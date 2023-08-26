Burnley vs Aston Villa: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

After an extra week off to recover from a challenging return to Premier League football, Burnley welcome Aston Villa to Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Clarets were given a stark reminder of the quality of the top-flight by the champions Manchester City, as Erling Haaland’s double led City to a 3-0 victory, before their next game with Luton Town was postponed.

Villa recovered from their own heavy, opening-day defeat with convincing back-to-back victories, beating Everton 4-0 at Villa Park in the league before heading to Hibernian in the Europa Conference League and coming away with a 5-0 aggregate lead after the first leg.

It’s much too soon to really be able to draw conclusions, but Unai Emery’s team of free-flowing footballers will be expecting an easier encounter than they got on their first away day of the season – a 5-1 mauling at Newcastle United.

In this fixture at the back end of the 2021/22 season, Villa brushed aside a Clarets side on their way towards relegation thanks to goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and free-scoring Ollie Watkins.

Team News

Burnley

Kompany has added to his ranks since the opening Friday of the season, with Aaron Ramsey in contention to make his debut for his new team against his former employers. Fellow new arrivals Wilson Odobert and Hannes Delcroix are also available – all three are expected to take a seat on the bench to begin with.

Anass Zaroury is suspended following his red card for a late, high lunge on Kyle Walker, and forwards Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi are longer-term absentees.

The rest of the Claret contingent are available, including Josh Brownhill who has been heavily linked with moves away from the club, while James Trafford and Arijanet Muric will battle it out for that number one shirt. Luca Koleosho will likely drop out of the 11.

Villa’s already injury-ravaged squad suffered another blow this week, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joining an ever-growing injury list.

He didn’t train on Friday so will likely have to pass a late fitness test to get into the squad, so Robin Olsen will be on standby for Emery.

If not passed fit, Martinez would be joining Leander Dendoncker, , Tyrone Mings, Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno and Philippe Coutinho - who seems to be heading out the door anyway - in the treatment room. There is hope some of these will be able to make a swift return.

Villa’s new signing Nicolo Zaniolo will be eligible after missing the Hibernian game, and could make his inaugural appearance from the bench.

Likely Lineups

Burnley:

Trafford; O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Roberts; Cullen, Berge; Foster, Ramsey, Benson; Amdouni

Aston Villa

Martinez; Carlos, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; McGinn, Diaby, Bailey; Watkins

Key Players

Burnley – Josh Cullen

It was a baptism of fire for Josh Cullen in the opening game of the season, facing off against Kevin de Bruyne before his early withdrawal through injury, Rodri and Bernardo Silva. Where Villa will not be at the level of the treble winners, Burnley will still need Cullen at his indomitable best.

His range of passing was second to none in the Championship last season, starting promising attacks seemingly from nothing or from scenarios where it should not be possible.

The midfielder has the wherewithal to read the play before the situation has evolved, which helps him in and out of possession. His ability to break up play is the main benefit of this sixth sense of his.

Whether it is Brownhill or new signing Sander Berge alongside him, there is not as much of a burden on Cullen to get forward and get amongst the goals, allowing him to focus in that so often mentioned Quarterback role in front of the defence.

Aston Villa – Moussa Diaby

It would be easy to say that Watkins is Villa’s main man, and he almost definitely is, especially at the minute. But, new signing Moussa Diaby has made an instant impact.

He shone in the game against Everton, after opening his account on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United, and he is one who will only continue to get better.

Diaby is everything Villa were looking for – a quick, dynamic player with a desire to get forward and make things happen. His arrival has made Watkins a better player already, as the England forward knows the ball will come to him thanks to his new mate at some point.

His pace will cause Burnley’s back line problems – he is bound to win a few free kicks on Sunday and, by being a threat from behind the striker, it could allow Watkins the space to get a few shots on goal. Diaby compliments the players around him extremely well, playing an extremely important role in Emery’s front line.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The two teams in Claret and Blue face each other at Turf Moor, where Burnley only suffered one defeat in the entire 2022/23 season.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 2pm BST on Sunday, August 27. This was originally due to the visitor’s European commitments before the game in Edinburgh was moved to Wednesday night.

How can I watch Burnley vs Aston Villa?

In the United Kingdom, Burnley vs Aston Villa isn’t on television.