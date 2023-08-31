Edwards looking forward to Kenilworth Road "cauldron" against West Ham

Luton Town's 3-2 Carabao Cup victory against Gillingham christened Kenilworth Road's newly renovated Bobber's Stand on Tuesday. Next up, it's a second helping of home action as well as Friday night Premier League football.

Ahead of the game against early high-flying West Ham, Hatters boss Rob Edwards emphasised the Bedfordshire club's home atmosphere and identity as well as seemingly nuisance transfer rumours.

Teden Mengi, Axel Tuanzebe, and Rob Holding were on the mind, as was the potentially outgoing Allan Campbell.

Kenilworth Road key in gathering Premier League momentum

It's fair to say Luton's start to life in the Premier League has so far been a baptism of fire. With both Brighton and Chelsea away, it was understood early that things weren't going to be easy.

Yet, as Kenilworth Road's renovation was completed and tested out earlier in the week, the Hatters seem ready to welcome Premier League opposition to Bedfordshire.

"We're really looking forward to it," he said.

"There's obviously been a lot of talk and lot of noise about Kenilworth Road and I hope people see the real positives of it tomorrow."

"Hopefully it can bring us some points this season. Our supporters, and I've said this a lot, have been through some hard times in very recent history. So for them to be coming to the Kenny to see Premier League football, it's really special for them.

"It's definitely going to play a big part for us this year. Our fans can make it a real cauldron. We've got to play our part in terms of performance but they can really make a difference and we saw that at times last year. In the Sunderland semi-final, it was amazing."

The importance of first division football to Luton

As said prior, Luton haven't been in the top-flight since 1991. Often, the Bedfordshire town is a place lamented by outsiders. The club's stadium itself is perhaps an icon of such as other big towns and cities welcome soulless bowls.

Despite impressions, Luton is a place that lies unaffected by outside thought and the town's football team seems to truly play for the surrounding community.

"Everywhere you go [in Luton] there's this real feel-good factor. We felt that on that Monday when we did the open-top bus after Wembley. It was incredible to see how much it meant to everyone in the town."

"We're a really diverse town, a really multicultural town. I think it was really surprising to see how much it meant to everyone. I really do think it's benefits everyone. The town, as well as the football club, has had some difficult times. Football can make a difference and it's put us back on the map. We want to try and stay here."

Hatters transfer chatter

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Rob Edwards approached the main figures spinning within Luton's transfer rumour mill. Amidst comings and goings, Edwards' transfer dossier delves deeper than simple Premier League experience.

"If they're the right person, the right player and we feel they can come in and help us, then great. It's not a pre-requisite like I've said before. We have got a few players now that have had that experience but it's not a be-all and end-all in our recruitment."

Before addressing potential newcomers, talk turned to Allan Campbell. The ex-Motherwell midfielder currently sits on the periphery, despite being a fan favourite. The sentiment extends to the manager.

"Allan is someone I absolutely love and admire," he said.

"He's someone who may find playing time a little more difficult to come by and I think he's someone who deserves to play regular football.

"He's been brilliant, but if there's an opportunity for him to play some football, I would want to help him."

Much to his somewhat sheepish distain, Edwards spoke of targets as Axel Tuanzebe, Rob Holding, and Manchester United's Teden Mengi have all been linked to the club.

"Before anything is finalised, I don't want to talk about anyone's players.

"[But Mengi] is someone that we like but I don't want to go into too much detail. We weren't quite able to agree on anything [for Tuanzebe]. He's a good lad, a good player. We wish him well but sometimes it doesn't quite work out."

Regarding Arsenal's Rob Holding, Edwards' response was a little more blunt:

"There's nothing in that one at all. I'm not sure where that one came from."

Words on Moyes' West Ham

A traditional and experienced manager, it's expected that David Moyes will know just what to say to his players ahead of a ferocious atmosphere. Edwards looked over the opposition manager and his squad.

"They've got the players with the attributes to be able to handle any type of football match.

"They can defend well, they can take the ball, defend set pieces, attack set pieces. If they need to fight, they can have a fight. They've got everything in their armoury to compete with any team. It's a really difficult challenge for us."

"It's going to be a good marker to see where we are at home, against a very good team."

Edwards later added: "James Ward-Prowse is a tremendous player, never mind a couple of others that they're bringing in. They're a very strong team."

Are Luton ready to step up?

As BBC Three Counties rightly mentioned, Luton took a little while to adjust to life in the Championship before their eventual promotion last season. After two games, Edwards was asked how he felt his side are adjusting to the Premier League.

"The levels of the games we've gone in to have been very high.

"We all agree that Brighton are a fantastic football team that cause you real problems. We all know how good Chelsea are. Losing those games, I don't think there's any shame in that at all."

"There's obviously been areas where we need to improve. I don't want it to take time, but it's understandable and I keep using that word progression, that word improvement. Learning - we're all doing that and we've got to do it quickly. Our fans, they get it. They know the challenge we've got ahead of us."

A final defiant message before West Ham

As alluded to previously, Luton and Kenilworth Road have been subject to an array of mockery and criticism over the years. Now, it falls foul to somewhat top tier snobbery.

Ahead of West Ham, Rod Edwards offered a resounding message towards how the club and stadium may have caused upset amongst other fanbases.

"It doesn't matter, we're here.

"Some will think it's a nice, romantic story. Some will think it'd be nice if we had a nice big stadium. I don't think about it. We're here, so deal with it!"