Brighton find out their 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

​​​​Brighton will start the season with a favourable fixture as newly promoted Luton Town ​​will travel to the Amex Stadium for their first match back in the top flight of English football. Kick-off will take place at 3:00pm BST on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

August will be one of the better months of the season for The Seagulls as they will face West Ham ​​followed by another newly promoted side in Burnley.

September is expected to be a slightly trickier month in terms of fixtures as Brighton will travel to Old Trafford and Villa Park to face Manchester United and Aston Villa respectively. Roberto De Zerbi and his men are more than capable of beating both sides as they did complete the double over ​​The Red Devils last season. Brighton will also host Newcastle and Bournemouth ​in September which should be some action-packed clashes on both ends of the pitch.

October is when the real tests start to take place with Brighton welcoming Liverpool and Fulham to the Amex as well as travelling to the Champions of England and Europe, Manchester City. ​​These fixtures will be difficult but never impossible for The Seagulls as last year they managed to cause problems for both Liverpool and Man City, whilst claiming draws against both teams.

November will be another month with only 3 Premier League matches for Brighton as they face Everton and Nottingham Forest away from home and host ​​​Sheffield United in between the two games.

However, December will be a thrilling month for Brighton fans as their side will play 7 matches in the league to close off 2023. They will start the month by playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and then two home games against Brentford and Burnley will follow. De Zerbi's side will complete the month with 4 games in the space of two weeks as they will play Arsenal and Crystal Palace away before hosting Tottenham on Boxing Day and then close off the year with a game against West Ham away.

Brighton celebrate Julio Enciso's screamer against Man City (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Brighton will begin 2024 with a fresh start of only 2 games in the month of January as Brighton battle Wolves and Luton home and away respectively.

February is when the action returns for Brighton with the Seagulls facing Crystal Palace and Everton at home with 2 away fixtures against Tottenham and Sheffield United in between.

March starts off with 2 fairly favourable matches against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, but ends with a bang as Brighton play Man City and Liverpool consecutively.

April is another month with a squeeze of fixtures with Brighton playing 5 games. The month starts with them facing two London clubs in Brentford and Arsenal before playing Burnley away, Chelsea at home and then completing the month with a match against Bournemouth away.

May is the last month of the campaign, and Brighton will aim to complete the season on a high note in their 3 games across the month. They will play Aston Villa at home followed by Newcastle away, before wrapping up the season with a home game against Manchester United.

This season will be a special one for Brighton as they will not only be playing in the Premier League, but they will also play European football.

Full List of Brighton Fixtures

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change

August

12th: Luton Town (H)

19th: Wolves (A)

26th: West Ham (H)

September

2nd: Newcastle (H)

16th: Man United (A)

23rd: Bournemouth (H)

30th: Aston Villa (A)

October

7th: Liverpool (H)

21st: Man City (A)

28th: Fulham (H)

November

4th: Everton (A)

11th: Sheffield United (H)

25th: Nottingham Forest (A)

December

2nd: Chelsea (A)

5th: Brentford (H)

9th: Burnley (H)

16th: Arsenal (A)

23rd: Crystal Palace (A)

26th: Tottenham (H)

30th: West Ham (A)

January

13th: Wolves (H)

30th: Luton Town (A)

February

3rd: Crystal Palace (H)

10th: Tottenham (A)

17th: Sheffield United (A)

24th: Everton (H)

March

2nd: Fulham (A)

9th: Nottingham Forest (H)

16th: Man City (H)

30th: Liverpool (A)

April

2nd: Brentford (A)

6th: Arsenal (H)

13th: Burnley (A)

20th: Chelsea (H)

27th: Bournemouth (A)

May

4th: Aston Villa (H)

11th: Newcastle (A)

19th: Man United (H)

Brighton celebrate their goal against Southampton (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Key Matches

First game: Saturday 12th August, Luton Town (A)

First derby: Saturday 23rd December, Crystal Palace (A)

Boxing Day: Tuesday 26th December, Tottenham (H)

Last game: Sunday 19th May, Man United (H)