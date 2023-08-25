Brighton vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

It is not every day that Brighton are at the summit of the Premier League table but, as they prepare to host West Ham, that's exactly the case.

Having beaten both newly-promoted Luton Town and Wolves 4-1 each, the Seagulls have scored more goals than any other side in their opening two fixtures, and have look a really promising outfit.

Against Wolves last weekend, Roberto de Zerbi's side enjoyed a flurry of early second-half goals to put them 4-0 up, before conceding a consolation goal midway through the half. Brighton controlled possession, created countless chances and were full value for the win.

West Ham have also enjoyed a very positive start to the season, having taken a point away at Bournemouth, as well as securing a convincing 3-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea last Sunday.

Last time these sides met, Brighton won by a convincing score of 4-0, with the Hammers looking far inferior during the game. In fact, David Moyes' side failed to score a single goal against Brighton last season, having lost their other game 2-0 at home.

While they have looked strong at the start of the season, West Ham will need to find another level to come away with a result, having failed to win away to Brighton since 2011, when both sides were in the Championship.

The combination of Brighton's exciting young team, with dangerous attackers, and a new-look Hammers midfield sets up the prospect of an exciting encounter.

Team News

Roberto de Zerbi was dealt a huge blow this week as it was revealed that 19-year-old Paraguayan starlet Julio Enciso has suffered a serious knee injury, which is expected to rule him out for the foreseeable future.

Jakub Moder is also sidelined with a knee injury, which has left him out of action for several months now.

Aside from these issues, Brighton have a fully fit squad, which will be of great benefit as they face a strong, and in-form, West Ham side.

David Moyes will be without the suspended Nayef Aguerd following his sending off last Sunday.

Newly signed defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is set to be out until after the upcoming international break, with Moyes saying:

"He's not fit at the moment so he's not available for tomorrow. I don't want to put a timescale on his return. He definitely won’t be seen before the international break."

Besides these absences, the Hammers have a full squad available for their trip to the south coast.

Likely line-ups

Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñan; Groß, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Souček, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio

Key players

Brighton - Solly March

Solly March has, for some time, been one of the most underrated players in English football.

The 29-year-old amassed seven goals and as many assists last season, which led to some calling for him to be considered for the England squad, though such a decision has yet to be made.

He has already scored three goals this season, including a brace against Wolves last weekend. This was a clear reminder of the top class player he is.

With Enciso sidelined for the game, March's presence and influence in attack will be even more important, and the winger is likely to be heavily involved in everything positive for the Seagulls.

West Ham - James Ward-Prowse

He may have only made one appearance for the Hammers since his £30m move from Southampton, but James Ward-Prowse has already made his importance to the team known, assisting twice against Chelsea last time out.

Not only is the Englishman an important player tactically, but he is also a born leader, which could prove imperative in what is going to be a tough away game. His presence alone will be a boost to his side and his quality is bound to shine through again.

He will need those around him to be at the top of their game if West Ham are to get a positive result from the game, but there is no reason why that can't happen.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Brighton's AMEX Stadium will play host to the game.

When is the match?

The game is being played at 17:30 BST, on Saturday 26th August 2023.

How can I watch?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Alternatively, highlights will be posted on the YouTube channel of each club, and Sky Sports, shortly after the match.

Extended highlights will also be broadcast on Match of The Day, broadcast on BBC One from 22:25 BST.