Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: Hammers dent Leicester survival hopes

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Dagny Brynjarsdottir of West Ham United Women celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 0-2 during the FA Women's Super League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Wasteful Leicester City rue missed chances as West Ham United beat the Foxes 2-1 to put their Women’s Super League survival celebrations on ice.

A spirited Leicester City were quick out of the blocks in the opening 15 minutes but found themselves a goal down after Anouk Denton’s effort struck Sophie Howard and looped into the far corner.

That concession did not faze the home side as they continued to manufacture good opportunities.

But just as they did in the first half Leicester conceded an early goal. Howard was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and Dagny Brynjarsdottir stepped up and doubled her side’s lead.

In the end, Leicester will wonder what might have been had they have converted their chances. The Foxes face Brighton next weekend knowing a win will secure safety.

Story of the Match

Willie Kirk made three changes from the 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea with Sophie Howard and Ashleigh Plumptre returning to the side.

On Paul Konchesky’s return to the King Power Stadium where he made more than 130 appearances for Leicester City, he made four changes from the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea as he shifted from five-at-the-back to a four.

After a brief early suspension due to a problem with the sprinklers on the pitch, the away side opened the scoring early on when Denton’s shot deflected fortunately off Howard and over Janina Leitzig.

Leicester had started the game energetically, with Catherine Bott forcing Mackenzie Arnold into a smart save as she was down quickly to tip her effort around the post.

West Ham carried a threat on the break with Viviane Asseyi as the French international bent an effort into the far corner but was denied by Leitzig.

But the West Ham goalkeeper was the busiest in the first half as she denied Hannah Cain’s low-driven effort with her feet.

The Foxes continued to threaten when Ashleigh Plumptre stopped to get her head on a corner but she could not convert and her effort was well over.

Leicester had played some nice football and dominated large spells of the first half but found themselves behind at the break.

West Ham extended their lead when the referee awarded a penalty after the ball struck Howard’s arm. Brynjarsdottir stepped up and crept her penalty just past Leitzig to double the West Ham advantage.

Leicester’s biggest chance of the game came just after West Ham’s second goal as Aileen Whelan hooked a shot onto the top of the bar, Leicester were quickest to the rebound but failed to convert.

Howard was looking to redeem herself from her own goal earlier as the ball dropped to her after ricocheting around the six-yard box, but she gets underneath the ball and fires well over.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester introduced Missy Goodwin as they searched for a late route back into the game.

Shannon O’Brien should have halved the deficit as Carrie Jones slipped in the winger, but her effort was just right of the post.

Leicester’s frustrating afternoon got a bit more difficult when Ruby Mace was brandished a red card after receiving her second yellow of the game for a late challenge.

The referee gave Leicester the slightest glimmer of hope in the dying embers when she awarded the second penalty of the game when Mackenzie Arnold bundled into the back of Whelan.

Hannah Cain stepped up and sent Arnold the wrong way, but it was too little too late for the home side who sit just outside the relegation zone. Anything but a Reading win next week will secure Leicester’s survival.

Player of the Match

Dagny Brynjansdottir (West Ham United)

In a game that lacked composure the Icelandic forward stepped up and converted her penalty with aplomb.

The West Ham forward moves level with Asseyi in the West Ham goalscorer charts this season.