Brighton 2-2 Liverpool: Post-Match Player Ratings

Brighton and Liverpool fought out a scrappy but entertaining 2-2 draw as Mohamed Salah’s double was cancelled out by Lewis Dunk’s second-half equaliser at the Amex Stadium.

Both teams had their opportunities to win the game but for costly misses from Ryan Gravenberch and Joao Pedro, and neither manager seemed pleased with the point as a result.

Nonetheless, the draw was a preferable result for the Seagulls, who showed their fighting spirit for the second time in four days after a similar comeback in Marseille.

There were plenty of thrilling attacking performances and a few defensive questions to ask over the course of the 90 minutes, starting with the hosts.

Bart Verbruggen – 5

One of six changes Brighton made from their last Premier League outing, Verbruggen got another chance to solidify himself between the sticks for Roberto De Zerbi.

He made the same error that he did in his previous league outing against Bournemouth, playing out into danger and gifting Liverpool their second goal as Pascal Gross had to bring down Dominik Szoboszlai.

Could easily have conceded three as well, as he failed to cut out the cross to Gravenberch, so has plenty of room to improve.

Joel Veltman – 6

Brighton’s most selfless defender, Veltman is never the star of the show but so often a dependable figure.

He contained Luis Diaz excellently in this meeting and was not responsible for either of the goals, while he filled in when Igor was out of position for Gravenberch’s golden chance. Another solid performance all around.

Lewis Dunk – 6

Arguably one of his worst performances at the Amex Stadium for quite some time in the first half, with the sickness that affected Dunk late on in Marseille showing against a lightning-fast Liverpool attack.

He was at fault for the first goal as he played an errant pass into midfield and then made the questionable decision to rush out from defence, but he redeemed himself in the second half.

A crucial finish from Solly March’s free-kick earned Brighton their point, and continued a run of memorable goals against Liverpool, following his FA Cup effort last season and a cheeky free-kick in 2019-20.

Igor Julio – 5

Handed a first Premier League start in this meeting as he is eased into first-team action, and did probably as well as most expected.

It is always tough facing Liverpool considering their ability to press in packs, and Igor seemed to struggle before being taken off with an injury in the 63rd minute.

Solly March – 7

For a stand-in left-back, facing Mohamed Salah is about the toughest task you could face.

March stood up to this with great hunger and verve, with it being notable that Salah preferred to tuck inside and even Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled to get that much joy against the Sussex man.

Would have come under greater criticism had Gravenberch’s finish gone in, but as it was, March set up a point with his fabulous free-kick.

Carlos Baleba – 7

Highly praised by De Zerbi when he was signed, Baleba had rarely been seen by Brighton fans until this meeting.

Having now seen him play, they will surely become Baleba-s.

The 19-year-old did struggle at times with the task of discomforting world-class midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but became much more confident as the game went on.

His efforts took their toll as he cramped up in added time, but this was a great foundation to build on for the young Cameroonian.

Pascal Gross – 6

Guided Baleba through his game well and put in the all-action shift Brighton fans have come to expect.

It would be harsh to criticise Gross for giving the penalty away and he otherwise did very little wrong, with his durability being particularly impressive of late.

Simon Adingra – 9

Arguably Brighton’s player of the match, and the star man on either side.

Scoring just his second goal as a Brighton player, Adingra seized upon Virgil van Dijk’s misplaced pass magnificently to make it 1-0 and could have had a second early in the second half but for a strong Alisson stop.

Buzzed around on the right wing brilliantly all game, and did his defensive work too to help see out the draw.

Joao Pedro – 7

The Brazilian has possibly been Brighton’s most consistent player this season, which is so impressive considering the pressure on him as the club’s record signing.

Operating alongside Evan Ferguson in a 4-1-3-2 system for much of the game, their partnership looks hugely promising if the trouble they caused van Dijk and Joel Matip is anything to go by.

Kaoru Mitoma – 9

Just like Adingra, Brighton’s much-feared Japanese winger was full of life in this meeting.

Was the out ball of choice for the Seagulls so often in the second half, and enjoyed some brilliant battles with Alexander-Arnold and his replacement Joe Gomez as he ensured Brighton remained the team on top.

Unlucky not to get too involved in the box, but by being more selfless here, he showed another side to his game.

