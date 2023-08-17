Spain vs England: 2023 Women's World Cup Final Preview

After a month of joy, sadness, and shocks, 32 teams have been whittled down to two, as Spain meet England in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

While the debates will rage on about whether these are actually the two best sides in this tournament, there is no doubt that these two teams have peaked at the right time and seem to be in optimum form, ready to lift that famous trophy.

When Spain were thrashed in their final group stage game by Japan, questions began to emerge about whether this Spanish team had the mentality to go all the way.

Many of those questions subsided as they stormed past Switzerland, and when they eventually defeated the Netherlands in the quarters, momentum seemed to gather behind them.

A semi-final matchup against Sweden, who had shown their adaptability in the knockout stages, looked, on paper, a fascinating game.

For 80 minutes, the game was incredibly unmemorable, but the game sparked into life when teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo put Spain ahead.

That goal many thought would settle Spain and book their place in the final, but a lapse of concentration in their defence allowed Rebecka Blomqvist to volley home.

With the packed crowd at Eden Park preparing for extra time, Olga Carmona struck a sumptuous effort off the inside of the bar a minute after Blomqvist’s equaliser. A frantic end, but it was Spain who held their nerve to reach the last dance.

It’s difficult to enjoy Spain without thinking of the likes of Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro and Sandra Panos, who weren’t selected because of poor form or injury, but because they refused to back down from Jorge Vilde’s tyrannical behaviour.

Nevertheless, Spain will be playing this final in spite of their loathsome manager.

England cruised through the group stages without getting out of second gear and needed penalties to get past a Nigeria side who were desperately unlucky not to reach the last eight.

After a dose of good luck against the African side, a game against Colombia, who had beaten Germany and Jamaica, certainly looked like a dangerous game for the European champions.

After a bit of a howler from Mary Earps, England recovered, and Alessia Russo’s strike sent England into the final four.

That set up a tie against co-hosts Australia, a mouth-watering affair and one that could have really gone either way.

But England were imperious and pulled off their best performance of the tournament so far.

Ella Toone’s wonder strike, Lauren Hemp’s tireless work, Lucy Bronze dominating the right, Jess Carter a brick wall in the defence, everything seems to be clicking at the right time.

A 3-1 win over the Australians was what England deserved, and they are now one game away from completing their long and painful journey to the top.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Euro 2022 will be on the minds of players and fans alike when thinking about this fixture.

Spain went ahead and really put England to the sword, but a last-minute equaliser from Toone and a scorcher from Georgia Stanway sent England through.

Team News

Spain

It’s difficult to see how Paralleulo doesn’t start this game for Spain. She’s made significant impact off the bench in the last two games, but whether Vilde sees her more than an impact sub remains to be seen.

Alexia Putellas also started the game against Sweden, and while she didn’t make too much of an impact, expect her to start against England.

Laia Codina and Aitana Bonmati had both suffered knocks in the quarter-finals, but both came through the semi-final unscathed and should start for the Spanish.

England

The big question for Sarina Wiegman is whether Lauren James comes straight back into the squad for the final.

She has now served her suspension after her red card against Nigeria, but it’s difficult to decide whether she should return to the line-up.

Toone has grown into this tournament well and she had a great game against Australia, and I’d expect her to keep her place for the final.

Other than that, expect England to line up in a three-at-the-back formation, which has served them well in their last two games.

Predicted Line-up

Spain

Coll; Battle, Pardedes, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Hermoso, Caldentey. (4-3-3)

England

Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp. (3-4-1-2)

Key Players

Spain – Ona Battle

While she may not have been her creative best this World Cup, it’s Battle’s knowledge that is going to help Spain this game.

Up against Rachel Daly down that side of the pitch, she knows exactly how to keep her quiet and restrict her impact on the game.

She will also be involved in stopping Hemp, and we know she can do that, and that’s why she will be the key player for Spain. If you stop Hemp, you stop England.

England – Jess Carter

Carter has become one of England’s most important players in the knockout stages.

With Lucy Bronze running up field, Carter fills the space she vacates expertly, and not many opponents have got past her.

With the vision and skill the Spanish midfield possess, Carter will have to be alert for the whole 90 minutes to sniff out every chance, but she certainly has the ability to do so.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played in Stadium Australia in Sydney. The same venue where England defeated Australia.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 11:00 BST.

How can I watch

For UK viewers, the game is available to watch on BBC One and ITV1 and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVx.