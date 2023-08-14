Sweden's defence is not terrified as they take on Spain in the World Cup Semi-Final

National stereotypes suggest that Sweden and Spain are polar opposites. On one hand, there’s the Nordic cool of the Swedes with all the right nuts and bolts to build a unit. On there other hand there’s the Latin flair which Spain possesses, dancing their way through defences.

Although this is true, to some extent, the sides are more similar than first meets the eye. Both teams are stacked with household names, national heroes and most importantly, 23 players hoping for a place in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Two sides which were not given the spotlight by pundits ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup were Sweden and Spain. Now, both teams have progressed convincingly to the semi-finals, the desired trophy only two matches away.

For the Spaniards, the internal disputes and protests by previous members of the side perhaps clouded their tournament build-up. However, with their less experienced side, Spain has emerged from the shadows and has managed to stand out across the competition, finishing second in their group after only losing to clinical Japan.

In their quarter-final – their first in World Cup history – Spain put two past 2019 runners-up, the Netherlands. A penalty from Mariona Caldentey and the winner in extra time by Barcelona’s Salma Paralluelo gave them the key to the semi-final door.

Sweden, a historically strong side in women’s football, has had an impressive run in the competition. Easily topping their group, Sweden progressed to the round of 16 where they met defending champions, the USA. In a series of unprecedented scenes, the Swedes beat the USA 5-4 on penalties thanks to Lina Hurtig’s penalty which proved to be just millimetres over the line.

Triumph over the USA caused upset and it felt like the Swede’s announcement into this year’s tournament. Once again, drawn with a tough opponent, Sweden beat Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Each side has its own stars and heroines. For Sweden, it’s goalkeeper Zećira Mušović, eligible for the title of ‘brick ball’ and Arsenal’s new centre-back, Amanda Ilestedt, who could become the competition’s leading goal scorer, with four to her name already this World Cup.

On the Spanish side, it’s been Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo who have registered most of the goals but of course, it’s two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Alexia Putellas who is the familiar name within the side.

Potential injuries in the Spanish Camp

Numerous sources have reported Jorge Vilda’s concerns over Barcelona duo Aitana Bonmatí and Laia Codina who picked up injuries in Spain’s quarter final in the battle against the Oranje. It’s been said that Bonmatí has sustained an injury to the thigh and Codina to the cheekbone.

The pair were missing from Spain’s recent training sessions which raised doubts over whether they will be fit to feature against Sweden. Defender, Codina, perhaps is less of a concern due to the nature of her injury. However, at many points, Bonmatí, who has been the glue in this side, poses a potential issue for Vilda.

Ideally, both players would want to be back to full fitness and, as neither injury has been publicly diagnosed, it is likely that these worries will not come to fruition. But, Sweden will be aware of these points of weakness and, minor niggles within teams can make the difference in such tight, crunch games.

Sweden’s defence is not terrified!

Sweden’s opening game against South Africa exposed some cracks in defence, leading manager Peter Gerhardsson to switch to the side having a back-four. Starting in defence, it has been Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amada Ilestedt and Nathalie Björn who have remained consistent.

Since the formation change, Sweden has only conceded one goal and the switch has allowed Ilestedt to move more freely and score the goals which she has.

If the defence fails, Mušović, who was awarded the Player of the Match after the penalty shootout against the USA, has a safe pair of hands. In their round-of-16 clash with the North Americans, the Chelsea goalkeeper made 11 saves which is a single-game record for the Women’s World Cup.

Spain’s major flaws and huge strengths

It’s fair to assess that Spain’s defence can be quite poor. Japan, who left the competition in the quarter-finals, put four past Spain very comfortably. At times, Laia Codina has shown inexperience and the back line has lacked cohesion.

The Spanish have mostly played in a 4-3-3 starting formation, the exception being their opener against Costa Rica where they opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Perhaps this is Vilda’s tactic but the side has not been versatile and adaptable based on the opposition. It seemed bizarre that their tactics were switched up after a successful 3-0 win but not after a disastrous 4-0 loss.

Spain is blessed with plenty of goal-scorers. Their numerous goals in this tournament have come from eight different players, offering different strengths across the pitch. Although Bonmatí, Hermoso and Redondo have taken most of the limelight, Paralluelo’s extra-time winner against the Dutch has to be recognised. Mariona Caldentey, Teresa Abelleira and Esther González have also proved impressive, finding the back of the next.

Sweden has been there, done that

Tournament football is a place where Sweden has historically thrived. Finishing third place in the 1991, 2011 and 2019 World Cups, the world stage is familiar. The Swedes are also decorated with two silver medals from the two most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo and Rio.

Amanda Ilestedt, Rebecka Blomqvist and Fridolina Rolfö have been ever-present in front of the goal while Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius and Elin Rubensson have provided the occasional breakthrough moment. Sweden’s composure in the nerve-wracking penalty shootout against the USA is a testament to their strong mentality.

Tactics are one thing and experience isn’t everything, but these are the fine margins that can be decisive in the knockout stages of tournament football.

Spain faces Sweden at 9 AM BST at Eden Park, Auckland. A win for the Spanish would see them reach their first-ever World Cup final and progression for the Swedish would provide a chance to heal the pain of 2003.