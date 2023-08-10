Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Sheffield United are back in the promised land, and as their Premier League return beckons, a wave of positivity and excitement is usually expected, but that is not the case in Sheffield.

Star midfielder Sander Berge swapped Yorkshire for Lancashire earlier this week, joining rivals Burnley for an undisclosed fee. Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye travelled south to join European regulars Marseille for a reported fee of £20m. This was despite the 23-year-old initially agreeing to a contract extension in Yorkshire, before backtracking for a move to southern France.

It leaves the Blades as the relegation favourites in the Premier League, which, after a dominant promotion season in the Championship, will come as bitter frustration to their travelling faithful.

In comparison, Crystal Palace enter their eleventh consecutive season in the top flight with a new look in SE19. Although Roy Hodgson has returned permanently to the dugout, Eagles legend Wilfried Zaha is not at the club, after joining Galatasaray on a free transfer last month. This, coupled with the exciting signings of Matheus França and Jefferson Lerma, leaves the Eagles in a contrasting position.

Under Hodgson's experience, Palace will be aiming to solidify their position for another season, but with several key players attracting interest, including Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, the London-based side may need to show ambition to persuade their most important players to stay. Their journey kicks off against Sheffield Utd on Saturday.

Team News

Sheffield United

The hosts will be without Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee), and Ismaila Coulibaly (knee).

Oliver Norwood and Oliver McBurnie have a race against time to be fit but are expected to feature. 19-year-old striker Daniel Jebbison will be assessed pre-match; Jebbison was on loan at Burton Albion last season, yet could stay at Bramall Lane this season.

New signings Anis Slimane and Benie Traore are available for selection, but the latter has missed most of pre-season due to a work permit issue, making any debut against Crystal Palace unlikely.

Vicente Guaita is not expected to feature after refusing to play in pre-season, therefore it opens the path for Sam Johnstone to start for the Eagles.

Both Tyrick Mitchell and Will Hughes are suffering from respective thigh and knee injuries and face a race against time to feature.

New signing França is not available; the Brazilian joined with an injury from Flamengo this transfer window. Similarly, Michael Olise will be unavailable for selection, as the Frenchman suffered an injury with France U21s last month. The former Reading star is not expected to feature for Hodgson's side until mid-September.

Likely Lineups

Sheffield United

Foderingham; Baldock, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Lowe; Traore, McBurnie.

Johnstone; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma, Schlupp, Eze; Ayew, Edouard.

Key Players

Sheffield United - Anel Ahmedhodzic

After the major losses of Berge and Ndiaye, the Blades are left without two of their key players. However, Bosnian international Ahmedhodzic will provide a strong foundation for Paul Heckingbottom's team this season.

Last season, the 24-year-old featured in 34 league matches, providing consistent performance at the back. His partnership with John Egan provided Heckingbottom with confidence in defence on a regular basis. But alongside his defensive qualities, the centre-back also offers an aerial threat, shown by his six league goals last season.

With the Blades expected to be under heavy fire this season, Ahmedhodzic will be key to the Yorkshire-based side, whilst his threat from set-pieces could become crucial; the Blades scored 30% of their goals from set-pieces last season - the most out of any of the promoted clubs.

Eze needs no introduction to the Premier League. His quick feet, dynamic dribbling, and consistent skill make him a nightmare for defenders to defend against.

With his best ever season under his belt last year, the 25-year-old will be aiming to push his talents to another level. 14 goal contributions in SE19 last campaign steered the Eagles clear of a relegation battle, whilst his partnership with Zaha and Olise got fans off their seats.

Although Zaha is no longer at the club, and Olise is injured until September, Eze will still be capable of changing a game with a flick of a switch on his own. The Queens Park Rangers prodigy's ability to roam across the final third and into the half-spaces makes him a fearful proposition to the Sheffield Utd defenders.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Bramall Lane - home of Sheffield Utd since 1889.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3 PM BST on Saturday the 12th of August.

How can I watch?

The match is not on live TV within the UK, due to the government's 3 PM blackout rule, however, Match of the Day will show highlights at 22:40 BST.