AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

It is a new era for both Bournemouth and West Ham, but in very different ways. This creates an incredibly interesting dynamic for Saturday's 2023/24 Premier League opener for both sides.

Last December, The Cherries were taken over by American billionaire Bill Foley - the lead of a group which also includes legendary actor Michael B Jordan. Since then, the club have shown a level of ambition that has long been desired on the South Coast.

An exciting new manager, after the shock sacking of Gary O'Neil, as well as very impressive recruitment - like the £25m signing of highly rated Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, has given fans plenty to be optimistic about heading into the new season.

Their opponents have had a more turbulent time though. Since winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in May, The Hammers have sold their captain, Declan Rice, as well as promising young striker Gianluca Scamacca - raking in well over £100m in transfer fees.

Despite this, their only confirmed signing to date has been Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez from Ajax, who is seen as the £32.5m replacement for Rice. The lack of movement has seen tension rise between manager David Moyes and the club, which has contributed to many questioning their chances of a successful season.

All of this perfectly sets up a great opening game from a neutral point of view, and a real test for both sides, who will be equally desperate to get off to a winning start.

Team news

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that a quartet of players will be absent from his side's opening weekend clash. Former captain Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier are all sidelined by injury, while new signing Scott is also absent.

New AFC Bournemouth signing Alex Scott being unveiled (Photo by AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

The latter is expected to miss a couple of months with his current knee injury, which he sustained with Bristol City, before making the move to The Vitality.

Veteran defender Adam Smith is also a major doubt for the game, while duo Ryan Christie and Dominic Solanke will face late fitness tests to see if they can play a role against the Hammers.

David Moyes has confirmed that his side will be without new signing Álvarez, who has "not trained at all since the CONCACAF Gold Cup" in July.

Flynn Downes is also expected to be absent from the squad as he finalises a loan move to newly-relegated side Southampton - with James Ward-Prowse expected to move in the opposite direction.

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá could also prove to be a doubt, as Man City intensify talks to sign the Brazilian in the coming days, though, with limited options in midfield, he will likely still be called upon.

West Ham have no other injury or fitness concerns, meaning that they will be near full strength for their opening fixture of the season.

Likely line-ups

AFC Bournemouth: Neto; Anthony, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Kluivert, Brooks, Ouattara; Solanke.

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Palmieri; Souček, Paquetá; Benrahma, Bowen, Fornals; Ings.

Key players

Bournemouth - Neto (Goalkeeper)

He may not end up on the scoresheet, but Neto has been a revelation for Bournemouth since joining the club last summer. Last season, he kept six clean sheets and also averaged just shy of four saves per game in the Premier League.

Though he will face more competition this season following the arrival of Ionut Radu, on loan from Inter Milan, the Brazilian looks set to keep his place and will undoubtedly be crucial again for the Cherries' prospects both this season and against West Ham.

West Ham - Jarrod Bowen (Winger)

Jarrod Bowen often goes under the radar, but enjoyed an excellent campaign last season. While he will rightly be remembered for scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, he also contributed six goals and five assists in the league alone.

He is a pivotal cog in the Hammers' attack and, with the possible departure of Paquetá, will have to assume even more responsibility creatively until a replacement is bought in.

He will be absolutely fundamental in any success that West Ham enjoy this season - and could well prove the difference against Bournemouth.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be contested at Bournemouth's home ground, the Vitality Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture will kick-off at 3pm BST.

Where to watch

Unfortunately, due to the 3pm blackout rule, the game will not be televised in the United Kingdom. There will, however, be live commentary of the game available on TalkSport.

Alternatively, highlights will be posted to the clubs' and Sky Sports' respective YouTube channels shortly after full-time.