Chelsea 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur: Victory for the Blues in season opener at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Mia Fishel and Lauren James secured all three points for the Blues.

Tottenham threatened to make a comeback with a goal late in the second half but were unable to find a second to share the points at Stamford Bridge.

Story of the Match

The opening five minutes saw an equal split of possession - however, Chelsea appeared the more dominant side, with Lauren James taking a shot from distance that was just cleared for a corner.

The first chance for Spurs came when Martha Thomas made a run into the final third with an opportunity for the visitors, but a comfortable save from Musovic kept it level.

Lauren James struck again with another shot when a smooth hit met the crossbar - narrowly denying her a goal.

A strong defensive moment from Spurs made them able to make their way into the box - but a foul saw the ball awarded back into the possession of Chelsea.

Spurs made a strong run into the final third with a pass from Ildhusoy to Thomas - the ball was chipped into the hands of Musovic.

Just past the 20-minute mark, a strong header from Sjoeke Nusken, following a corner taken by Guro Reiten, was denied by the hands of Becky Spencer to keep the match without a goal.

A frustrating moment for Chelsea was presented when a ball was whisked in by Guro Reiten and sent across the face of the goal but no one was there to finish it off.

Moments over the thirty-minute mark and Mia Fishel marked her debut with a goal. Niamh Charles whipped in a ball from the left to Mia Fishel who was there to header it into the back of the net and take the lead with fans cheering out across the stadium.

On the cusp of half-time - Lauren James delivered a ball across the face of the goal just sending it wide resulting in gasps from fans. The link-up between Reiten and James improved as the game went on and appeared dangerous in front of the goal.

Stoppage time in the first half allowed Spurs to have a double chance from Thomas but both were denied. A powerful shot from the striker was sent into the air when saved by Musovic, who did an incredible job to deny the shot, Thomas was there to header the rebound but it was cleared from the line by Millie Bright.

Fishel scores on her debut. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The drama continued in the second half when Lauren James was incredibly unlucky to not get a goal after her strike hit the bar and bounced out of the goal.

An eventful two minutes followed for the Blues with Chelsea fans thinking they got their second goal of the match with an attempt from Mjelde, however, the ball had not crossed the line despite the reaction from fans convinced that the ball had gone in.

Lauren James, finally, got her deserved goal 15 minutes into the second half when the ball that deceived fans came back to Reiten. The ball eventually found the feet of Lauren James who did not miss this time and got her goal.

Lauren James should have had her second goal of the evening just minutes after her first but Spencer made an incredible save and refused her the goal.

Martha Thomas, once again, came close for Spurs but was unable to finish her strike and get one back. However, it was not long before the visitors got a goal and a foot back in the game.

With 14 minutes and stoppage time to go, Martha Thomas got a goal for Spurs after her multiple chances in the match. Thomas was there for all of the Spurs chances in the match and was waiting when a mistake from Musovic was there for her to send over the line. Not long after another strike from Thomas could have made it level but the chance passed.

A killer strike from substitute, Melanie Leupolz was close to furthering the gap between the sides and sealing the win but the number 8 sent it over the bar.

Cankovic celebrated after her shot found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed for being offside.

Spurs were unable to recover a second goal as Blue Is The Colour rang out around Stamford Bridge and the Blues welcomed all three points.

The goal from Lauren James dug the grave for Spurs in this match. Chelsea came into the second half even more dominant than they appeared in the first half and the visitors were unable to recover.

The North London side looked dangerous following the goal from Martha Thomas but ultimately walked away empty-handed.

Player Of The Match

Lauren James celebrates with the Chelsea fans following her goal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Lauren James was on fire today and took centre stage with her endless chances and opportunities to score and assist.

The forward got one goal to her name but could have had plenty more. The 22-year-old made a great start to the season and appeared a strong and solid player in the side with her link-up with Guro Reiten.