise him [Pickford] a bit. I thought he was thinking Riyad would take it,” he said.

“Our coaches, they showed a similar situation and told me if I step up for a free-kick like that, take a short run up and put it over the wall. it worked out perfectly even though the ball wasn't that much in the corner.”

The City captain also chipped a cross for Haaland to head in their second goal to complete a fine performance and one which helped the team to their 11th straight league win. “We just tried to play our style of football,” Gundogan added.

“We could have done better with some situations. With the third one we were able to kill the game and just focus on keeping possession. We knew it would be tough but that third goal helped us a lot.”

Gundogan’s influential performance followed his brace against Leeds United last weekend and he now has eight goals this term. City remain on course for the Treble with the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid to come, the tie currently stands at 1-1, and also an FA Cup final with Manchester United set for June.

Gundogan would lift any trophies City secure this season in what could prove to be his last act as a City player. The German international is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but he remains instrumental to Guardiola’s team.

“He can show again and again and again the quality and importance and his commitment, to all of us, to the club, not just scoring goals, now he has his momentum,” said Guardiola, who wants Gundogan to extend his stay.

“He doesn’t talk much, but when he talks everyone listens and this is the power of the leader. He shows his leadership in every training session – arriving on time, living 24 hours your job and plays like he is playing.

“He is a player that when he gets close to the box he has an incredible sense of goal. He can play as a holding midfielder no problem, he proved it years ago when Fernandinho was injured, he played in games like Burnley, long balls, you think you need a physical player, but he is so clever and he is a guy who handles the pressure well.”

'City punish the slightest mistake'

Meanwhile, Everton realistically require one win from their final two remaining matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth to secure their top-flight status. For now they remain a point above the drop-zone.

Sean Dyche took the injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin off at half-time as a precaution after the striker had cut an isolated figure during the first half. “I had to make a call because he felt his groin and tight groins can lead to damaged groins,” he said.

On his side’s display, in which they did not trouble City, Dyche added: “A lot of the performance was right against a top side, but you get punished if you make the slightest mistake. We arguably had the best chance with Mason Holgate [who missed a difficult close-range opportunity at 0-0].

“There were some outstanding performances, Dwight [McNeil] was outstanding, Doucs [Abdoulaye Doucoure], Conor [Coady] came on and affected it in a change of shape [to a 5-4-1].”