Paul Heckingbottom ready for upcoming challenge - "I've had harder times, let's surprise the Premier League"

Sheffield United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League for the curtain-raiser, and it's not something that's haunting manager Paul Heckingbottom, despite the loss of big players on the eve of the big kick-off.

The Blades have encountered a younger squad to the triumphant outfit that finished second in the Championship last season. Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, have been sold in August, whilst recruits Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci have never featured in the Premier League and are still young.

That's a precarious nature within itself but it's not an approach that Heckingbottom was keen to go down.

Following the sales of Ndiaye and Berge, funds will be made available to the 46-year-old boss.

Despite a tough start to the month before a Premier League ball has been kicked, the experienced gaffer was in a buoyant mood before the opening fixture at home to Palace tomorrow.

George Baldock and Ben Osborne in action in training. (Photo by SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Up for the challenge

A new season is nearly full of excitement, but that is not the case for the Blades faithful. Despite this, manager Heckingbottom is ready for the challenge.

"We have got a lot of young boys in our group, from when we took over, we've lost 18 players from the first-team squad and got six in," Heckingbottom claimed.

"What an opportunity for the lads from the academy and the young ones we have just signed. They know they are going to be thrown straight in with a chance to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

"We're desperately light. We need everyone to be patient with those (young) players but to help them along we need boys with a bit more experience, ones who can give us a big lift for everyone at the club.

"I'm not going to threaten any players. We have 15 players with one year left on their contract, so if that was the case we would have 15 bodies sitting in the stands and I would not allow that to happen.

"I have regular conversations with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad and he knows my thoughts on recruitment and it's always something that will stay internal with him; it's not something I'm going to share with the media.

"We had a real clear way we wanted to play, (Ndiaye, Berge, and former loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle) were in our five top assist-makers. How we played last season's gone. It doesn't mean we can't recruit to play the same way.

"The Premiership for us will be completely different but we look forward to the challenge it brings and take it head-on.

"I've had harder (times) than this, a lot harder. I wanted to prepare everyone for what might happen and everything that could have happened has – maybe a couple more things will still happen but we are relaxed and ready for the new season.

"There's no time for any pettiness – whose fault's this or that? Everyone wants the same thing, which is to be as good as we can be at the end of the window. It's about getting our targets in and giving us the best chance.

"Internally, all our focus has been on Palace, for staff, players and boardroom, it's been Palace, Palace, Palace."

Heckingbottom admits that the London outfit will provide a tough test for the Bramall Lane side but is hoping to overcome the odds and get off to a dream start despite a youthful squad.

"Yeah it will be a tough test, we've seen a lot of them and without even watching them I could predict what they were going to be like and how they play," he claimed.

"They are going to be really drilled both with and without the ball, they are also good at pinching the ball and have a threat in the final third but so do we.

"They are dangerous when they have the ball and we have to be on our guard and come up with a way to get a positive result. We know what's ahead of us."

Souza hoping to get clearance

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are working to ensure new signing Vinicius Souza receives visa clearance in time to make his debut against Palace on Saturday. The Brazilian’s move to Bramall Lane was completed on Thursday after a deal was struck with Belgian second-tier side Lommel.

Souza spoke to SUTV about the move and said: "It's my dream to come and play in England for a great club in Sheffield United. I just want to play for the team and say thank you for all the support I've been given, two years ago, I was watching games on TV and now I have the possibility of playing in the league and I couldn't be happier.

"Paul Heckingbottom has given me support and I'm so happy to be here, It's my dream to play in the Premier League and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited to play with the guy. I'm looking forward to Saturday and I will give my all for the club; it's a great opportunity."