Arsenal vs Chelsea: Post-Match Ratings in matchday 34 of EPL 2022/23

Arsenal got their first win in their last five games in yet another game where Chelsea lacked chemistry, composure and configuration, losing 3-1.

The win put the Gunners on 78 points, overtaking Manchester City who lurk behind them on 76 points with two games in hand. Following the result, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in London derbies for the first time since 2004-5 and became the first side to win 150 Premier League London derbies.

Mikel Arteta and his team will be egging on West Ham as they visit Manchester City at the Etihad tomorrow night, in hope they are able to take some points off the now title favourites.

As for Frank Lampard, his interim record goes to 0-0-6 in all competitions, leading rival fans to mock his possibility of becoming ‘007’. If his side fails to reach 50 points, it will be Chelsea’s worse top-flight point tally in the clubs history.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale: 7/10

Was relatively unbothered facing London rivals Chelsea. Nevertheless, the former Sheffield United keeper reacted well when called upon. He made three saves, including crucially thwarting England teammate Ben Chilwell’s attempt as he bared down on the Arsenal goal in the 25th minute.

Ben White: 7/10

The ‘Love Island Maldini’ recovered well after getting spun by Raheem Sterling 15 minutes in. He spent most of his time in the opposition half and it was his delivery that ended up falling at the feet of Gabriel Jesus for his goal in the 34th minute.

Jakub Kiwior: 7/10

In his first Premier League start, replacing Rob Holding, Kiwior looked assured in Arsenal’s back four. The Polish international contributed four clearances, three interceptions and blocked a shot. The last Arsenal player to make their full league debut this far into the season was Konstantinos Mavropanos in 2017-18 (35th game).

Gabriel: 6/10

Did not come under much pressure against a Chelsea side struggling for goals. Gooners, however, would’ve been troubled to see him replaced following an apparent hamstring injury in the 85th minute. With William Saliba already missing a run of games, they will hope their strongest centre back partnership can return soon.

Madueke Scores for Chelsea | Shaun Botterill: Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6/10

Contributed well to strong build-up play down the left hand side for Arsenal, linking up with Xhaka and Trossard. It was Zinchenko though, who Madueke sneaked in behind to spoil Arsenal’s hopes of a clean sheet, which they haven’t achieved in their last seven games.

Jorginho: 7/10

The former blues player replaced Thomas Partey in the starting line-up against Chelsea. In his fifth start and tenth appearance for Arsenal, the Champions League winner kept his side ticking completing the most accurate passes out of any player (63) and taking the joint most touches alongside Zinchenko (77).

Granit Xhaka: 8/10

Assisted both Martin Odeegard goals, which were similarly worked with Xhaka firing the ball across ground from the left-hand side to centrally positioned Odegaard. This helped match his Premier League season best with 7 assists for the season.

Martin Odegaard: 9/10

The Arsenal skipper led by example scoring a brace in the first half to all but kill the game off. His first was the pick of the bunch, kissing the crossbar on its way in. These two goals take Odeegard to 14 this Premier League season, with 21 goal contributions in total. He’s the third Arsenal player to reach 20+ Premier League goal contributions this season after Saka (24) and Martinelli (20). Arsenal are the only side with 3+ players to have done so this campaign.

Bukayo Saka: 7/10

Could have had a goal for himself early in the second half as he drifted inside, under little pressure and shot just wide of Kepa’s post. Mainly had his chances later in the game after the Gunners had already secured a convincing lead.

Leandro Trossard: 7/10

Took the place of Gabriel Martinelli in the starting eleven, a tribute to the competition for places he has created since joining the North London based club. Arsenal looked most dangerous down the left hand side of the Belgian, where he was able to deliver six crosses and two key passes before being replaced by Martinelli in the 59th minute.

Gabriel Jesus: 8/10

Working hard for his team as ever, Arsenal’s first choice striker popped up in the 34th minute to give Arsenal a three goal lead, only three minutes after Odegaard had made it 2-0. This took him to double figure goals for the season and is his fourth time doing so.

The former Cityzen scored in a Premier League game for the 55th time and has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored, winning 50 and drawing five. He also scored the 82nd goal by a Brazilian player this Premier League season, making it the highest Brazilian total in a single campaign.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Substitutes:

Gabriel Martinelli: 5/10

Provided another threat against Azpilicueta but did not receive much of the ball, only having thirteen touches. Still managed 100% pass accuracy and was able to stretch his legs before facing Newcastle United on Sunday.

Reiss Nelson: 5/10

No need for his off the bench heroics this game, rather he was able to give Saka a rest for the last 15 minutes. Touched the ball only twelve times.

Kieran Tierney: 4/10

Similarly, the Scotsman was able to give vocal leader Zinchenko a rest and his quality as a back up has allowed Zinchenko to be substituted off seventeen times this season. It was not the greatest cameo, only completing 60% of his passes but he faced no danger.

Rob Holding N/A

Replaced injured Gabriel and may be set to start in the next game, especially if Gabriel or William Saliba don’t recover in time for Arsenal’s trip to St James’ Park.

