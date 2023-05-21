Manchester United need a "miracle" to bag first WSL title, says Marc Skinner

Despite picking up a last-minute three points against neighbours Manchester City, Manchester United boss Marc Skinner emphasises how the title race is "out of [his] control".

Although his side could still win their first Women's Super League title, United will have to rely on bottom-placed Reading to beat current WSL champions, Chelsea.

However, if Chelsea draws and United wins in the last game of the season, the champion would be decided by goal difference - currently favouring the Blues (+48, with United on +43).

The Reds take on Liverpool in their final game of the season.

United's win against City also guaranteed Champions League football for the Red Devils, for the first time in the club's history.

A general view as Marc Skinner, Manager of Manchester United, speaks with their players after the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Skinner spoke to the media following Sunday's game.

On beating Manchester City for the first time

For the first time, Manchester United have picked up all three points against their closest rivals. The Reds have edged the Citizens out of the top three - which has historically been made up of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City. City's likely fourth-place finish is the worst the side has performed in the top flight since 2014.

Prior to tonight's win, United had lost three and drawn three against Taylor's side, but can now boast that the colour of Manchester has officially changed.

Skinner said:

"It is the first time we've painted Manchester red,"

"To beat City in front of all of these fans it was more about the moment and it was about building an experience."

On the title-deciding last game of the season

Although there is still a chance for Skinner to lift his first WSL trophy, he is aware that that situation is incredibly unlikely - given Chelsea's current form and their opposition.

Rightly, he stated that he can only control Manchester United, and any results that occur outside of his side are well beyond that. Looking to Liverpool and the title-deciding final game of the season, the United boss said:

“We just need to win our game and score as many as we can, if we can, put Liverpool under pressure and do everything we can do.

“If it happens, it happens, it’s not in our control, so it would be wasted energy. If the miracle happens, I promise I will get a drink and we can have one together.

"I don't expect it but I hope. I think we deserve a little bit of hope for what we've achieved this year.

"To be in with a chance of the title in the last game of the season, and been in a cup final, if you'd asked me at the start of the season I'd have bitten your hands off."

Manchester United Manager Marc Skinner ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

On the United fanbase and Champions League football

A record-breaking crowd packed into Leigh Sports Village to watch the Manchester derby this evening, and the fans were treated to an incredibly exciting game.

Not only breaking the record for highest attendance at the home of Manchester United Women, but also the number of fans that travelled to Wembley for the FA Cup final a few weeks back, indicates the passion of the United fanbase.

Beating Gareth Taylor's City today ensured European football for the Red Devils - breaking the hearts of their neighbours. The Citizens will not travel the continent in search of the sport's highest domestic accolade, much to the disappointment of Taylor.

When asked about bringing Champions League football to Leigh Sports Village, Skinner said:

“Tonight was special.

“If we can keep giving the fans that and European nights, we will be a force in this game for many years to come. We’ve achieved something wonderful, but we are not stopping here and at the end of the season I will smile and we will have a celebration."