"Winning is the best energy booster that exists" says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faced the press on Friday afternoon in the prelude to their opening game of the Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He discussed playing in front of the home crowd in Gameweek One for the first time in five years, the likelihood of any additional incomings and the challenge of facing the pressure as they look to fight for the title again.

The Gunners have been handed the early kickoff on Saturday and welcome Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side. Arsenal beat Forest convincingly at the Emirates Stadium back in October, while it was Forest who won at the City Ground, abolishing Arsenal's chances at a first Premier League title since 2004.

On starting their season at the Emirates Stadium

It has been a long time since the Gunners have started in front of a home crowd, most recently playing away at Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Arsenal now have the opportunity to play in front of a full, enthusiastic crowd which has seen demand for tickets and attendances climb, selling out their preseason Emirates Cup clash against AS Monaco.

"We are super excited, I think it is a new challenge, new opportunity, very fresh to start again and very excited to play at home again - it has been a long time."

"We love playing at the Emirates, we love playing in front of our people. We have created an incredible atmosphere and everybody can't wait to be there tomorrow, ready for the kickoff and to give everyone the performance that they deserve," Arteta said.

On what Nottingham Forest have to offer

One side Arsenal have struggled to dismantle is Nottingham Forest. Under Steve Cooper, Forest steered clear of relegation in their first season back, finishing 16th.

Since the surprise loss at the City Ground in the FA Cup which was heavily focused on in Arsenal's Amazon documentary, the Gunners have had difficulties overcoming Cooper's tactics.

However, last season saw Arsenal win comfortably at the Emirates thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Martin Ødegaard and a brace from Reiss Nelson.

Forest have strengthened though, bringing in the highly-rated young winger Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, Ola Aina from Torino and USA international Matt Turner from Saturday's opposition.

"Forest beat us in a very clever way [last season], they deserved to get the points on the day and we're going to have to play better and deserve it more."

"They are a very well-organised team, what they did last season, the way that they started, especially with how they adapted to the league and their qualities is remarkable," Arteta said.

On winning the Community Shield and the boost it gives

Despite the Gunners starting their Premier League campaign this Saturday, Arsenal's penalty shootout victory against Manchester City in the Community Shield last week has given Arteta's side some added confidence.

Fabio Vieira's penalty kick clinched the victory for Arsenal after Kevin De Bruyne's miss and Rodri was superbly denied by Aaron Ramsdale.

Sunday's win was Arsenal's 17th Community Shield trophy, having won the prestigious trophy first in 1930 against Sheffield Wednesday, and more recently on penalties against Liverpool in 2020

"Winning is the best energy booster that exists. It [win against Manchester City] was great, it raises the confidence and the trust level of everybody for what we can do."

"We also understand what we can do better and the first game is going to be a completely different story - a different context - and we're going to have to do a lot better," Arteta said.

On Kai Havertz and his versatility

The arrival of Chelsea's Champions League winner for £65 million has brought many critics, however the injury of Gabriel Jesus means that the German may play an important role in Arsenal's starting XI.

The 24-year-old can play many different roles, making him the perfect player for Arteta's system if he can return to the best version of himself that was seen for Bayer Leverkusen.

"I don't want to stick him in just one position, I prefer to use other players as then we are more unpredictable, we have more options, we open their minds and when you explore that, as seen with many examples in the squad, you get many surprises."

"However you have to understand when to do it, and whether the player is capable to do it," Arteta said.

On recruiting early

Arsenal haven't always been notoriously early in getting their recruitment done, but this season has seen them snatch at opportunities to seal deals for Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

This has allowed for the players to appear in various tours and preseason matches, meaning that they can be available to slide into Arteta's system from as early as Gameweek One.

"We've done it and we've had the intention to do it. Some are possible and some are not. We just have to focus on why we have done it...it definitely helps for the player and for the environment to get set and also for the media and commercial sides."

"We try and do it [our business] in the best way possible. We cannot control what the rest do," Arteta said.

On his management career so far

Mikel Arteta has been at the helm for Arsenal for around 3 and a half years now. His journey as manager has seen many ups and downs, notably winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, while missing out on top four and a chance at the title respectively.

He has been victim to a lot of criticism for his management style by opposition and pundits, but he has incorporated himself as one of the best in the league as his side look to pose a real threat in the title run this season.

"I love it [management]. Easier? I wouldn't say it is easier but I love my job and love what I do. I feel so grateful for what I am able to do and I want to keep doing it, for sure," Arteta said at the end of the conference.