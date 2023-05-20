Alan Smith: Man United need to try and keep Maguire

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 10: Alan Smith of Manchester United celebrates after scoring United's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final, second leg match between Manchester United and AS Roma at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 10, 2007. Manchester United won 7-1. (Photo by Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder Alan Smith has touched on a few topics surrounding his former club's players, and who he would like to see join the Red Devils in the near future.

Smith spent 3 years at Old Trafford​, following an exceptional spell at Leeds United, but unfortunately injuries had a major impact on the midfielder's career.

It is evident that the 42-year-old has been impressed by Man United's rebuild project under Erik Ten Hag, and with the summer transfer window being right around the corner, Smith as well as many Man United fans will be expecting some new faces amongst the squad for the start of next campaign.

Here is what Smith had to say on some of the players linked to Man United and some of the stars who are currently at the club.

Rampant Rashford

Marcus Rashford has had his most impressive season of his career in front of goal, as he netted his 30th goal of the season against Chelsea earlier this week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring their teams second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Smith believes that this season was long in the making and the 25-year-old always had the ability to produce numbers like he has.

When asked about Rashford's ability, here is what he had to say:

"I think he’s just showing the form that everyone expected two or three years prior. I think that the World Cup did him the world of good, giving him confidence and he scored a few goals. I think the new manager coming in has given him self-belief, and Ten Hag has also kept him disciplined looking at the Wolves scenario. He’s got the trust of the manager, which is a big thing. He’s developing into the player that people spoke several years ago. It’s great seeing him grow and maximise the incredible talent that he has."

Smith is just one of many former reds who has heaped praise on the Man United forward, which is understandable considering the remarkable form he is in.

Kane is the right man for United and he should leave Spurs to win the Premier League

One player who is heavily linked to a move to the Theatre of Dreams is Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane.

Smith has stated that Kane reminds him of another former Man United forward, Teddy Sheringham, who coincidentally also left Spurs to join Man United in order to win the Premier League.

When asked about Kane moving to Man United, Smith has stated:

"It’s an interesting one because there was obviously talk of him leaving last summer to Man City. Kane reminds me more and more of Teddy Sheringham the more I see of him – he’s such a good footballer, the way he drops and plays those little slide-rule passes, rolling in Son or Richarlison. His game intelligence reminds me so much of Teddy.



He’d be an amazing signing for anyone. Be interesting if he wants to stay at Tottenham and try and be successful there. It’s a difficult one as he’s always been at Spurs and always wanted to try and win a trophy there. Only he will know what he wants to do moving forward.



His technical ability is amazing. He scores goals. If that opportunity arises, I’m sure United will be doing everything to get one of the best players possible."



Kane has had an outstanding career, but has no silverware to show for it. Smith left Leeds to win the Premier League, and he thinks that Kane should do the exact same as when he was asked about this topic, he said the following.

"Absolutely. Where Man United finish this season and which direction they’re going will be an attraction to a number of players if they want to move and win things. For the last three or four years it’s been a case of going to Liverpool or City, or you’re not going to win the Premier League."

Kane is without doubt a world-class footballer who deserves to win multiple honours at club level.



LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 6, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Man United should keep hold of Maguire

An extremely controversial question that is being asked amongst Man United fans is if Harry Maguire should leave the club.

Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time following his 80 million pound transfer from Leicester City, but since then he has failed to perform on a consistent basis at club level, despite being named as Man United's skipper in his first season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on May 13, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Smith played with leaders on and off the pitch in his time at Man United. He was asked if Ten Hag should get rid of the club captain, and he strongly believes that he should not sell the defender.

"I’d say no. I think that Man United need to try and keep Maguire. From the outside looking in, I think he’s a personality that’s great in the dressing room – he wouldn’t be captain otherwise. I think he’s a strong enough personality to deal with everything that he’s had to deal with.



I’m sure that the manager has played Luke Shaw because he gives you that left-footed balance, and left-footed centre-backs are very hard to come by. The way Ten Haag likes to play, having a left-sided centre-back and left back both being left-footed gives you that balance in the team and gives you an advantage, which I think is why he’s played Shaw.



I’ve heard no moaning from Maguire, no criticism when not playing, no saying that he wants to get out of United which speaks volumes of him as a character. For him to be at Man United and to be the captain, speaks volumes of what he brings."

Wan-Bissaka's Revival

When all odds were stacked against him, Aaron Wan-Bissaka performed to the highest level and impressed every single Man United fan.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The full-back was heavily criticised for being "too defensively-minded" but since his return to the side Wan-Bissaka has showed been much improved on the ball.

Smith has been extremely impressed by Wan-Bissaka's development, as he has stated.

"Wan Bissaka has done really well, and I know that Dalot was playing until his injury after Ten Hag came in. I think defensively he’s looked really solid and the consistency of players playing – both players give the manager different options. Wan Bissaka is very good defensively but maybe doesn’t give us as much going forward as Diego does.



He’s still a young player in the grand scheme of things and playing for Man United is a massive task, and once you do lose a bit of confidence and have a few injuries, it is difficult to regain that form and that self-belief. I think he’s got that from the new manager, got his self-belief back. The competition for places is a big thing too, and he’s also learning from Diogo Dalot.



I’m sure the manager has asked him to do a job and he’s doing it as well as he has since he first signed for the club."





