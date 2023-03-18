Four things we learnt from Leeds' win at Molineux

In his first three Premier League games in charge, Javi Gracia managed to infuse more pragmatism in a Leeds squad lacking level-headedness.

Today's match saw none of that, but it was everything we love about Leeds United, and the Premier League

Many felt that a three goal cushion would be more than enough to ensure a non-nervy final half hour for the West Yorkshire club.

However, as soon as Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto pounced on an error just three minutes after Leeds' third goal, the mood at Molineux changed.

Wolves piled the pressure on and created more than enough opportunities to find a second and third goal, but, in the end, failed to capitalise.

Striker Rodrigo Moreno came off the bench to score the game's final goal, wrapping up a 4-2 win for Leeds, but the drama didn't stop at the full-time whistle.

Unused substitute Matheus Nunes was shown a red card for obstreperous hounding of match officials and to everyone's disbelief, it was Diego Costa who tried to pull him away from the commotion.

Wilfried Gnonto must start every game

Arguably Leeds' best player this season and undoubtedly their most exciting, the Italian winger has made adapting to a new league look pretty straightforward.

Though since Gracia's reign begun, Gnonto had only started one of three league games before yesterday. Teams playing Leeds were beginning to build their entire defensive game plan around nullifying him; doubling up and fouling him to disrupt his rhythm.

Great players nonetheless, find a way past robust defences and bullish tactics and today he rose to the challenge.

In hindsight, temporarily removing him from the team served him well. Rested and determined to nail down his place, Gnonto registered an assist six minutes in to his return to the starting lineup with some electric play down the left side.

Nelson Semedo, one of the quickest fullbacks in the league, was left dumbfounded as Gnonto bought a yard and found Jack Harrison in the box who finished with aplomb.

Testament to his ability, the Leeds players were constantly looking for Gnonto in the early stages of the game.

They know how good this player is and if Leeds are to stay up, he must start.

Leeds' full backs need help desperately

It may seem unfair to criticise Luke Ayling after his goal today, but his overall performance was worrying.

Last week against Brighton, he struggled against Kaoru Mitoma all game, and became a target of opposition attacks. Today was no different. Daniel Podence quickly discovered that he could beat his opposite man at will.

With Jack Harrison under new instruction to tuck infield more, Ayling is often left to defend one v one with little help from his winger.

The same applies for Leeds' left back, Junior Firpo. His first season at the club was tricky, but, under new management, he is starting to find his feet.

For as devastating as Willy Gnonto is going forward, he offers very little in regards to helping the man behind him.

Straight after Leeds scored the opener, a customary piece of clumsy defending from Firpo was checked for a penalty. The Spaniard swung his leg out carelessly, and, on another day, it would've been given as a foul against him.

He provides Leeds with more attacking urgency at times but must eradicate this serial hastiness from his game to reach that next level.

With the current system, Gracia's full backs will have to defend a lot. He knows that. Currently, their incompetence is contributing to a large portion of the goals that Leeds concede. It is the managers job to instil more astute defensive principles into them to stop this.

Two of Leeds' four goals scored came from full backs today, so there's no questioning their contribution. Once they cement better defensive habits, like awareness of overlapping runners and composure in their tackling, they will be an invaluable asset to Leeds.

Don't take off Ruben Neves

The majority of the ground felt bemused by Julen Lopetegui's decision to bring off Ruben Neves for fellow countryman, Joao Moutinho yesterday.

Before being substituted, Neves played an integral part in Wolves' second goal which brought the game back to 2-3. His cross in to the Leeds penalty area disrupted the away side's defence, and a headed clearance only went as far as Matheus Cunha who saw his strike deflected in.

Just three minutes later, Wolves' main man was taken off, despite his growing influence.

For the twenty minutes in which both men were on the pitch, Neves was finding Adama Traore with ease. The winger was then running at Leeds' left back repeatedly, mercilessly, brilliantly; Firpo's legs were struggling.

Leeds' midfield were unable to contain Neves' brilliance so when his number was put up, an overwhelming sense of relief was tangible among the travelling fans.

Players like Neves, who get their foot on the ball and receive it in areas in which many shy away from, are indispensable when chasing a game. His quality is unmatched, hence many feel he will move on from Wolves in the summer.

What's more, he is a leader.

Ruben Neves urging home fans to help inspire a comeback (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Neves calms his colleagues down with his bravery and composure on the ball. Amidst a mostly orderless, frenzied second half, the Portuguese international maintained his usual sangfroid.

His removal in turn, took with it Wolves' chance at a comeback. Defender, Jonny was sent off less than ten minutes later for a reckless challenge on Ayling, his opposing full back.

Although speculation about his exit will continue for the rest of the season, Neves' part to play in what could be his final games for the club will be critical.

Wolves and Leeds at Molineux = Mayhem every time

Since Leeds' return to the Premier League, few fixtures have produced the drama of this one.

Saturday's game contained some uncanny similarities to last year's match at Molineux: same date, same scorers, and the same outcome.

Perhaps the most unexpected recurrence was a goal from Luke Ayling, followed by a Robbie Keane-esque celebration.

At 0-3, Leeds fans could relax for all of three minutes.

At 2-3 with plenty of time to go, there was an overriding sense that the equaliser was coming; scripts aiming capitulation claims at Leeds were already being written.

A Neves substitution and red card for Jonny made Wolves' task near impossible. Their dishevelled defence was picked apart by fresh Leeds attackers. Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo, who came off the bench, combined for Leeds' fourth.

A tug on Traore's shirt in the build up to the goal was checked by VAR but went against the home side, as they will feel most of the important calls did yesterday afternoon.

An incandescent Wolves contingent surrounded officials, none more so than Matheus Nunes, whose behaviour compelled Diego Costa of all people to alleviate his anger.

Leeds have picked up 6 points from their two games against Wolves this season, but the result on neither occasion has even been close to making the headlines.

If both teams survive the drop, this fixture is one to look out for next season if you are a neutral. Fans of either side however, will most likely find themselves behind the sofa at one point or another.