Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek, 2023

It has been a successful campaign for both sides coming into the tie.

Arsenal have secured Champions League football for next season, and almost reached the final of the competition this year despite an injury crisis hampering the London outfit’s chances of glory.

Jonas Eidevall’s side lifted the Conti Cup and have challenged the top two of Chelsea and Manchester United for the title even with the losses of four key players to ACL injuries.

Aston Villa have had success of their own this year, securing fifth place and boasting the league’s top scorer amongst their ranks.

Under Carla Ward, the Villains have played some impressive football, and seem to be headed in only one direction: upwards.

These two have already played each other twice this year, as they met in the FA WSL Cup in January.

Arsenal were victorious in both fixtures, defeating Villa 4-1 in the Midlands in December and then with a 3-0 clean sweep in the cup.

Team news

Injury crisis has left the treatment room at Arsenal very busy. A remarkable four ACL injuries has seen the Londoners title hopes dented.

The four consist of star-players: Leah Williamson, Laura Wienroither, Vivianne Miedema, and Beth Mead; who have all be sidelined for long periods of time, with their seasons being cut short.

Also facing a lengthy spell out of the squad is Lia Walti, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the league game against Everton. She was forced off on a stretcher, but will return for the start of next season.

Aston Villa:

Anna Patten will not be named in the matchday squad in the capital as she is ineligible to face her parent club due to being on loan at Villa.

Likely lineups

Arsenal: (3-4-2-1) Zinsberger, Rafaelle, Beattie, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Pelova, Maanum, Maritz, Moller, Foord, Blackstenius.

Aston Villa: (4-3-3) Hampton, Pacheco, Turner, Patten, Mayling, Dali, Stniaforth, Hanson, Daly, Lehmann, Blindkilde.

Key players

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

What a season it has been for Katie McCabe. A consistent performer in the Gunners' barracks, the 27-year-old has starred in the red and white of Arsenal.

Solid and reliable at the back, McCabe has chipped in with goal involvements throughout the season, notching a long-range strike against Everton recently.

The Republic of Ireland captain has found the back of the net three times this season, and assisted her teammates on four occasions in a stellar campaign.

McCabe will be crucial to Ireland’s World Cup campaign and is set for a place in the league Team of the Season.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal (Photo by David Price via Getty Images)

After a record-breaking season with Aston Villa, Rachel Daly was named the Women's Super League Player of the Season.

The forward has scored 21 goals so far this season in as many games, assisting her teammates on five occasioons too. She has been instrumental to the Villains success this season and has put herself back in the mix for a place in the national team.

Lethal in-front of goal, the forward is set to claim the Golden Boot award and has spearheaded Villa's journey during this campaign, as they have secured fifth spot in the top-flight.

A threat with both feet and aerially, Arsenal's defensive line will have to be in top-form to deny the league's deadliest striker.

Rachel Daly celebrating a goal against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Paul Harding/The FA via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal Women's team play their home matches at Meadow Park, which is where this top-flight tie will take place.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture will commence at 14:30 GMT on Saturday 27th May.

How can I watch?

The Women's Super League clash will be broadcast live on the FA Player.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.