Evan Ferguson – 6

By Ferguson’s sky-high standards, this was a quiet outing.

Taken off for Danny Welbeck in the 60th minute, he only had one shot in the match but could have grabbed an assist with a beautiful sweeping pass that set up Adingra early in the second half.

Substitutes:

Danny Welbeck – 5

Despite spending 30 minutes on the pitch, Welbeck had just two touches and was more effective as a body in the box at set-pieces.

Offered experience in conversations with Dunk, and helped manage the game despite his negligible footballing contributions.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 6

Added another impressive performance to his burgeoning defensive CV, looking ever so comfortable alongside Dunk at the back.

The pair have nailed down their first-choice status in no time at all, bringing calm to a side that are otherwise prone to leaking goals.

Ansu Fati – N/A

Only on for the last six minutes, and did not have the time to force the effort as Liverpool had most of the ball.

Alisson – 5

Caught out of position for Adingra’s opening goal but did well to prevent the Ivorian’s second-half effort.

Much like Verbruggen, it could have been worse if Joao Pedro’s effort had gone in, but fortunately for Brazil’s number one, it did not.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Offered Liverpool a key threat from out wide, and did better defensively in this meeting, winning three of the four tackles he attempted.

In a chaotic game, he had the pace and experience to ensure Brighton did not get too much joy from open play.

Joel Matip – 6

For many outside of the Liverpool bubble, it is a wonder that Matip has spent quite so long at the heart of the Reds defence.

He is never the star of the show, but he was tidy enough in this match before being replaced by a chaotic Ibrahima Konate in the late stages.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

At fault for Adingra’s opener but, like Dunk, redeemed himself as the match went on.

Had the best pass completion rate in the match at 93 per cent, and kept control when Liverpool faced an onslaught for much of the second half.

The handball shout against him in the second half was never a penalty either.

Andy Robertson – 5

Culpable of a big error for Brighton’s equaliser as he feared steering March’s free-kick past Alisson, so must be questioned.

Relatively quiet going forward too, which is a testament to Brighton’s attacking ability but also shows how his impact can be limited at times.

Dominik Szobolszai – 8

An all-action display from the Hungarian, who has impressed throughout this early stage of the season.

Won the penalty and almost got an assist by providing the cross for Gravenberch, with his passing a real joy to watch at times.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

After his move away from the Amex over the summer, this was an emotional return for Mac Allister.

He was shown little mercy by his former teammates as they hunted him down for the first goal, while there was constant pressure on him throughout the match.

Turned out of these tackles with great skill at times, but had limited impact while sitting deeper in the midfield three, a role he is still developing within.

Harvey Elliott – 5

Withdrawn at half-time following an underwhelming 45 minutes deputising for the suspended Curtis Jones.

Opportunity knocked for the 20-year-old but he did not quite grasp it on this occasion.

Mohamed Salah – 9

It has been frustrating at times this season for Liverpool’s Egyptian king, but he was back to his goalscoring best at the Amex.

He is the Reds’ trusted man in the box and with two tremendous finishes, he showed no signs of slowing down in his quest to extend his Premier League goalscoring record for the club.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Though he was tipped to change the narrative surrounding his big-money move to Merseyside this season, Nunez is still facing frustration in front of goal.

On this occasion, he was held out again with just one shot on target, but he accepted a role as a playmaker by laying on the pass for Salah’s first goal.

Luis Diaz – 7

The importance of Diaz’s return from injury this season cannot be understated, as the Colombian’s endless energy perfectly complements the attack alongside Salah.

It would be tough to emulate the achievements of predecessor Sadio Mane, but do not bet against Diaz having an excellent season if he shows more of the rambunctiousness on display at the Amex.

Substitutes:

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

As has been repeatedly mentioned, Gravenberch could have changed the game by making it 3-1 just ten minutes into the second half.

Alas, he did not, and he looked frustrated for much of the match afterwards. More work must be done for the young Dutchman to make his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Ibrahima Konate – 5

Clumsily tripped Mitoma on one occasion late on and generally did worse than Matip at the back.

Needs to shake off his injury problems this season, as he still has so much potential for club and country.

Joe Gomez – 5

Picked up a yellow card late on for a similarly bad tackle to Konate’s, and generally struggled to get a hold of Brighton’s frontline.

Fortunate that those around him dragged the Reds forward in added time to keep the pressure away.