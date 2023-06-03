Man City 2-1 Man United: Ilkay Gundogan the hero as City lift FA Cup

Manchester City took another step closer to completing an historic treble this season, by beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, thanks to two spectacular goals from Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder opened the scoring inside 15 seconds with the fastest goal in FA Cup Final history, smashing a volley past David De Gea from the edge of the box to give City the lead in the derby.

City dominated at first, but United grew back into the game and half an hour in were rewarded with a penalty, after Jack Grealish was judged to have handled the ball, which Bruno Fernandes dispatched to level the scores.

Six minutes into the second half it was Gundogan that found the back of the net again, with another audacious volley, this time from a Kevin De Bruyne cross, putting his side in front for the second time.

From that point onwards, City never looked like losing control of the game, and after seeing out added time, they held on to beat their arch-rivals 2-1 and lift the FA Cup.

Story of the Match

Pep Guardiola had promised in his pre-match press conference that he would opt for cup 'keeper Stefan Ortega, and he duly followed up on that, with the German the only surprise as far as City were concerned.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag opted for Marcus Rashford up front in place of the injured Anthony Martial, with Alejandro Garnacho fit enough to make the bench for the Red Devils.

Many had predicted this to be a cagey affair, as many cup finals often turn out to be.

It took just 12 seconds for that suggestion to be dispelled.

A long ball up the pitch from Ortega was headed on first by Erling Haaland, then by Kevin De Bruyne, before falling nicely for Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the box.

The Man City captain then unleashed an unstoppable volley into the top right corner, leaving David de Gea stranded and the City fans in the West side of Wembley going mad.

It was the fastest goal ever scored in an FA Cup Final, beating Louis Saha's 25th second strike back in 2012, and left United shellshocked.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates the fastest FA Cup Final goal of all time (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Guardiola's side came close to a second just a few moments later too, as a De Bruyne free kick met the head of Rodri, but he could only guide his header wide of the post, despite some premature celebrations by those in Sky Blue.

Forays into City's half were a rarity for the Red Devils throughout the first 20 minutes or so, with it being the former looking more likely to score as Haaland went close on two occasions, without troubling de Gea.

Midway through the first half however, there was a brief stoppage in play as the United goalkeeper went down for treatment. Whether tactical or not, it allowed ten Hag the chance to address his players, with the message having an almost immediate impact.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka rose to head the ball back across goal on the right-hand side of the box, with Jack Grealish jumping to attempt to block his compatriot's cutback.

The ball was cleared away, seemingly with no danger to the City defence, until referee Paul Tierney paused the game and headed over to the VAR monitor to check for a handball.

Having watched the replay, he pointed to the spot, having seen the ball hit Grealish's left hand. City fans could feel somewhat aggrieved, given the close range between the two players, but it had struck the hand of the Man City winger.

Bruno Fernandes proceeded to tuck the penalty away, sending Ortega the wrong way and suddenly the momentum had shifted the way of United.

Sporadic chances followed for both sides in the remainder of the first 45 minutes, with Raphael Varane coming closest as he volleyed high and wide from a corner, but it was undoubtedly the Red Devils that went into the break the stronger of the two teams.

City start out strong again

If it was ten Hag's mid-game team talk that had kicked United into action, it was Guardiola's equivalent at half time that did the same for them, as they came out in the second half looking to regain the lead early on.

There was a warning sign for United when De Bruyne's cutback somehow evaded Haaland in the six-yard box, but just a few minutes later the Cityzens found their second.

De Bruyne floated a free kick to the edge of the box, where once again Gundogan was waiting, and whilst the connection might not have been as sweet as for the opener, he still managed to find the bottom corner and put City ahead once more.

David de Gea got a fingertip to the effort, but only succeeded in pushing the ball further into the corner, and once more it was City back on top.

Rather than prompt United into action, it appeared to have the opposite effect, at least at first, with Guardiola's team moving fluidly and with ease through the midfield, helped by John Stones moving into the middle of the park.

City's dominance almost went unnoticed at times, with a seemingly unremarkable passage of play turning into danger within an instant - De Bruyne, unsurprisingly, was at the heart of many of these moves.

United did begin to threaten more after the introduction of Garnacho, with the winger weaving his way into the opposition box on more than one occasion, but even his efforts never truly troubled Ortega.

If anything, it was City who had the better chances to score, as they searched for a third goal to kill the game off, and they thought they had it with 20 minutes to go too.

Grealish squared the ball to Haaland in the middle of the box, whose low shot was denied by de Gea, before the rebound was tapped in by Gundogan for what would have been his hat trick, but the flag was raised for offside.

The introduction of Phil Foden only added to City's threat, as the 23-year-old ran in behind a tired-looking United defence late on, finding Bernardo Silva at the back post whose effort across goal was inches away from being tapped home by Manuel Akanji.

Man United had one final chance in added time when headed pinball in the box led to some desperate City defending, but after four extra minutes the referee blew for full time, and in the first-ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final it was Man City that had come out victorious and lifted the trophy.

Player of the Match - Ilkay Gundogan

It might be considered too obvious to give this to a goalscorer, with that all too often not telling the full story of their game - after all, de Bruyne was arguably the stronger in the midfield throughout the game.

However, with two top-class goals - both of which took sublime technique to pull off - it can only go to Ilkay Gundogan, whose brace won his side the domestic double for only the second time in their history.

The captain has found a knack of scoring important goals, following his two on the final day of last season to win the Premier League, and it was his leadership that gave Man City their seventh FA Cup triumph.