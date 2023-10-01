Robert Vilahamn says his side has taken 'big steps'

Robert Vilahamn spoke about the steps taken in his side that lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

The freshly appointed manager emphasised the improvement he has seen in the team and mentioned his aims for the coming season.

We have taken big steps

A rocky season and 9th place finish last year meant that Vilahamn had a lot of work to do when he was appointed as manager.

The 40 year old, however, has already seen a significant improvement in the team despite their narrow 2-1 defeat to reigning champions, Chelsea.

"After these 97 minutes, I realised we have taken big steps. I think we can actually play a good game against them [Chelsea] where we actually compete for 97 minutes."

Martha Taylor celebrating following her goal. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The manager spoke of the positives that he saw in his side today.

"We played through them, we created goal chances, a lot of shots on target. We scored one goal but we probably should have scored a few more and then you see, of course, that they are a really good team [Chelsea]."

Vilahamn went one to speak about what he hopes fans and spectators took from the match today.

"We need to be able to defend right but I think it was a big step to see the kind of football Tottenham are going to play this year and you can see that from today."

An even game

The Swedish manager gave his perspective on the game and which team dominated the 90 minutes of football.

"What I saw on the pitch was quite an even game even if they had some really good chances."

"There were attacks with control, I saw players running, pressing and I saw 97 minutes of fighting." Vilahamn was not short of positives to take from what he saw his players display at Stamford Bridge.

"I think our fans, even if they are not happy that we lost, they are happy that we have taken steps with how we want to play football at Tottenham and I think you can sort of see it quite often in this game, and hopefully every week now."

There is still aspects to improve

Vilahamn went one to speak about where his teams focus was in pre-season and how to start seeing the changes that they so desperately needed in order for Spurs to start getting results.

"We worked really hard to focus on how we can make them [players] stronger and more fit so I think when you see it and they can actually handle it - it makes me really happy because we have put a lot of effort into that."

Drew Spence and Olga Ahtinen during clash. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

He did see where that they still had some changes to make and that they aren't at their best yet.

"We need to be more sharp - in the end of the first half we lost the ball too easily and in 5, 6, 7 minutes they can create good chances so if we can be sharp and not be too tight then we can create good chances."

"It was a good first step."

The relationship between the players

Following the World Cup and pre-season - the players have not had much time to prepare for the opening games of the 2023/24 season. Vilahamnn mentioned the improvement fans will see on the pitch once the players have more time together to bond.

"These players have only played a few games with each other. When they get to know each other, you will see how we can actually work together even more because they have the quality they are really talented players."

An amazing leader

Spurs Captain, Bethany England, missed out on playing in the opener of the season following surgery in September. England was in attendance for the match with Vilahamn singing praises about the former Chelsea player.

"Bethany is an amazing leader. The armband she is going to wear this year is because she is a great person and a great leader."

Bethany England on her return to Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Alex Broadway - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

He followed up by mentioning her part already in the role although she may not be able to be on the pitch.

"She is a part of training, she is a part of meetings - having a lot to say and she was here with us before the game when we were on the pitch and at half-time."

"So she is already the leader I want and I need her because she is a respectful person that everybody looks up to. When she is back on the field again we will see even more quality of course."

Competition for the position

The entrance of Barbora Votíková this summer presented a competition of position for Goalkeeper, Becky Spencer. The manager spoke on his decision on who will be the number one for the North London team.

"They are very different goalkeepers, I would say, they have different style. Becky [Spencer] had an amazing world cup - coming back with confidence Barbora [Votíková] is coming as a new player to England still adapting to this league so I think that will be a really good battle there."

Becky Spencer during match against Aston Villa last season. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Becky Spencer was in goal for the match against Chelsea and Robert Vilahamn explained the thoughts behind that decision.

"For this game, I thought Becky would be coming in with this confidence from the World Cup and showed in training that she wanted to play today."

"These are two National team goalkeepers and they are really good players."

Ambitions for the future

The 40 year old offered insight into the vision himself and the board have for the future of Tottenham women.

"We had a discussion about how we were going to try and look at results and the board was really clear that next year we were going to try and compete at the top of the table so this is really about trying to play the games until christmas and then see where we are."

He thoroughly believes that progress has already been made and that the results might start coming sooner than they thought.

"After these 97 minutes, I have realised we have taken really big steps."



