Brian Sorensen pinpoints three traits that he wants from Everton

Brian Sorensen wants a reaction away to Leicester City this Sunday and isn't looking too deep into what was a disappointing performance in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Finch Farm last weekend.

The Danish head coach is demanding a reaction for the trip along the A50. Nobody is reading much into last weekend's opening day results, especially with the long pre-season for some with the World Cup concluded recently.

Sorensen said, "We need to start better, that's for sure and I am looking for a reaction this weekend.

"We need to be ready to play to the intensity, when we compare our numbers, the first 10-15 minutes of the match last week was lower to our pre-season matches and that's something that has to improve.

"It's important to get going in terms of playing with intent, movement and intensity, when we did that on Sunday, we were in control and on top in stages.

"There's new faces in the door here at Everton and for some of them, the first time they have played in the league, we are still building as a team but we have to start playing with more fire.

"Our team is super young and I don't know if that played a part last weekend. They are fired up for the game coming on Sunday, we were much more aggressive in the second half. I was happy when we got going and we were chasing a result in the final 15 minutes.

"I had to tell the girls 'Remember how we play and do stuff.' That's how we're successful. Brighton had one shot on goal in the second half.

"It's frustrating that we start like that, but we now look at Leicester and it will be a hard game. Willie Kirk is an experienced coach and plays good football.

"I don't think the signings Leicester have brought in will change the approach for the game, It's very early to make snap judgements for the season ahead, let's see after four or five games where we're at, it's going to even tighter this season and that makes it exciting for everyone in the WSL.

"Everyone has strengthened in the WSL this season and it's good we have that strength and depth."

Very comfortable with team

Sorensen insists that he's comfortable with the squad in hand and is confident they can start their season this Sunday in Leicester. Eight new signings have arrived on Merseyside this summer and the Danish coach says they will only get stronger once players return from injury.

"There's always competition of course, but if there's any changes then it will be one or two that we are looking at the minute.

"Once we have the injured players back then we'll be stronger, we will be bigger and better once they return. But we are comfortable with where we are and how we want to do things, we didn't get the result we wanted on Sunday so it's important we try and get back to winning ways this weekend.

"Toni Duggan came on and it was great to see her on but it wasn't in the plans, she's been training but playing games is a different thing. She came on and was creating some good opportunities for her and the team.

"She is getting more and more into consideration, we will be patient with Toni though and she needs more games to get back up to speed. Toni has been working really hard and it's great to see her back and ready to compete.

"It was a couple of weeks too early in terms of the plan we had but everyone knows what Toni offers to the game and we will get her ready and up to speed."