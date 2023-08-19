Four things we learnt as Tottenham get the better of Man United

Tottenham made it two games unbeaten as they overcame a Man United side that looks to have a number of issues around the pitch, and club.

Both sides came into the game with a point to prove after Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford last week, while their opponents benefited from an incorrect VAR decision to scrape by Wolves 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The game started fairly evenly, with both sides having a handful of chances but, in true Premier League fashion, VAR became the focal point of the game; failing to award United a penalty for what seemed an obvious Christian Romero handball.

It was an eventful start to the second half and, to the delight of the Spurs faithful, the ball fell kindly to Pape Matar Sarr to open the scoring in the 49th-minute with a left-footed strike.

Just a short while later there were calls for another penalty, this time for the hosts, after a challenge on Cristian Romero by Lisandro Martínez. The referee was uninterested, however, and VAR saw no reason to intervene.

Tottenham's relentless efforts were eventually rewarded when Martínez deflected the ball into his own net, doubling the lead for the Lilywhites.

With the game finishing 2-0, there were plenty of questions asked of Erik ten Hag's side, while Tottenham received plaudits across the pitch. Here are the four things that we learnt from the game.

Bissouma has unearthed Brighton form

When Yves Bissouma left Brighton for north London in a £35m deal last summer, people had very high expectations for him. However, the Mali international suffered an injury-plagued season as he missed 17 games through an ankle fracture, and struggled to find his form during brief spells back in the team.

For a player who showed so much promise at Brighton, it was a disastrous way to mark his debut season. He never had the opportunity to show his true ability and drew some unwarranted criticism at times from small sections of fans.

This season, now fully fit, the 26-year-old has put in back-to-back man-of-the-match performances, which is no surprise given his commanding presence in the Tottenham midfield. Against Man United, he boasted an 88% pass accuracy, made five tackles, three clearances and won ten duels, too.

If he can enjoy an injury-free season, he will be an integral cog in Ange Postecoglou's midfield and will undoubtedly meet, and even exceed, his form from when he was playing on the south coast.

Rashford is not a striker

Last season Marcus Rashford staked his claim as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and possibly even the world, having scored 17 goals and contributed five assists in his 35 league appearances.

That being said, he has produced a mediocre-at-best start to the new campaign, having had just two shots on target in 173 minutes across the opening two games, and has been substituted in both. The England star has been forced to adopt a central role while new signing Rasmus Højlund recovers from an injury, with Anthony Martial only making the bench against the London side.

This make-shift role for Rashford has seen him often left completely isolated, and dramatically taken away from his side's threat from the wing, with Alejandro Garnacho not offering the same output as the 25-year-old.

Højlund's return to fitness will be well-received by fans and players alike, with it allowing Rashford to return to his natural role. But, until such a time, Ten Hag needs to seriously reflect on his tactical setup, as it is harming his side's chances of positive results.

Richarlison cannot be Kane's successor

When news of their all-time top scorer, Harry Kane, joining German giants Bayern Munich broke, many Tottenham fans were left worried by their options to replace him. At the same time, others had a more positive outlook and considered Brazilian international Richarlison to be the perfect replacement for the three-time Golden Boot winner.

However, it just does not look like he will ever be able to fill the enormous boots of Kane, who scored 30 goals last season. Though his side won 2-0, Richarlison was unable to muster a single shot against Man United and lost possession an alarming 15 times. On top of this, the former Everton man won just one of his 13 duels before he was substituted in the 70th minute.

With the transfer window still open, it is of paramount importance that the Lilywhites address this issue, and sign a striker who is capable of producing goals. Having signed a creative outlet in James Maddison this summer, it would be a complete waste to not sign a striker to make the most of the chances that he will create throughout the season.

Tottenham have played well with an exciting, attacking brand of football in the opening two games, but their season could be unravelled without a new striker, so it will be an important few weeks for Daniel Levy and co.

Midfield will cost Man United

The Red Devils welcomed Mason Mount to the club this summer in a £55m switched they hoped would transform their midfield. Unfortunately for fans, and the player himself, it has not been love at first sight - at least on the pitch.

Casemiro was bought in last summer with similar ambitions and, while he enjoyed some early success, many are now criticising the Brazilian, whose level has dropped off substantially over the last year.

It is the second consecutive game where the midfield has looked unorganised and imbalanced, which has seen Ten Hag's side be overrun in the middle of the park. The imbalance is also responsible for gaps being left just ahead of the defence, which has been the cause of a number of key chances for United's opposition.

The Dutch manager clearly does not trust Scott McTominay, who has played just nine minutes so far this season, and was an unused substitute against Tottenham. It has been no secret that the 53-year-old wants a traditional 'number six' to bolster his midfield, with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat reportedly a key target for the club.

If Man United want to enjoy a successful season, and build on the last campaign, they need to address this issue and back Ten Hag with the target he wants. As has been seen time and time again, an imbalanced midfield can often be detrimental to an entire team.