Everton's Transfer Shortlist

Finally for Everton fans, the rumour mill has started churning out some names which it seems the club are looking at moves for.

Ashley Young became the clubs first acquisition, joining the Toffees on a free transfer following his departure at the end of his contract from Aston Villa.

Ashley Young (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

He became Everton’s first permanent incoming since September 2022 since Eldin Jakupovic came in following a shortage of goalkeepers being available at the club.

It’s no secret that Sean Dyche needs to bolster his squad. He needed reinforcements in January when he was knee-deep in a relegation scrap, but Farhad Moshiri gave him no means to do so.

It was particularly alarming in January when he and many other Evertonians had to watch on in horror as those around the Blues in the table (Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Southampton and Leicester) were all strengthening for the battle.

Even Moshiri isn’t so naïve to believe Everton could enter the new season without making some signings, even should it be again on a very strict budget.

Everton do have a minimal budget to work with, but more funds can be freed up should certain departures take place. The club are still working on the sales of players such as Andre Gomes, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay.

Here’s a look at some of the players Everton are seemingly in the process of acquiring.

Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Wilfried Gnonto is a 19-year-old Italian winger who currently plays for Leeds United. He played 24 times in the Premier League for them last season, scoring twice and assisting four times.

He was the shining light in a very poor Leeds team. His performances were also good enough to see him called up for the Italian National Team, for whom he played in seven Nations League games, scoring one in a loss against Germany.

A quick eye test of the player tells you a lot of what you need to know. He is a smaller player, standing at 5”7 and it’s something he certainly uses to his advantage.

He is extremely agile and nimble, with a rapid burst of acceleration to aid him in beating defenders. His low centre of gravity is extremely beneficial to his name, gliding through tight spaces with ease.

For Leeds he played predominantly off the left in a front three. He is right footed and cuts inside brilliantly, though is also capable on his left foot.

He is very fun to watch. He is the sort to have fans on the edge of their seats. His blistering pace and dynamism would fit perfectly in Dyche’s current counter-attacking system.

He would suit playing off Dominic Calvert-Lewin perfectly, staying close to the big number 9 when the ball is played long to his chest.

Statistically, it his defensive numbers which stand out. According to fb.ref, in comparison to other wingers and attacking midfielders he ranks in the 95th percentile for blocks per 90 and in the 81st for tackles.

Sean Dyche requires his wingers to get back and help the team defensively, usually forming a midfield five out of possession. Two clear lines are formed of four defenders and the five in midfield work hard to stop easy progressive passes being made by the opposition.

The system Dyche plays often means quick turnovers are important and the counterattacks are one of two avenues where Everton find the most success In scoring goals.

Gnonto is in the 84th percentile for progressive carries, averaging 4.39 per 90 minutes. This is ideal for Everton, as getting the ball up the pitch effectively is invaluable both in forming efficient counterattacks and getting the ball in areas to win free-kicks and corners.

With Leeds being relegated, no-one could blame the player for wanting a move, he is way too good to be playing in the Championship. At just 19, he needs plenty of first-team football at the top level to aid in his development. He can only get better.

People should not be put off by his output. At his age it he is only starting to refine his skills and his finishing will develop over time as he does. He also offers much more than just goals, averaging an assist every four games.

It is rumoured he will cost around £20m, and Everton have supposedly seen a £15m bid rejected by Leeds so far. Leeds are not playing ball even given the predicament they are in.

Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface (Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images)

Victor Boniface currently plies his trade for Royale Union SG, in Belgium’s top division. He scored nine and assisted eight in the Jupiler Pro League in his first season for the club since moving from Bodo/Glimt in 2022.

Aged 22, the Nigerian forward is 6”4 and right footed. He is a very dynamic striker, capable of beating a man and letting off powerful shots.

He is very prolific output-wise, having also scored six goals in the Europa League last season which made him the joint-top scorer in the competition.

He makes striking comparisons with a younger leaner Romelu Lukaku. He utilises his larger frame and dynamism to bully defenders and release varying types of finishes.

He is great in the air, possessing a giant leap alongside the aid of his size. He is more than capable of plucking the ball out of the air and bringing his oncoming teammates into the attack, similarly to Calvert-Lewin.

He is a brilliant provider, as proven by the eight assists he recorded last season. According to fb.ref, he was in the 90th percentile for assists in comparison to other forwards. He averages an assist approximately every four games.