Thomas Partey N/A

The final substitution for Arsenal was a straight swap of Jorginho for Partey in the 86th minute. After a decent display against Chelsea by Jorginho, it will be interesting to see if he can keep Partey on the bench for the upcoming fixture against a physical Newcastle United side.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6/10

The most expensive goalkeeper of all time made six saves throughout the game to keep the scoreline reasonable at the Emirates. In the 52nd minute he quickly reached down to his right to prevent Granit Xhaka and only a few minutes later also kept out Bukayo Saka from close range.

He will be disappointed after getting a hand to Odegaard’s first goal and to be beaten at his near post for the third, but the Spaniard was not directly at fault for any of the Arsenal goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 4/10

The 33 year-old had a job on his hands dealing with the dynamic left hand side of Arsenal, which proved to provide the Gunners’ first two goals. In his 345th Premier League appearance, he looked to be struggling to keep up with the speed at which Arsenal could move the ball. The club captain has started the last two games, following the announcement that injury-prone Reece James will be out for the remainder of the season.

Wesley Fofana: 5/10

Was one of three players to hit the floor in failed attempts to clear and block the ball before Gabriel Jesus was able to tuck it into Kepa’s near post. Granit Xhaka also popped it through his legs, allowing him access Chelsea's box and force Kepa into making a good save.

Thiago Silva: 6/10

Calm under pressure, the veteran prevented further humiliation when he stopped a Gabriel header from crossing the line by touching it down with his thigh before clearing it out of danger. The Brazilian also won all five of his aerial battles but ultimately still was part of a poor back four that leaked three goals.

Ben Chilwell: 4/10

In Chelsea’s best opportunity of the match, he missed a big chance to score a 1 on 1 midway through the second half. The former Leicester City player also lost possession, a game high, sixteen times and his final delivery was poor. In one instance early in the second half, with players arriving in the Arsenal box, he delivered a cross that missed everyone going out of play for a goal kick.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Enzo Fernandez 5/10

The 2022 World Cup Young Player Award winner failed to make an impact in his first appearance against Arsenal. So much so he was replaced in the 71st minute by Chelsea academy graduate Connor Gallagher. Even if having a Hollywood pass in his locker is aesthetically pleasing, the British record signing has only created two big chances for Chelsea since joining. He will be key if they are to improve in their final five games.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

Provided a wonderful lofted, curling ball in behind Arsenal’s backline for his second assist of the season. However, like much of the Chelsea team he was pinned back in his own half and unable to progress the ball, for large parts of the game.

N’Golo Kante: 5/10

Although good to see him back playing 90 minutes again, following hamstring and fitness problems, the two-time Premier League champion still needs time to get back to the Kante of old. He was mostly careless in possession, particularly disappointing was a four on two counter attack he squandered through poor decision making.

Raheem Sterling: 5/10

Despite showcasing his pace on a couple of occasions, he seemed too isolated from the other members of the Chelsea frontline and ended up being a non-factor in the game. Having so many forwards to choose from means Sterling and his peers have been prone to rotation and unable to pick up form.

Noni Madueke: 7/10

The 21 year-old was Chelsea’s stand out player in an otherwise uninspiring display. Manager Frank Lampard says the England U21 international imitated his form from training, completing three successful dribbles including a mazy run past several Arsenal players in the 19th minute as well as scoring his first Chelsea goal in minute 65.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 3/10

The former Arsenal captain, who previously had rifts with Mikel Arteta, was given the opportunity to start against his old side. Yet, he only ended up playing the first half and was shipped off at half time for Kai Havertz. He had a total of nine touches, four of which came from kick off. This sums up the strikers miserable and unimpressive time with the Blues.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Substitutes:

Kai Havertz: 5/10

Touched the ball 21 times in one half, compared to Aubameyang’s nine. Also managed two shots on target, more than any other Chelsea player. Still was largely a non-factor but this could have been a different story if he had played from the start.

Conor Gallagher: 4/10

Mostly failed to bring the energy from the bench in his 20 minute stint but did manage to pick up his eighth yellow card of the season. He came off the bench for the seventeenth time this season, Chelsea’s leader in the category. The England international looks a fraction of the player that was named Player of the Year for Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: 5/10

Arsenal fans jeered their January transfer window target, who Chelsea swooped in to steal from under their noses. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was even targeted with a green laser from the crowd at the Emirates. It is fair to say he will need a consistent run of games before anyone can see the type of player he is going to be in the Premier League and whether he was worth his huge £88.5m transfer fee.

Hakim Ziyech: 5/10

Only had thirteen touches. Is yet to start under Lampard. After Chelsea’s administrative incompetence on deadline day, his move to Paris St Germain fell through. Even with their frontline, it might be the case that he would have got more game time there due to the oversaturation of attacking options at Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah N/A

Came on in the 86th minute after starting the previous two games. Seems to be more favoured when setting up in a back five, rather than a four.