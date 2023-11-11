Johnson Excites: First Tottenham goal

The £47.5 million summer signing Brennan Johnson finally gets his first goal in a spurs shirt after the long wait.



A Tottenham team with a an abundant amount of injuries travelled to Wolverhampton. 3 minutes in Johnson scored his first Tottenham goal. Pedro Porro's low cross was finished by Johnson making it 1-0 to Spurs.

This goal looked to be the winner but 2 late goals from Pablo Sarabia and Marco Lemina earnt Wolves all 3 points .



Previously Johnson started for Spurs on Monday night in a fierce game versus London Rivals Chelsea - who came to Tottenham and ended their unbeaten streak this season.



After being subbed off after around 35 minutes due to a red card , Johnson needed to prove himself to Manager - Ange Postecoglou.



Before Cristian Romeros red card , Spurs we’re playing Fluid Football as Bissouma played it down the line to Johnson who then fired it across to Son. It was smashed in by Son making it 2-0.



This would’ve been Johnson’s second assist of the season but after a lengthy VAR check the goal was ruled out and at the time the score remained 1-0 to spurs.



The Welshman’s last Premier league goal came versus wolves for his former club , Nottingham forest in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in April.



This goal against wolves was one of the 8 goals , he scored in the premier league in his first season.



Johnson was a crucial part of the Nottingham Forest team that stayed up last season.

Despite signing a lot of players during the summer transfer window , Johnson was cemented into that team , taking part in all 38 games last season.



The young man was also a big part in Nottingham Forest's journey to the premier league - After 16 years Forest finally returned to Englands best league , Whilst Johnson contributed to 26 goals that season, in 46 games.

The two biggest goals game against Sheffield United scoring home and away in the Play off semi final and then a penalty in the shootout which inevitably sent them to Wembley.



Like Father , Like son . David Johnson was also a bagsman for Nottingham Forest scoring 48 goals in just under 150 games for the club and representing Jamaica at national level.



Johnson represents Wales and in 20 caps he has scored 2 goals so far. His Electric speed is just a glimpse of what he is capable of for his national team , and with comparisons to Gareth Bale , he is one to excite Tottenham fans.

Before Tottenhams next game , Johnson will be playing for Wales in their Euro qualifiers fixtures, where they face Armenia and Turkey and Johnson will hoping to be getting involved with some more goals.



In Johnson’s first start for the club he was taken off around the Hour mark versus Arsenal , whilst he tested David Raya he was unable to find the back of the net.

With 2 brilliant chances for the number 22 he was really able to test Raya but was later able to have some joy when Son scored shortly after.



In his 10 minute Cameo against Sheffield United he slotted it home, getting the equaliser before seeing the offside flag was up , Disallowing the goal. His Pace and determination changed the game as he 'spurred' his team on and with two very late goals , Tottenham stole three points.



Another substitute appearance for Johnson against Crystal Palace , He managed to get an assist as he played great football with Maddison then found Son who slotted it home.

After the international break , Tottenham face Aston Villa , a team in superb form under Unai Emery beating spurs to an European spot Last season.

With the Injuries to Richarlison and Manor Soloman , Brennan Johnson should be leading the line and making his third consecutive start for Tottenham this season.



