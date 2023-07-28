Dream no longer: Should Wiegman be Southgate's successor?

The question of 'will she move into men's football' has been an explored and a much-debated topic in the past few years, with fans divided of women's managers being introduced into the men's game.

The managerial role of the England men's team is a complex concoction - spiralling since Alf Ramsey led the Three Lions to a World Cup win in 1966.

Despite the controversy, in a recent study from Betway, more than 80% of fans believe Sarina Wiegman deserves a chance to manage a professional men’s team.

After successful stints in her managerial career, the Dutch coach won the Women's EURO with the Netherlands in 2017.

She then made the move to manage England, winning the Euros again in 2022 and the Arnold Clark Cup twice, and could be on her way to bringing the World Cup home after this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman's shrewd use of specialist substitutes during Euro 2022 was a stroke of genius - bringing on Chloe Kelly in the final, who scored the winner.

Her exceptional ability to make effective in-game adjustments to turn matches in her favour sets her apart from other international managers.

In the survey, more than 2000 UK sports fans were asked whether they agree with the following statement :

"England women's manager Sarina Wiegman deserves a job as a manager of a men's international team or professional men's football team."

81% of voters agreed whilst the remaining 19% disagreed with the statement.

Agree (Net) - 81%

Disagree (Net) - 19%

Strongly agree - 35%

Somewhat agree - 47%

Somewhat disagree - 8%

Strongly disagree - 10%

Could Wiegman be the successor to Southgate?

The success of England's national team is made up of countless influences - with the most notable being the media, the fans, the manager and the players.

The England manager's role is under constant media scrutiny. It is a notoriously challenging job with high expectations, earning the nickname "the impossible job."

Gareth Southgate has been one of the most influential managers, a refreshing restart after the strange Fabio Capello - Roy Hodgson - Sam Allardyce period fans are all familiar with.

Southgate has won 49 of his 81 games as England manager, with 18 draws and 14 defeats, with his side scoring 174 goals and conceding 57.

His managerial statistics speak volumes, but his impact off the pitch has worked wonders. He is responsible for the overhaul of the side.

He introduced younger players into the starting eleven, such as Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze and Connor Gallagher, with the generational players hanging up their boots.

Southgate also restored a glimpse of success to the national side. Regardless of fans bombarding his defensive approach to international tournaments, they reached runners-up in Euro 2020 and the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2012.

Southgate's previous contract with the FA was due to expire at the end of the World Cup in Qatar, but he and his assistant Steve Holland have signed new contracts which will see them through to December 2024 - meaning he will get one more chance to lead England to victory at Euro 2024, in Germany.

With his contract coming to an end, will the FA turn the tables and go for an experimental appointment in Wiegman, or will Southgate be successful at next year's Euros to fend off replacements?

Hayes and Dingley

The most notable stir in the media was when the most successful manager in men's and Women's Football, Emma Hayes, was linked with Crawley Town FC and AFC Wimbledon, back in 2021.

She and many fans saw this as an insult - an appointment at League One/League Two level is no doubt a major step down from the successes of the WSL top flight.

She did well to quash these rumours back in 2021, after telling the Guardian:

"I just don’t know why anyone would ever think that women’s football is a step-down and that coaching World Cup champions, winners, players that have represented their countries in the Olympics or European championships is a step down from anything.

"These are world-class players and women’s football is not a step down from anything. Women’s football in its own right is something to celebrate.

“The quality and achievements of all the females I represent, it’s an insult to them and the dedication, the commitment and the quality that they have that we talk about women’s football being a step-down.

"I think that’s what I’m disappointed with, not being linked to a football job as a football coach, regardless of gender."

Hayes is right - why should a manager of her calibre, who is managing players at the top level of women's football, make a move away to a lower-league club?

On the other side, Hannah Dingley became the first woman to lead an English men’s professional club when she took the reigns of Forest Green Rovers.

However, after the appointment of Dave Horseman as the new head coach, she resumed her position as academy manager.

Whilst her stint was unsuccessful, the experience has paved the way for Dingley to pursue a managerial career in the men's game.

Club owner Dale Vince spoke volumes of Dingley:

“I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it’s undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path".

Whilst the inclusion of women managers in men's football would be revolutionary, a national appointment would be a different barrel of fish.

The impact of the media will be a destructive catalyst - proven by the impact that affected the likes of Raheem Sterling, Roy Hodgson and Graham Taylor.

Regardless of an outweighing favourability of fans looking to get the Dutch coach into the men's side, in an attempt to immediately 'bring it home', they are ultimately getting caught up in the high expectations of the national team - forgetting the complex enigma that Southgate seems to have cracked.

