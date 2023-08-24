Arsenal vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Arsenal have thus far enjoyed a perfect start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, which Mikel Arteta will be keen to extend this weekend. Their opponents, however, have had a more mixed start to the campaign. After achieving what many labelled a fortunate win away to Everton on the opening weekend, The Cottagers suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to London rivals Brentford last weekend.

While Marco Silva and his side will be keen to get back to winning ways, it will not come easy this time around - and they will need to make history to do so as Arsenal have never lost a home game, at any stadium, to the West London outfit. It is also the visitors' first game since star striker Aleksandar Mitrović formalised his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal - with questions remaining about their ability to threaten their opponents' goal in his absence.

The Gunners have a number of their own players missing but will hope, and expect, their squad's sheer quality to prevail in what many fans anticipate to be a routine win.

Team news

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be unavailable for selection for the match following his sending off against Crystal Palace on Monday - which most fans collectively agreed was overly harsh.

Arteta will continue to be without new signing Jurriën Timber, who has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury - which will see the Dutchman miss the majority of the season.

Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny will also be unavailable for selection again having undergone knee surgery at the start of the year, though it is hoped that his return is edging closer.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is also likely to miss the game as he continues to suffer from a muscular issue, and also continues to be linked with a reunion with former manager Vincent Kompany, at Burnley.

Folarin Balogun is also unlikely to be involved in the squad as he nears a move to French side AS Monaco, having scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season.

There is good news, however, as star striker Gabriel Jesus has resumed full first-team training this week, and could be involved in the game against Fulham. Speaking about the Brazilian, Arteta said "He's ready to go!".

The visitors will be without captain Tim Ream, who also picked up a suspension last weekend, following a second yellow card.

Winger Willian is also a doubt for the game, having picked up a slight injury - with Silva saying "We have a slight doubt on Willian". The 35-year-old is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he can be involved against his former side.

The only other news of note is that João Palhinha has been in training all week, and is expected to be involved against The Gunners. The Portuguese midfielder is yet to start a game this season, so will be a huge boost for The Cottagers.

Likely line-ups

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jiménez

Key players

Arsenal - William Saliba

Though Arsenal may hope for an easy afternoon, especially defensively, William Saliba will be pivotal for any success that The Gunners may enjoy.

The Frenchman was instrumental last time out against Crystal Palace, and denied Jordan Ayew what looked to be a certain goal with a perfectly executed last-man challenge slide tackle in the box. He has become known for his physical dominance and ability to save his side in crucial moments.

The 22-year-old will undoubtedly have a huge impact on whatever the outcome on Saturday, and could be crucial for The Gunners' entire season, let alone just this game.

Fulham - Bernd Leno

A former Gunner himself, Bernd Leno is no stranger to The Emirates. He has been a key player for Marco Silva over the last year, and has already made a staggering 14 saves between the opening two fixtures of the current campaign.

With the Fulham defence expected to be facing a long afternoon, the German international will need to be on the top of his game once again if his side are to have any chance of a positive outcome.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is going to be contested at Arsenal's home stadium, The Emirates.

When is the match?

The match will be played on Saturday 26th August 2023, and will kick-off at 3pm BST.

How can I watch?

Because of the 3pm blackout rule, the match will not be televised in the United Kingdom. You will be able to, however, catch up with the highlights of the game. These will be posted on each club's YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle. Alternatively, extended highlights will be shown on Match of The Day, on BBC One from 22:25 BST.