Alessia Russo - the Arsenal signing that foreshadows WSL's most compelling title race yet

The Alessia Russo saga is over. After lengthy speculation, a failed move in January, and admittance that uncertainty over her future was difficult to block out during World Cup preparation, the striker is finally a Gunner.

The 24-year-old European Champion with England joins Jonas Eidevall's burgeoning roster after rejecting Manchester United's final contract offer in June to become a free agent.

Russo was set to become the most expensive women's footballer of all time in January, with Arsenal tabling a bid within the region of £500,000.

But the Red Devils' absence of urgency, despite initially winning the battle to keep their number nine at the turn of the year, means that Marc Skinner's not-for-profit firesale continues following the departure of Ona Batlle and growing concern over Mary Earps' expiring contract.

Russo leaves a dwindling squad for one that already boasts three new additions, acting as a pre-cursor for an exciting WSL title race between Chelsea and Arsenal next season, with both London giants acting fast to strengthen their depth.

Arsenal's business so far indicates intent

After the news of experienced defender Rafaelle Souza's departure, the Gunners' first transfer priority was to replace the Brazillian captain, who brought leadership qualities and became a fan favourite in her two seasons in north London.

Last week, her replacement was announced through the acquisition of Swedish international Amanda Llestedt. Bringing with her the experience of working under Eidevall at her debuting club FC Rosengård between 2012 and 2014, there is little fear that the 64-capped central defender isn't the like-for-like substitution for Souza that Arsenal fans wanted.

Like Souza, Llestedt is a confident ball progressor and is of a tall, physical stature, which should mean very few changes in terms of defence for Arsenal as the adjustment should prove seamless.

Once the first signing was wrapped up, Eidevall could focus on adding to his resources instead of filling the gaps. Feeling the effects of injuries to key players last season, with veterans among those with time spent on the sidelines, the manager knew his squad needed resizing.

Next through the doors at London Colney was Canadian attacker Cloé Lacasse, who joined from Benfica upon concluding a title-winning league season where she contributed to 21 goals and 13 assists and earned Player of the Season.

Able to play across the front three, Lacasse brings versatility to the Arsenal squad. She can play with both feet and will likely challenge the likes of Victoria Pelova and Caitlin Foord for a starting place.

It is another high-quality signing that promises to hurtle the Gunners back towards the pedestal of women's football after years of Chelsea dominance, while competition for places is at an all-time high in Eidevall's tenure.

What is Russo's role?

With this early transfer business coming to a boil, Arsenal can be optimistic for next season, even before the World Cup has started, let alone ahead of the extended deadline. But with this comes the selection headache for their boss.

In the centre forward department, the Gunners are expected to welcome back the world-class exploits of Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema. The duo missed most of the 2021/22 campaign through ACL injuries, but they return with great anticipation.

Question marks will be raised over their ability to return to their peaks following a long time out, but there aren't any concerns with the pair's role in Arsenal's unfulfilled success when their performances are up to their lofty mark.

However, a lot has changed since their last appearances. During their absence, Stina Blackstenius took the bull by its horns and became a staunch rival for the number nine role.

It leaves Russo's role under examination as she joins a star-studded central forward unit in north London. But with some changes to Arsenal's formation, the Man United talisman can take Eidevall's attacking output to the next level.

Similarly to Blackstenius, Russo delivers physical and aerial advantages to other options. However, while Blackstenius's movement sees her stay forward, with tendencies to move into the channels occasionally being the only notable change in pattern, her new competitor's ubiquitous presence in different phases of attack makes her a more valuable starting choice.

Russo often tracks back to help in defence, while her ability to draw defenders away from their position when coming deep to receive the ball opens up space for those around her to make runs the other way and towards goal.

Under Skinner, in a Man Utd team that relied on her for goals above anything else, Russo's other qualities were left unpracticed. Her tally of 22 WSL goals in 44 appearances, complemented by her nine England goals across 10 caps in the Euros and World Cup qualifying, tells only half the story.

At Arsenal, Russo can have a more considerable impact on the tactical outlay. She will be joined by players who can make runs into the space she creates and take advantage of her movement, as well as creative livewires who can add to her tally as they feed the striker crosses and passes with pinpoint accuracy.

No longer will Russo be the main focal point for goals. Instead, her overall performance will reap more rewards and be given more value. She offers a wide range of tools for Eidevall's disposal, which may involve heavy rotation due to squad depth, alongside innovation in the blueprint to feature more attacking players - but the conundrum the manager now faces is far more preferable than last season's injury crisis.

Research into injuries, particularly ACL, found that female footballers are at higher risk than males. As aforementioned, this was something Arsenal discovered the hard way, as Laura Wienroither and Leah Williamson made up third and fourth on the long-term injury list after Mead and Miedema suffered six months before in the season just gone.

So welcoming Russo is great for numbers. Eidevall knew he needed a bigger squad, and adding a player that is tipped to be at the top of the women's game for the next decade isn't a bad way of going about business.

But to ensure her qualities are employed to their full potential, it is rumoured that Arsenal could switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which would see Miedema drop to an attacking midfield role, while Foord and Mead could stave off competition from Lacasse and Pelova for starting berths on either flank.

This would allow the Gunners to optimise their attacking stars but still provide the bench with fresh impetus from players who were more than worthy starters before the squad overhaul.

With so many players able to notch a respectable goal tally, movement and versatility across Arsenal's frontline will be even better than it was in the 2021/22 campaign. The return of key players, alongside the arrival of Alessia Russo, acts as a pre-cursor to a seismic WSL title race for the ages.

London calling at the summit of the WSL

If you are a betting person - on paper, there's every reason to believe Emma Hayes's Chelsea will win the WSL next season. They have won it in the previous four seasons, and although United took The Blues to the wire last time, there was always an expectation that Hayes would prevail.

And to add to the forecast that Chelsea will continue to reign over the rest of the country, they have already acquired high-profile names in the summer transfer window.

Certainly, the departures of Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson were significant losses - but the West London outfit has worked diligently to add to their squad, with lamented groans from teams below them.

Their shrewd business, which has already welcomed Nicky Evrard, young German midfielder Sjoeke Nusken, Alejandra Bernabe from Atletico Madrid, Canadian international Ashley Lawrence, and prolific goalscorer Catarina Macario to the club, should come as no surprise.

However, it shows the progress of the WSL, indicating a sharp rise in pulling power when there are players leaving leagues that have been bigger than England's first division in the past to join the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Although Russo has joined the Gunners for free, the world record bid that failed to lure her in January also highlights the headway made in women's football in England.

There is more money in the game, which leads to bigger signings and cut-throat competition in every tournament. Of course, Chelsea has dominated the country in recent memory, but it seems they have staunch opposition to fight off this coming season.

Despite never fully catching a break last year as injuries thwarted Arsenal's potential, Eidevall still guided his team to third in the WSL after winning the Conti Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Players returning to full fitness after such a long time on the sidelines will feel like new signings to a team that still enamoured - while recent arrivals only intensify the perceived narrative that next season could be the greatest WSL title race since the league's inception.

Never has the WSL seen such strength in depth, with so many players being recognizable before the ink on their contract had the chance to dry.

And though it is most noticeable through the escapades of Chelsea and Arsenal, the hope is palpable that big-name signings and rapid development will filter through the rest of the WSL.

The signings of Pauline Bremer to Brighton and Daphne Van Domselaar to Aston Villa suggest there is already a domino effect.

But for the time being, all eyes will find it difficult to stray from the country's most successful teams as fans strap themselves in for a titanic title race.