Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Arsenal were able to triumph against Manchester United under the North London sun after three well-taken goals from their captain Martin Odegaard, their marquee summer signing Declan Rice, and Gabriel Jesus.

Odegaard's goal came almost directly after Marcus Rashford's stunning individual goal which opened the scoring for United. Rice's goal came in the 96th minute in which a shot that probably would've been comfortable for Andre Onana was deflected into the bottom left corner amongst a sea of bodies in the box. Jesus's goal capped off a decisive extra time for Arsenal as the United defence was cut open easily with a through ball from Fabio Viera, and a neat bit of skill allowing for a simple goal.

Arsenal FC:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Both goalkeepers were hardly tested during the game but Ramsdale still had an inoffensive performance, recording a save and for the most part commanding his box well, especially for corners.

Ben White - 7

A solid display from the full back, who throughout most of the game was able to help his team circulate possession well, while also progressing the ball to a good standard too. However, it was obvious that he was on edge whenever Rashford received the ball on his side.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

A decent display. Won most of his duels, however, he was shaky at the back at times, especially in the second half when the game became more stretched and Hojlund came on.

William Saliba - 7

Not his usual commanding self yesterday. However, much like Gabriel, his performance was merely acceptable. He did what needed to be done most of the time and limited United's chances.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Wasn't bad by any means but surprisingly underwhelming. Was inverting like usual to overload the midfield but his influence wasn't really felt.

Declan Rice - 8

Arguably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far. A controlled, assured and confident display from Arsenal's £100M signing. Was the main reason why United struggled to progress play through the middle of the park, and helped significantly with Arsenal's ball retention higher up the pitch due to Kai Havertz's deficiencies. His top performance was capped off with a goal.

Martin Odegaard - 8

Arsenal's second-best player yesterday. Stood up in his big moment to take Arsenal back into the game with a finish we've seen him execute many times on that wicked left foot of his. Was Arsenal's main creator in the final third and always looked dangerous on the ball in and around the box.

Kai Havertz - 5

Just didn't do enough. A painfully average performance in which he didn't really make any mistakes, purely by virtue of him not taking any risks whatsoever. He had the chance to open the scoring in the first half and completely missed the ball despite being a few yards away from goal.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Like Saliba, it was rather surprising that Saka wasn't at his usual best. Be that as it may, he still kept play ticking in and around the box in his triangle with White and Odegaard. Despite his half-decent performance he still managed to pick up an assist.

Eddie Nketiah - 6

A rather uninspiring performance from Nketiah, who didn't do anything noteworthy.

Substitutions:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6

Came on for Zinchenko to see out the game and for the most part that's what he did. His defending of his inside channel at times was questionable, however.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

In the 25 minutes he had he performed significantly better than Nketiah. His passing was intricate in the final third and his dribbling was as exciting to watch as ever. Did very well to capitalise on United's capitulation to earn a goal for himself.

Fabio Viera - 6

Was decent when he came on. Helped Arsenal gain more control of possession (especially in the final third) and ended up assisting another sub in Jesus to seal the victory once and for all.

Jorginho - N/A

Reiss Nelson - 6

Added to Arsenal's attacking threat in extra time and helped in overloading the box.

Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 6

Despite conceding three goals, Onana was very instrumental in United's buildup, consistently helping his teammates find ways out of Arsenal's measured press by acting as a third CB in the first phase. The goal he conceded to Rice was rather unlucky.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Dalot's defensive display was surprisingly great as he kept Saka quiet for the majority of the game. Going forward, however, his attacking contributions were minimal.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Looked unsettled when he was pressed and was lacklustre at times when defending his box. His poor wide defending was also capitalised on by the likes of Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Was essential to United being able to successfully navigate through Arsenal's press on most occasions during the game.

Casemiro - 6

His involvement in United's attacking situations was helpful and influential, and Casemiro was also surprisingly thoughtful in the way he took care of the ball throughout most of the game. He occasionally did succumb to the temptation of a few hopeless long balls, however.

Christian Eriksen - 6

On the ball Eriksen was his usual composed self, helping with ball retention and providing an excellent assist for Rashford. Off the ball, however, Eriksen's actions are better left unspoken about.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Not his best game at all by his standards but was still very helpful in keeping possession higher up the field, especially in the second half. His work off the ball was admirable as usual.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Probably United's best player, as well as their only real threat in attack for most of the game. Looked a threat coming off the left for most of the game and his positivity was rewarded with an impressive piece of individual brilliance for his goal.

Anthony Martial - 5

Didn't do anything noteworthy and was easily marshalled by Saliba.

Antony - 6

He had a lot of the ball but he just wasn't a threat with it at all. His work off the ball was largely helpful.

Substitutions:

Harry Maguire - 5

Was only brought on because Martinez had to go off and it showed in his performance. Average at best.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7

One of the bright sparks for United. Displayed his fundamental attributes such as his tenacity, physicality, athleticism and technical ability. Was influential in the buildup to Alejandro Garnacho's offside goal and Hojlund nearly scored a goal of his own which was blocked just a few yards away from goal.

Jonny Evans - 4

The fact that United in 2023 were ending a game against Arsenal with a centre-back pairing of Maguire and Evans is very indicative of the issues that still lie at the core of the team. A very poor performance.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6

Was lively for the majority of his cameo but could only really get involved in the final third, limiting his time with the ball at his feet. He took his offside goal very well regardless.