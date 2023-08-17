Paul Heckingbottom ‘hopeful’ of more signings as Sheffield United prepare to face Nottingham Forest

On Friday, Sheffield United will make the short journey south along the M1 to face Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side, with an opportunity for both sides to get their first points of the season on the board.

Last time out and in their opening game of the season, the Blades welcomed Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane, with the South London visitors winning convincingly.

An eventual 1-0 scoreline hid the true story of the game with Crystal Palace dominating throughout, with two goals disallowed as well as numerous opportunities to win by a greater margin. Meanwhile, Sheffield United struggled to gain any hook in the game and could only conjure up one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

The game arguably demonstrated the need for further reinforcements to arrive at Bramall Lane, with the Blades particularly struggling to create any chances of note further up the field.

In Paul Heckingbottom’s pre-Nottingham Forest conference, the manager spoke of injuries, new signings and potential loan deals, with the 46-year-old underlining the need for fresh faces to arrive in the final weeks of the summer window.

Team News

Regarding team news, Heckingbottom ruled out Rhian Brewster for selection for Friday’s game, with the former Liverpool forward still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in October of last year.

He said: ”Rhian is progressing but we are not considering him for minutes yet in terms of the first team because of the length of time he has had out. We are just taking our time with him.

(Photo by Sportimage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

In more positive news, Heckingbottom added that Oli McBurnie has returned to first team training for the first time since mid-April, while Vinicius Souza is also progressing well, after making his debut for the club off the bench during last weekend’s opener.

Heckingbottom said: “Oli is back in training and for consideration [for Forest] but he has missed the bulk of the football over pre-season and is another one we need to get up to speed, as is Souza.”

In addition, the Blades boss described how new signing Gustavo Hamer is close to being included in his match day squad due to the pre-season he enjoyed at his former club Coventry.

The 26 year-old midfielder has joined Sheffield Utd after a successful three year spell at Coventry, in which he made 132 appearances, scoring 19 goals, as well as being instrumental in their run to the play-off final last year, with the player scoring in both the semi-final and final at Wembley.

He said: ”Obviously, Gus is a little bit different because he did get exposed to some minutes at Coventry so he is a bit further on than the other boys."

On Tom Davies

Another new signing that is closing in on a return to matchday action is former Everton midfielder, Tom Davies.

Davies left his boyhood club after his contract expired earlier in the summer, with the former England U21 midfielder making 179 appearances in total for the Toffees.

At Sheffield United, Davies will be expected to compete and provide good cover for the likes of Oliver Norwood, Anis Slimane and Souza.

Heckingbottom described the player’s current physical state saying: ”He's not been training but has been keeping himself fit. In terms of training with bodies, this was his first day today, so I am expecting him to be a bit stiff tomorrow. He's in our thoughts, without a doubt.”

He added: ”We just have to make sure that long term we are getting him fitter and if that schedule and that plan gets adjusted by getting him minutes in the first team then we will adjust it… We need to be exposing him to other types of football and fitness work to make sure we get him up to speed as quickly as possible.”

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

On the need for more signings

While Sheffield United have brought in a total of seven new players this summer, the club has struggled with numerous outgoings.

Midfield stalwarts of Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have all been lost, with the primary heading to Lancashire rivals Burnley, while the latter two returned to their parent club Manchester City after successful spells on loan.

In addition, Sheffield United’s top scorer from last year Ilian Ndiaye has been sold to Olympique Marseille, after the striker notched up 24 goal contributions last season.

When asked if the Blades want more arrivals, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah definitely. I have said many times, I think it will go to that final week, final day. I hope it doesn't but we are prepared as a group and as staff for us to do that. I would like it to be done and dusted in the next few days but I am also realistic to know that is not going to happen.”

On whether the Blades could sign anyone before the Forest game, the Sheffield United manager said: ”I was hoping that we would. Still hopeful. Only two days now, so who knows but the work is not going to stop regardless of when the fixtures are. We just have to do it as quickly as we possibly can and get working with the players. Likewise, our planning and preparation for Forest can't stop in the hope we get someone.”

He added: ”The work behind the scenes will continue but here now our focus is on Forest.”

(Photo by SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

On loan deals

With Sheffield United benefitting from loan deals last year, the Blades boss was again asked if the club will look to bring in any more on temporary deals, with the manager responding that his side will only be looking for a high calibre of player in the final few weeks on any potential deal.

Heckingbottom said: “Domestic only allowed two, international ones we can get more. The fact that we are in the Premier League, the fact that we have got good players in the building and we want to improve on that means we want the best possible loans.

"The fact we are looking at the top end of the pitch now, people are reluctant to let those players go. We are looking for a good calibre of player, so they are going to be in squads until they are released, whenever that may be. We are resigned to the fact it was going to look this way."