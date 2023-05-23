Continuity and Consistency: Michael Morton to continue as York City manager

York City homegrown manager Michael Morton is set to continue his reign at the helm for the 2023/24 season.

This comes after he was instated into the manager's role in February and successfully guided the club to safety and another season in the fifth tier, amid ownership troubles.

It was nothing short of a roller-coaster campaign for the Minstermen with hero boss John Askey controversially sacked only three months in despite a positive start.

Inexperienced rookie David Webb came in as his replacement but his brief 69-day tenure saw City sink towards the bottom of the table.

Having acted as Webb's assistant throughout his spell, Morton stepped in and steered his side away from the perils of relegation in a National League at its strongest with some big results to ensure survival, while he achieved a better win-rate than both his predecessors in that season.

Testament to local talent

Morton's previous experience spans 20 years, working around the development team and academy at Manchester City and Leeds United to the dugout at the LNER Community Stadium, and it embodies the club's commitment to nurturing local talent.

Born and raised in the city, the former Tadcaster Albion boss has an inherent understanding of the Minstermen's culture, history, and the passion that runs deep within its supporters.

His appointment as manager has slowly resonated with fans who have longed for someone who shares their affinity for the club.

While many have been on the fence and against the stay of Morton as first-team coach, there are so many positives that include his love for York City and his extensive knowledge of the industry which some are unaware of.

The great escape

Last term proved to be an extremely testing time for York, as they found themselves on a third permanent manager of the season and facing the very real threat of relegation.

That was also fused with the ongoing issues at the top - chairman Glen Henderson's aloof connection with supporters has only added fuel to the fire of Askey's shock sacking, and despite proposing his departure, the takeover has since fallen through at the eleventh hour.

However, Morton's astute management and unwavering determination propelled the team to avoid dropping straight back down to regional football after winning promotion the previous year and securing a second consecutive season in the National League.

Seemingly a popular figure around the place, his ability to motivate and inspire the players was crucial in orchestrating the turnaround that saw City escape narrowly by a small margin of just three points.

(Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Looking to build

Having been able to triumph over adversity, the 38-year-old now comes up against the next challenge of guiding York City to even greater heights.

His success in 2022/23 has not only preserved the club's fifth-tier status but has also instilled a renewed sense of belief within the squad.

Under his guidance, various players have evidently demonstrated significant improvement, both individually and as a whole team.

This progress is indicative of Morton's meticulous approach to training, his focus on player development, and his ability to extract the best from his performers.

Naturally a Football League club, this could well be a big step towards a return to the EFL as Morton is someone who wants nothing but the best for York City.

Embracing local identity

The Minstermen's commitment to their local identity extends beyond Morton's appointment as manager for the forthcoming campaign.

The club's emphasis on nurturing young, local talents like Ben Godfrey for example, and maintaining a strong connection with the community as demonstrated in the promotion-winning year, resonates deeply with supporters.

The gaffer spoke to Jorvik Radio a couple of weeks back, reflecting on the season and looking ahead to the next. He also touched on the U19s and voiced keenly about having the chance to integrate them into the senior squad.

"The first thing we have to look at is can they benefit the first team, and the second one is which ones can develop in training with us.

"Everybody knows my background - I am massive on linking the youth with the first team, it is something that I believe in and that I love."

The continued presence of the York-born boss reinforces the belief that the team's success is intrinsically tied to the passion and dedication of the fans.

Future prospects

As the new season approaches and the summer transfer window has burst into full flow, City fans have every reason to be optimistic.

Morton's ability to overcome challenges plus inspire his team provides a solid foundation for further growth.

With an understanding of the club's ethos and a relentless pursuit of success, he could well prove a whole lot of supporters wrong and reinstate the glory factor in North Yorkshire.

Due to the current situation with the board, he isn't quite well-placed to build a team capable of challenging for promotion to the higher echelons of English football, but further clarity could help him along the way to constructing a squad that plays the football he likes.

"A real honour"

Morton was officially confirmed as the man to lead York into the 2023/24 campaign on Tuesday afternoon and spoke to club media following the conclusive decision.

On leading his hometown club permanently, he admitted, “I think it’s going to be a good challenge.

“Nothing really changes in terms of how we finished the season, I think it’s all of us moving in the right direction and trying to do the right things for the club.

“It’s a real honour for myself to keep managing the club and keep trying to move it forward.

“It’s not going to be an easy challenge because there’s still a lot of stuff that we need to put into place, but everybody behind the scenes is working hard to put these foundations in place and to help the team be successful.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Talking about the differences that may come to light as he prepares to recruit his preferred players, he said, “The biggest thing you’ll see is a different style of play, but ultimately we won’t move away from the main objective of winning the games.

“We can go and play some really good football and lose games, so what we need to do is get that balance right of playing the right brand of football while achieving three points.

“I’ve put a recruitment plan together for the club, we’ve been working hard to see which calibre of players we can bring in. We know that we haven’t got a massive budget so we need to be a bit smarter in terms of what kind of players we can bring in.

“I’ve given them a style of player that we want, and it’s just up to us now to get four or five of them across the line to help the team that we’ve currently got.”