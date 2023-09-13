Performances for Ireland show how crucial John Egan could be for Sheffield United

Four Sheffield United players were called up for their countries during this International break. While Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia), George Baldock (Greece) and Adam Davies (Wales) all gained valuable experience while training with their respective nations, none of them actually played any minutes.

The only player in the whole squad to earn a senior cap in the last week was John Egan. In fact, Egan played in both of the Republic of Ireland's games against top opposition.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 against France, before being taken off after 73 minutes against the Netherlands.

Although The Boys in Green lost both games, effectively ending their chances of qualifying for Euro 2024, Egan gave two very good accounts of himself. He recovered well from a shaky start against the Dutch to be one of Ireland's standout performers. You would never have been able to tell that he was carrying a knock after Sheffield United's draw against Everton.

The Blades' captain even leapt high to win the header which went on to hit Virgil van Dijk's hand. The penalty was converted to give Ireland the early advantage against the Dutch.

The penalty was given after much appeal from the Irish. Image Credit: ProShots and Gettyimages

The Irishman, despite being United's captain and having made 206 appearances for the club, has received calls to be dropped in recent weeks.

In the summer window, United signed three new defenders. Luke Thomas came in from Leicester City, while Yasser Larouci arrived from Ligue 2 club Troyes, both on loan. Centre-back Auston Trusty was also signed on a permanent contract from Arsenal.

These signings almost certainly play a role in people wanting Egan dropped, as fans are understandably keen to see what new players can add instead.

Indeed, when Luke Thomas made his first appearance for the club against Everton, he played exceptionally well. The young Englishman almost scored with his first touch.

You can read more about his debut here.

Sheffield United should not drop Egan, but instead try him at left-back

If John Egan was playing for Ireland with a point to prove, then he certainly proved it. Irish media are praising Egan for impressive performances amidst poor results.

When grading Egan's performance against the Netherlands, the Irish Independent wrote: "7-10 - Some big tackles helped quell the Dutch attack and solid in the air too. Another good performance by the Corkman before he was replaced by Jamie McGrath."

In a squad which is lacking Premier League experience, Egan stands out because of how much game time he has in England's top two divisions.

Only 9 of the squad of 19 named against Everton had played in a Premier League fixture before the start of this season.

Admittedly the defender hasn't been at his best at the start of this season. For example, it was his trailing hand that gave away a penalty against Manchester City.

It could be argued that Egan rises to the challenge of playing the top teams on international duty. However; it doesn't get much more difficult than the Premier League, where Sheffield United have already played Manchester City and an inform Nottingham Forest.

Why has the Ireland captain struggled?

A reason for Egan's arguably sub-par performances at the start of the season could be the position he's being played in.

While the Corkman has traditionally been used at centre-back for Sheffield United, he is often used at left-back for Ireland, where he frequently has his best performances.

Giving him a go out of the left could be something we see Paul Heckingbottom try soon.

Egan on the left also opens up other options for centre-back. Current left-back Jack Robinson is also experienced at centre-back.

Furthermore; new signing Auston Trusty is an exciting young centre-back who impressed at Birmingham City last season. He is yet to play any time in the league and could do with minutes sooner rather than later.

Additionally, the experienced (although ageing) Chris Basham can come into the position if necessary.

Right-back Jayden Bogle is coming back into match fitness, which could allow Anel Ahmedhozic to move into the middle and push Egan out onto the left.

Instead of Egan being completely dropped, it would be better to try something different with him. Granted, trying something new and less practised against a high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side might be naive.

On the 24th of September, underperforming Newcastle United travel to Bramall Lane. The Magpies, while obviously a superior team, will be recovering from a Champions League game against AC Milan. It's as good a chance as any to break the mould.

United's usual 3-5-2 formation can leave the full-backs badly exposed to pace. Newcastle's full-backs do not play very wide and are not particularly quick, but special attention will need to be paid to Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon by Sheffield United's packed midfield. They are all lightning-fast.

Regardless of how Heckingbottom wants to use him, it's clear that John Egan clearly still has a huge role to play in Sheffield United's season, both as a defender and as the team's captain and leader.