Brentford "should have won," says Thomas Frank

It was an action-packed start to the season for Brentford as they were held to a 2-2 draw by London rivals Tottenham. The game had everything, from a delayed kick-off, VAR drama, and, of course, goals.

For the visitors, it has been all-change this summer. From hiring a new manager, Ange Postecoglou, to losing their all-time leading goal scorer, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich.

There is never an easy time to play against a side like Tottenham, but this abundance of change presented a great opportunity for the Bees.

Having conceded to an early header from Cristian Romero, Thomas Frank's team showed great spiri, as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa gave them a hard-fought lead.

The home side continued to ask questions of the Tottenham defence, but were unable to extend their lead. The hosts' afternoon took a turn for the worst deep into first-half injury time as Emerson Royal fired the visitors level with an impressive long-range strike.

The second half was very even for the most part, though Frank's side will likely be glad to have not conceded. There were shouts for a penalty late in the game, but the referee was uninterested - a decision which saw the game finish level, and the points shared.

Frank reflected on the eventful game:

Starting well despite conceding early

Though they scored an early goal, Tottenham were by no means in control of the game early on. Frank reflected on his side's positive start as well as how they dealt with The Lilywhites' free kick.

"I think we started so well, so aggressive. Like when did they score after 7 or 8 minutes or whatever, 10 minutes, I think the first 10 was really good [...] and then there was the collision between Bryan [Mbeumo] and [Cristian] Romero, and then a little bit and they scored on the free kick, where we need to do a tiny bit better."

On his players' performance to take the lead

Conceding an early goal can cause a lot of teams to collapse, and invite an onslaught from the opposition. Brentford held their nerve and dug their way back into the driving seat of the match by taking the game to Tottenham.

The Bees' boss reflected on how his side managed to overturn the deficit.

"I think that period [after conceding] we really managed to keep the ball well, get out of difficult situations, really good to play behind Tottenham and switch the play, and really create some fantastic dangerous moments so [I was] really pleased with that."

How his side performed and deserved to win

It was a highly competitive game with opportunities for both sides to seal the win, but Frank thought that his side were deserving of all three points.

"I thought we performed fine in many ways. I thought we definitely created more chances. In a relatively tight game I think we should have won it.

"They are a good team, we kept them to little with a low block. The two goals were the smallest chances that they had. In the end, we got a point."

Lacking quality in the final third

In the absence of Ivan Toney, who is serving a suspension for betting offences, the Bees need to look elsewhere for goals this season. After several missed chances, the Brentford boss had his say on his players' finishing.

"The decisive moments, there was a big chance for Bryan [Mbeumo] in the first half and one for Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade, and other situations where we didn't get enough out of it. Probably just that final bit of quality on the day.

"They [Wissa and Mbuemo] have a good habit of scoring when Ivan is not playing. I am pleased they continued that today."

Unsure on penalty decision

There were very strong calls for a penalty when Kevin Schade was taken out by Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, but nothing was given.

Frank said how he can understand why the decision did not go in Brentford's favour.

"I think it's a 50/50 situation," he said.

"If you take a touch around the keeper, bang, 100% penalty. Now because you finish, and the keeper takes him out, then maybe not penalty.

"I think it's a 50/50 that unfortunately didn't go our way.

He later added:

"There was potentially a handball, I haven't seen that. I trust VAR that they got it right."

New signing Mark Flekken's impact

As David Raya edges closer to a move to Arsenal, having reportedly completed his medical before the weekend, Brentford were quick to replace the Spaniard with Dutch international Mark Flekken.

Frank was "pleased" with the 30-year-old's seemingly instant impact.

"I am pleased with Mark. There is nothing he could do about the two goals. He made two or three good saves and was calm and composed with his distribution. A dominant figure in his own box claiming crosses. All happy."

Expectations of Nathan Collins

The game also saw a debut handed to new club-record signing Nathan Collins, who joined the club for a reported £23m fee from Wolves.

Frank was impressed with the centre-back, who started on the right of a back three, and expects the Republic of Ireland international to get better.

"Nathan was good and aggressive, it was a nice debut. He’ll get better.”

The season ahead

When asked about the season that lies ahead, the Dane made clear his ambition and told the media that Brentford are not in the division to simply make up the numbers.

"It is a long, long season. I have said it before I hope we can attack the league and be an asset."

Injury update

Brentford Supporters' Player of the Season, Ben Mee, missed the game through a minor injury while Mathias Jensen was forced off with an injury of his own shortly into the second half.

Frank provided an update on the fitness of the duo as his side look ahead to a game away to Fulham next week.

"Ben Mee will hopefully [be] available for Fulham and as for Mathias, we don’t know. It appeared to be a thigh problem. We will just have to wait and see."

Richarlison will succeed for Tottenham

Tottenham's Richarlison has had a torrid time since switching Merseyside for North London last summer, but Frank expects his quality will shine through in the absence of Kane.

"It was England’s number nine, replaced by Brazil’s number nine [...] He’s a very good player, Richarlison, and I back him to score a lot of goals this season."