Boniface is comfortable on his left foot but is certainly best on his right. Should he find an inch of space in the box, he’s getting a shot off and testing the keeper.

Per 90 he averages 0.70 goals per game, which is exceptional regardless of the league he currently plays in.

Most surprisingly about him statistically, he averages 2.68 successful take-ons per game. Given his size, he is technically brilliant, embodying the ‘good feet for a big man’ cliché.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Everton are yet to make any bids for the player but have enquired about him to USG.

He has been linked to RC Lens and Bayer Leverkusen as well so far this window, but no club so far have made an official proposal for him. Though, it is expected he will leave this summer.

Arnaut Danjuma

Arrant Danjuma (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Here we go again. Another transfer window where Everton are linked with Arnaut Danjuma.

Who could forget when he had been on the literal verge of signing for Everton in January before driving down to North London from Merseyside to sign for Spurs.



A deal that was done on all ends as far as the Everton staff were concerned. He had taken press shots with the shirt, been shown around Finch Farm and had met some of the players.

According to @ElBobble in a Twitter Space, the player was due back the day after to report for first-team training. When he left Finch Farm he was fully expected to be an Everton player.

However, his agent drove him down to Spurs where he would join on a six-month-loan from Villarreal.

Saying Everton had the last laugh wouldn’t quite be accurate as they wouldn’t sign anyone that window and barely avoided the drop, but the Dutch forward wouldn’t even manage 10 Premier League appearances for Spurs and was warming the bench most of the time.

Therefore, looking at him in-depth on last season’s performances won’t be of much use, however you would know what to expect of him regardless.

The 26-year-old was very prolific in the 2021/22 season, scoring 10 goals in 23 league games for his parent club over in Spain.

He was also on fine form in European competition, scoring six goals in 11 Champions League games, helping his team to the semi-final.

Danjuma is 5”10 and can play on either wing (favouring the left flank) and can also operate as a number 9.

He is a powerful ball-carrier, utilising his longer legs to push off in quick bursts to beat the defender he has sized up on the wing.

He is deceptively quick and is no stranger to cutting inside or driving to the touchline and cutting the ball back to his team-mates.

It seems as though will join AC Milan this summer and will snub Everton once again. Though nothing has been agreed yet and who knows with him.

Che Adams

Che Adams (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Another who has been linked In previous windows, Che Adams is the most likely signing of the current crop being mentioned.

The Scottish number 9 has just a year left on his current deal and there is no signs yet of it being extended.

Southampton of course were relegated last season and could look to sell Adams to avoid losing him for free – potentially making this deal relatively cheap should Everton wish to pursue.

He scored five Premier League goals for Southampton last season. Slightly concerning, though he did only feature 28 times and many were off the bench.

It has the feel of a signing that a Premier League newcomer like Luton Town or Sheffield United should be making – he won’t set the world alight and you would never find him playing for a team with top-half aspirations.



Should Everton feel as though they can get Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit and firing, Adams could prove decent back-up. He would also allow you the chance to play two strikers, though Dyche hasn’t really done so as Everton manager.

It would be a very underwhelming signing given the other names that have been linked so far. That being said, his five goals would have seen him becomes Everton’s second top scorer in the league last season, just behind Dwight McNeil who managed seven.

Given he will cost something at least and Everton’s shortage of funds he probably wouldn’t be the best use of the limited money available.

If Everton wanted a relegated Premier League standard striker for relatively cheap, they should have been in for Kelechi Iheanacho - who looks set to sign for Nottingham Forest.

El Bilal Toure

El Bilal Tour (Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

El Bilal Toure is a player that Everton have shown keen interest in this summer, having reportedly seen a bid in the excess of £27m rejected so far.

The Malian striker is currently an Almeria player and is attracting interest from various clubs across Europe.

Atalanta are the latest party to court the player and are currently the most likely to secure his services next season.

Toure scored seven goals and registered two assists in 21 appearances in an injury his season.

He reigistered the highest npxG per shot last season in the entirety of Europe. This stat judges the quality of the shot taken, and the position from which they take them from – going to show the quality of chance he manages to find himself having.

He is extremely quick, capable of reaching speeds of 35km/h. He uses this pace to his advantage and is a strong presser, proving a handful for opposing defenders.

Many believe he will be the successor to Rasmus Hojund who is looking extremely likely to join Manchester United.

Atalanta are also able to offer deals which aren’t heavily instalment-based. Everton’s severe lack of money being available up-front will cost them dearly this window. Expect every incoming transfer to be a slog.