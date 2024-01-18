Everton have been dealt a real bad hand regarding the fitness of their squad this season. Despite a month long break over the Christmas period, their injury woes have only deepened.

Things don't get any easier either, with a visit to third-placed Arsenal looming.

A trio of Toffees are set to miss the clash in the capital on Saturday afternoon, with manager Brian Sorensen saying: "Unfortunately we had setbacks on Karen (Holmgaard), Justine (Vanhaevermaet) and (Katrine) Veje.

"They were all on the pitch but are off now. (It is) not so good but hopefully not long term, just a little step down the ladder and then back at it. Katrine Kuhl of course is not able to play, and Emily Ramsey is still out with an ankle injury for a long while.”

"(Katrine) Veje has looked really good since she has come back but she got a little something in her calf yesterday that we have to scan and see where it is at. The girls are in a good mood, in good shape and really excited for the weekend and so on.

"The ones who are on the pitch are ready to go. Last weekend we didn’t play Martina (Piemonte), we didn’t play Toni (Duggan), we still have players with high quality to come in and do something.”

The club's finances

The Blues were charged with another breach of Financial Fair Play by the Premier League this week. The situation and its potential implications could greatly affect the women's half of the club.

The Toffees have stuck together this season (Photo by Morgan Harlow/The FA via Getty Images)

The Dane commented: "We are in the same place, there is no money to spend at the moment. That has been the reality for a while now. It does not bother me; I am just focusing on the team that we have. We knew we had to sell. Since I came in, we sold (players) for more than £400,000.

"That is part of football. Sometime down the road maybe it will turn. But again, I am happy with the players I have to work with, and we are trying to find different ways in finding a squad that is good to compete in this league.”

The financial constraints on the Blues has hindered their recruitment in the January market. When asked whether the two signings completed will be the only incomings to Finch Farm, the 43-year-old stated: "Unless someone is going out, then yes.”

Arsenal test

Sorensen's side face high-flying Arsenal next, who have won eight of their ten WSL fixtures this season and are gunning for the title.

Arsenal have some of the world's best at their disposal (Photo by Alex Pantling/The FA via Getty Images)

On the challenge they possess, the head coach said: "It is tough. They have an unbelievable squad and players in the team, so it is going to be a tough, tough task. Every time we play against those top four teams, we try to do the same things, that probably at times makes it more difficult for us, but that is what I believe in.

"You could sit back, park the bus in front of the goal and one out of thirty times you will maybe be lucky to get a win. But we will try and go out there, press them, everything we can, make sure that we try and keep the ball and play out from the back like we do. All these things we will try to do, and we will have to be at our very, very best to do it. It is going to be a tough task, but we don’t lay ourselves down and are up for the fight.”

Ineligibility to broadcast

The fixture was pencilled in for Saturday, but fans have been notified they will be unable to watch the tie live. A scheduling error alongside UEFA's Article 48 has meant the clash will not be shown on the FA Player.

Sorensen commented: "Unfortunately the planning was how it was but there is not much I can do about that; it is not my table. It should not happen, but it unfortunately happened, and we learn from it.”

