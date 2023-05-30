"Positive conversations" - Could Clint Goodchild be York City's knight in shining armour?

In a recent interview with YO1 Radio, York RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild revealed that there have been "positive conversations" surrounding the potential acquisition of a majority stake in York City Football Club.

The news comes after significant backlash against Glen Henderson that has continued since November when promotion-winning manager John Askey was controversially dismissed.

That comes alongside various other incidents which have seen him stay away from home matches and become a regular target for rightly disgruntled City fans.

Positive Discussions

According to Goodchild, discussions regarding the purchase of a majority stake in the Minstermen have progressed favourably.

While specific details about the negotiations were not divulged, the mere mention of "positive conversations" suggests there is genuine interest from the businessman in investing in another sports club within the walled city.

Unpopularity of Glen Henderson

The decision to explore the potential acquisition of York City stems, in part, from the current chairman's unpopularity.

Henderson's actions have drawn sharp criticism and raised concerns among fans and the wider community.

From his controversial sacking of hero boss Askey last November to the appointment of inexperienced coach David Webb and inappropriate gestures towards supporters, the current City owner has certainly not given anyone involved with the club an easy ride.

Great potential

Goodchild's admiration for York City was evident as he likened its potential to that of the rugby club, which currently ply their trade in the Championship, just one tier below the English rugby league top-flight.

"I think the club has as much potential as the rugby club does."

The Knights' feelgood story has seen them jump up to the rugby league Championship, and Goodchild has equal ambitions for football counterpart York City (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Highlighting his thoughts on the place he made home last year, he said, "York is an incredible city with the opportunity of the facilities."

It is fair to say that the National League outfit should be attracting keen interest from many but Goodchild seems to be one of the few.

His pre-knowledge of the city is a massive bonus - he has proved that with his comments suggesting it provides a solid foundation for the growth of the football club, thanks to its great facilities and the passionate fans that dedicate their Saturday afternoons to support their side all over the country.

"It has got an incredible fanbase - some of the numbers in attendances this year that they were drawing, it is very positive."

Prudent approach

Demonstrating his thoughtful approach, Goodchild refrained from passing judgement on the current state of affairs at City "until we have got our house clean."

While his attitude showcases a possible commitment to ensuring the success and stability of both clubs, the Knights chairman did reveal that "there are positive conversations taking place.

The complexity of such negotiations has also been acknowledged, with Goodchild adding: "There are a lot of moving pieces, it is so hard to comment on."

A Promising Future

While discussions between the York RLFC owner and York City Football Club continue to progress positively, the prospect of a second change of ownership at the LNER Community Stadium in the space of a year offers a potential lifeline for fans disheartened by recent events.

Following the conclusion of the successful playoff final and the 2021/22 season, lifelong fan and lengthy owner Jason McGill was made to step down, and Henderson would be chosen as the most suitable replacement.

The turmoil surrounding Henderson's leadership and last season's narrow avoidance of relegation back to regional football has created a pressing need for new direction and stability.

The involvement of Goodchild could well bring fresh perspectives, renewed optimism, and a renewed sense of unity, setting the stage for a brighter future for the Minstermen.