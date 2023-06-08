West Ham’s ‘date with destiny’ delivers European glory

It is a journey that has taken West Ham far overland and far overseas. Beginning in Northern Denmark, David Moyes has been the captain of the ship that has sailed from one outpost to the next, whether it was playing Scandinavian opposition one week or Cypriots the next, this voyage has ended in the ultimate prize, a European trophy.

The last time West Ham celebrated success on the continent, it was the legendary Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst writing the history books for the Hammers, with that European journey taking them to similar places as this one did, with trips to Gent, Switzerland and also Prague.

However, the 58-year wait between West Ham and their next piece of heralded European silverware, a game in which the magnitude of the occasion was difficult to take in. Any West Ham fans under the age of 50 had never seen their side in a major European final, and even 60-year-old David Moyes, who has managed over a thousand games in top-flight football, would have only been a two-year-old baby when Bobby Moore last lifted a European trophy for West Ham.

That success was claimed when West Ham beat 1860 Munich 2-0 on home soil in front of a Wembley that opened its gates to over 97,000 people to watch eventual World Cup-winning captain and World Cup final hat-trick goalscorer Hurst lift a European trophy. Therefore, last night's triumph represented the first major trophy West Ham have ever lifted on foreign soil.

While the destination was set back in August when West Ham kicked their first ball under the Europa Conference League banner, the extent of the journey was unknown. It has been one that has required every ounce of effort from players and fans alike.

The West Ham fans have been on a journey like no other this season, whether it was the good times such as away wins under the Cypriot sun and the quarter-final triumph in front of a packed-out London Stadium but also the moments that required greater courage such as when West Ham fans fought to protect their families from the hordes of AZ Alkmaar Ultras in the Netherlands.

When Declan Rice, West Ham’s 24 year-old English and academy product, lifted the trophy a loft in Prague, it brought this journey to a close, with Jarrod Bowen’s goal representing the final step of a European adventure like no other.

David Moyes - the difference maker

While Moyes was a success on Merseyside, where he secured Everton European football and took them to an FA Cup Final, an ill-fated nine months at Manchester United, following Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, did much to damage the Scotsman’s reputation.

For many, it proved Moyes’ level, demonstrating that he is not capable of winning trophies, that he can’t manage dressing rooms and that he isn’t a world-class coach. In addition, those nine long months did much to damage the personal confidence of Moyes, whose successes at Everton were quickly forgotten, a club which he took from the brink of relegation to a top-four finish and European football.

In 2018, Moyes was appointed West Ham boss, helping to rescue a sinking ship and securing Premier League survival for the Hammers. For Moyes, it was a successful few months after previous spells at Real Sociedad and Sunderland did not go to plan for the manager who was clearly still affected by his time at United. However, with survival secured, the West Ham owners saw no future in Moyes, letting him go after just six months in charge.

This represented a huge kick in the teeth to a manager who was once so highly thought of. Moyes kept going though and when West Ham’s hierarchy called him up again 18 months later, he once again took the job on and this time there was no looking back.

Yet again, Moyes came into a club that was on its knees, with just one point between them and the relegation zone. However, the former Everton manager rallied his troops, helping to deliver sixth and seventh-placed finishes for the club.

A season in Europe beckoned, and West Ham started it well. The club finished top of their group, winning 4 out of their six games and only losing once. In the knockouts, things only got better as the East London side easily dispatched European giants Sevilla and Lyon to reach the semi-final. Unfortunately for Moyes and his team, the run stopped there, where they lost 3-1 over two legs to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Frankfurt delivered a blow to the European aspirations of so many, West Ham were not down and out. The club this season returned to Europe in the form of the Conference League and their form has been impeccable. The Hammers have set down record after record. A 100% win record in the group stage and an unbeaten road to the final made it feel like Wednesday’s trophy was there for West Ham’s taking.

As described by the BT Sport commentator, this final felt like ‘a date with destiny’ for Moyes and all involved with West Ham. One final hurrah to round off an incredible European campaign. It was exactly that, West Ham’s and Moyes' victory was a product of what they have always done, with resilience, hard work and a strong team mentality demonstrating why they have come so far.

For Moyes, the Europa Conference League trophy represents the first major silverware success of his career. The usually calm and stoic manager showed how much it meant to him following the game when, with tears in his eyes, he embraced his 87-year-old father and placed the medal round his neck.

For West Ham, this journey and trophy represents everything after decades of wait and anguish. In addition, Moyes has shown himself to be the difference maker in this fairytale story that has been driven by his relentless hard work and desire to turn West Ham into a successful club once more.

David Moyes celebrates West Ham's second goal in the Europa Conference League final. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The team as the history makers

This story is also only possible with the remarkable players that Moyes has had at his disposal. The players have worked incredibly in hard in a season in which the club has again had to balance European and Premier League football.

In addition, this balancing of the two competitions has had to be done with one of the smallest squads in the Premier League, with just 24 players and 8 out of the 24 aged 30 or over.

While Moyes’ side do not have particularly high levels of flair or trickery, the team has worked incredibly hard throughout the season as a unit. The club conceded the least goals out of any side that reached the finals, with just 8 goals conceded.

In attack, 33-year-old Michael Antonio has led the line, playing in 48 games across the season, representing an impressive feat for any forward let alone a solo striker in a team that does not score many goals. Antonio showed his worth, however, and helped to pitch in with 6 goals and two assists, including a double over AEK Larnaca in the quarter-finals.

In midfield and throughout the side Declan Rice was arguably the key player, the Englishman was the vital cog in a team that would eventually go on to lift the trophy, and it is clear that success would have been impossible without him.

The West Ham Captain has been a credit to those who have walked before him in the claret and blue shirt, rallying his fellow players throughout the season and ultimately leading them to success.

Match-winner Jarrod Bowen is another key performer in the West Ham side. The wide midfielder played all 38 games of West Ham’s Premier League season, as well as 11 out of the 12 games on West Ham’s route to the final.

The former Hull City player was another essential source of goals for the Hammers, with eight goal contributions provided in the Conference League, with the most vital being his left-footed finish when put through in on goal during the final seconds of normal time in the final.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While the success of West Ham is down to the work of incredible individuals it can only be defined collectively, with hard work epitomised by the likes of David Moyes and players such as Bowen, Antonio and Rice who have all worked incredibly hard to bring West Ham a European triumph.

West Ham now represent the third side in London to win a major European trophy after Tottenham and Chelsea, and their first success in 43 years is one delivered in Europe.