Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

Crystal Palace's last result saw them lose to Spurs 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Previous to this the Eagles have won two of their last five, notably including a thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham at Selhurst Park.

Bournemouth come into the game after a 3-1 loss to Chelsea at home and with three wins in their last five, with a big 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium being a huge result for the Cherries.

Crystal Palace will aim to continue their good run of home form, with their last loss a narrow 1-0 to Guardiola's high-flying Manchester City side on the 11th of March.

Bournemouth will also be looking to capitalise on a good run of away form, having not lost since the 18th of March away from home; where they were beaten comprehensively at Villa Park 3-0.

Team News

Crystal Palace:

Roy Hodgson has come out and said that Luka Milivojevic has picked up an injury in training this week so won't feature against the Cherries.

Luka Milivojevic - (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Jeffrey Schlupp is also a doubt for Hodgson's men as he's been nursing a slight knock during the course of this week. James McArthur is back to fitness and could potentially feature this weekend.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has started six out of seven matches since the former England manager took charge and is once again expected to be in between the posts this weekend, with previous first-choice Vicente Guaita having picked up an injury at halftime against Leicester.

Sam Johnstone - (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Bournemouth:

Gary O'Neil has reported that January loanee Hamed Junior Traore will not feature against Palace and is still recovering from injury, having last featured against Brighton on 4th April. However, O'Neil has come out and stated: "We are very hopeful that we will see Traore before the end of the season".

Hamed Junior Traore against Brighton - (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

One of Bournemouth's key players this season, Marcus Tavernier, will also be absent from Selhurst Park after the injury he sustained away at St Marys.

Welsh striker Kieffer Moore is also available for selection after his concussion protocol, with his manager saying: "He's come off the bench recently and he gives us another outlet so I'm pleased to have Kieffer back".

Likely line-ups

Crystal Palace:

Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, McArthur, Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Bournemouth:

Neto, Vina, Kelly, Senesi, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Billing, Ouatarra, Solanke.

Key Players

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace have scored 35 goals this season and a key asset towards this number has been Eberechi Eze.

The English midfielder has been excellent for the Eagles recently, registering three goals in his last five matches.

Eze has recorded eight goals and three assists in 35 matches this season and has been crucial for Palace in surviving the relegation battle and heading toward a mid-table finish. He also averages a very solid match rating of 7.21.

Eberechi Eze battles Lenglet - (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke

The Cherries have had an excellent end to their season and have been scoring well and winning a lot of games recently. This is largely due to Dominic Solanke.

From playing striker, only Erling Haaland has matched the Englishman in terms of assists this season; with the pair tied at seven a piece. In his last five games, Solanke has provided his side with two goals and three assists.

The forward has a very impressive work rate and has averaged a rating of 6.79 this season. Without his services, Bournemouth would potentially be much closer to the drop than they are at the moment.

Solanke celebrates a goal against Leeds - (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace.

What time is kick-off?

This game kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, May 13.

How can I watch?

The game takes place during the nationwide 3PM blackout so will be unavailable to watch for UK viewers. However, the match may be shown by local broadcasters abroad.