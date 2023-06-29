Dominik Szoboszlai: Who is the reported Liverpool target?

Dominik Szoboszlai is the latest name on the lips of Liverpool fans after it was reported that the club are interested in the Hungarian.

Several reports claim that the Reds are exploring a potential deal for the 22-year-old, who has a €70 million release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig.

It is reportedly a complicated transfer to complete as that clause expires on 30 July, so sporting director Jörg Schmadtke will need to act fast to secure Szoboszlai before the German club can demand a higher fee.

If the club manage to complete the deal, what will the midfielder bring to Jurgen Klopp’s side?



Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

Born in Szekesfehervar, just an hour away from Hungary’s capital city, Budapest, football has always been his destiny.

His father, Zsolt, was a professional footballer in the Hungarian top-flight and co-founded an academy called Fonix Gold in 2007.

Dominik was a part of the team that beat clubs such as Bayern Munich, FC Basel and Red Bull Salzburg on course to lifting the Cordial Cup, a prestigious youth tournament, in 2011 and 2013.

The Austrian club signed him when he turned 16, for a fee of £500k, and he notched a very respectable 60 goal contributions in 80 appearances for Salzburg’s first-team after two seasons at their reserve team FC Liefering.

After his four seasons of senior football in Austria, he moved across the Red Bull group to Leipzig for £22 million.

His stint in Germany has seen Szoboszlai register 42 goal contributions in 91 matches (including three goals and two assists in 12 Champions League appearances).

That suggests that he isn’t phased by the transition to a bigger stage and that his outfit can be scaled up.



He has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the past, but it is Newcastle and Liverpool who are reportedly vying for his signature now.

Where would he fit in Liverpool’s team?

The Hungarian would likely feature as the right central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation or in a more advanced role on the right in the new 3-2-2-3 in possession system.

That is also how Hungarian football reporter Bence Bocsák sees his compatriot fitting in at Anfield.

“I see him fitting into the RCM role. He’s basically perfect for that position and even though Transfermarkt states he plays RM for Leipzig - if you look at his heat map it is clear he is used in a more similar role to how the RCM plays in Klopp’s system.”

For starters, he is an elite chance creator, in fact, Szoboszlai is one of 14 players to have created 100+ chances in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons.

Out of all those players, he ranks fifth, with 2.5 chances created per 90 minutes since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Despite his reputation as a set piece-threat, the majority of his chances created last season came from open-play with just 23% of his xG assisted total coming from dead-ball situations.

Last season, the 22-year-old ranked fourth in the German top-flight for total involvements in shot-ending sequences in open play, behind just Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham (163).

Interestingly, there was an almost even split in the amount of times he took the shot (49) or created an opportunity for a shot (48).

He is also an elite ball striker, and would bring a goal threat to Jurgen Klopp’s engine room according to Bocsák, something they have been severely lacking.

“Szoboszlai brings a goal-threat from midfield. He’s got an incredible shooting technique, can be very accurate from long-range and dead ball situations,” he said.

Only Leroy Sane (37) attempted more shots from outside the box in the Bundesliga last season than Szoboszlai’s 36 efforts, that will be useful when opposing sides utilise low blocks in attempt to stifle the Reds attack.

The Hungarian’s 10 strikes in all competitions last season was equal to the tally that the whole of the Reds midfield managed. (Harvey Elliott scored five, Curtis Jones three and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Stefan Bajcetic contributed a goal each.)

He also brings a dribbling threat, of all attacking players in the Bundesliga last season, only four carried the ball further up the pitch than the Leipzig man’s 384 carries for a total of 4,403m.

Despite the fact that is one of 22 players to surpass the 100 take-one mark last campaign in Germany, he is not a player who will look to take the ball past his opponent regularly.

In fact, only three of those averaged fewer take-ons per 90 minutes than Szoboszlai’s 3.9.

The aspect of his game that will excite Jurgen Klopp the most however is his work-rate.

The Reds manager was very vocal last season about the need for his players to counter-press and the 32-cap international will satisfy the German’s demands.

He likes to drop deeper and support the defensive line, although he is most effective in the final third when it comes to pressing.

The Hungarian completed 39 turnovers within 40m of the opposition goal, the sixth highest in the league and the most of any Leipzig player.

His eight high turnovers leading to shots was the fourth best in the league and the most of his teammates, and his determination to win the ball back will make him a very attractive option for Klopp.



Bocsák highlighted this aspect of Szoboszlai’s game when he spoke to VAVEL.

“I think as well something which is underrated is his defensive work-rate, he’s played gegenpress his entire career at Red Bull - as a result he can be very effective in the defensive phases of the game as well.

That’s a side of his game he’s shown at lot more for Hungary at an international level as well - with Hungary often needing to play a bit deeper.”

For an elite technical footballer, Szoboszlai also possesses high stamina levels and speed, meaning that he can sustain his high intensity play for a full game.

That will be music to the ears of Klopp and his coaching staff.



Is the deal worth it?

The ransom for top-quality midfielders is an expensive one in the current market, but according to Bocsák, his compatriot represents the value for money that the club are looking for.

Szoboszlai scores Leipzig's second goal in the DFB Cup final (Photo:Alexander Hassenstein/GETTY Images)

“In this market he is absolutely [worth the fee]. Dominik was one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga last season. He’s an international captain, and still only 22 years old. It’s hard to find a better player with that pedigree available for less.“

Szoboszlai is exactly the kind of player that would thrive under the tutelage of Klopp, and his signature should be a no brainer for the Reds as he would solve their right midfield issue for the foreseeable future.