Everton 0-1 Fulham: misfiring Maupay costs Blues

Fulham beat Everton in a close encounter at Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the only goal of the contest, a second-half strike after the Blues had the better of the chances in the opening half.

Sean Dyche was left to rue Neal Maupay's poor decision making in front of goal, as the forward was put through on goal several times, but could not find the back of the net.

The result will leave a sour taste for the Goodison faithful as their team created the higher quality chances but just could not take them.

Story of the Match

In terms of team news, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil were the hosts most notable absentees, missing from the match day squad completely. New signing Arnaut Danjuma was only fit enough for the bench.

The visitors started Raul Jimenez ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha was ruled out through injury.

Fulham enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first-half but it was Everton who were disappointed to be going in level at the interval.

The hosts had the first chance of the contest, inside the opening minute, as Maupay raced onto a pass but his effort skimmed the outside of the post.

Abodulaye Doucoure then found himself one-on-one with Bernd Leno, but could only hit the keeper's foot from close range.

Fulham came back into the game, Antonee Robinson’s cross looked dangerous but was turned away by Ashley Young before it got to the back post.

Everton came straight back at the visitors, Amadou Onana finding Alex Iwobi with a brilliant pass, the Nigerian drove into the box but his effort was deflected for a corner.

There was then a moment of panic at the back for the hosts as Michael Keane's backpass to Jordan Pickford nearly saw the ball roll past the Everton keeper before it was eventually cleared.

On the half hour mark, the first booking of the contest went to Willian, who was booked for a rash challenge on James Garner.

Dyche's side should have taken the lead shortly after but Maupay fired straight at Leno from point-blank range after Doucoure had headed Iwobi's cross into his path.

The Blues had the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed. Keane tapped in after Leno failed to claim a cross, but referee Stuart Attwell called it back for a foul. On the replay, it looked rather harsh, Leno jumped into James Tarkowski.

The hosts then saw another great chance go begging as a result of Maupay's poor decision making, this time it was Onana who played him in, but again he could only shoot straight at the keeper, Iwobi could not direct the follow-up towards goal.

After the interval, Willian, who was on a yellow card, was replaced by De Cordova-Reid for the visitors.

The first real chance of the second-half fell to Jimenez, he volleyed against the post from Harry Wilson's cross, Pickford had no chance, but the woodwork came to his and Everton's rescue.

Marco Silva made a double change to try and give his side some attacking impetus, Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira replaced Jimenez and Tom Cairney.

The Serbian looked like would be forced off just seven minutes after his introduction to the match, injured whilst defending a corner, the board went up, Carlos Vinicius his apparent replacement, but the 28-year-old stayed on.

The hosts then had another great chance, Iwobi, by far Everton's best player in the contest, curled an effort towards goal, Leno could only parry into the path of Nathan Patterson, who had the goal at his mercy but could only hit the crossbar.

The Blues then made their first change in the 72nd minute, Danjuma came on for his debut, replacing the profligate Maupay.

Just a minute later, the visitors substitutes combined to put them in the lead, Mitrovic found Pereira inside the box and his low pass across goal was turned in by De Cordova Reid.

Fulham had gained momentum from the goal, and De Cordova Reid should have had a second, Wilson's cross found him in space but he could only fire over the bar.

Lewis Dobbin replaced Garner with seven minutes remaining as Dyche sought to salvage a point from the contest.

Everton had the next big chance, as Leno was forced to parry from Iwobi at the back post after Danjuma had missed Young's tempting cross.

Kenny Tete received the second yellow of the match with just three minutes left.

Fulham appealed desperately for a penalty in the 88th minute, for a handball by Tarkowski but Attwell was having none of it.

With the last chance of normal time, Tarkowksi's diving header from Iwobi's cross went agonisingly wide as the Blues desperately searched for the equaliser.

Danjuma found himself through on goal in added time, with the keeper in no man's land, but fired wide, luckily for the Dutchman, he was flagged offside.

The Blues will be bitterly disappointed to start the season with a loss, especially considering they had 19 shots to the visitor's nine, they face a tough trip to Aston Villa next, whilst Fulham host West London rivals Brentford.

Player of the Match

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno in action against Everton (Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista via GETTY Images)

The former Arsenal stopper was the reason that Fulham won the match.

He made several brilliant saves from the likes of Maupay and Doucoure that kept his side in the contest and gave them to platform to smash and grab a victory.