In with the old, and new

Facundo Buonanotte can learn from the leaders in the squad...

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that he would be keen to keep hold of Facundo Buonanotte this season.

De Zerbi exclusively told VAVEL:

“I have to speak about Facundo [Buonanotte] like I have spoken about Steven Alzate. I would like to keep him with us, but I have to be honest and clear. I think the first part of last season, [Evan] Ferguson and [Julio] Enciso felt as though they were losing time, and at the end of the season they changed my decision.

With young players you have to find the right moment to put them on the pitch. Facundo [Buonanotte], in the last 5/6 games of the season, he was important – but [Solly] March didn’t play, so that can change the situation.

But I believe in Facundo [Buonanotte] a lot, and I think he can become important, but I can’t give him my word that he will play 50, 40, 30 games... Maybe he wants to play on loan, I don’t know!”

De Zerbi emphasises an incredible attention to detail in the raising of young players, and how to keep improving year on year. Buonanotte had a promising end to the season, with the injury to Solly March backing his minutes, and contributed with a goal in a disappointing loss to Nottingham Forest last season. His best performances are yet to be discovered by fans, but his skill set is there to see. Very good on the turn, receiving the ball and driving into space – added by a strong ability of close ball control, he has the marks of becoming a big player for the club.

Perhaps some mentorship and learning could be key to the success of Buonanotte. His South American teammate Julio Enciso took a sudden turn in fortunes in the Brighton first team, securing himself the Premier League Goal of the Season award after his wonder strike against Manchester City.

The blend of experience and upcoming talent is evident in the current Brighton side. James Milner is the latest to join the likes of Danny Welbeck, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Jason Steele, and Adam Lallana. The latter is believed to be a big figure in helping settle his former Liverpool teammate.

De Zerbi told VAVEL:

“I think Adam Lallana is very important for James Milner, to explain the new club... but he [Milner] is a top, top, top player; and top players are top players because they are smarter and faster to learn situations. I think he will be very important for Brighton.”

Milner settled in well in his debut vs Luton. A convincing display at left-back and right-back showcased the versatile talent and devotion to the game that the former England international has given in the past 20 years.

Leadership is going to be more critical than ever for Brighton this season. The first time in the club’s history in the Europa League, and playing more (intense) games than ever, it has the potential to be a great, but long season, with plenty of opportunity for the squad.

Buonanotte can learn a lot from these leaders. Milner and Lallana have achieved big trophies in the game, but club legends like Solly March and Lewis Dunk can help guide the Argentine to greatness at the club, perhaps more so than a loan.

Each player is different. For some, game time can prove significant, whilst for others, biding their time internally and learning from others proves fruition. De Zerbi is the type to improve in either aspect, but will want to keep his favoured personnel around the squad to learn his ‘idea’...