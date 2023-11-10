Ange Postecoglou: "You don't get from Australia to the Premier League by being conventional"

Ange Postecoglou has defended his approach during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea, suggesting 'you don't get from Australia to the Premier League by being conventional.'

The 58-year-old chose to keep the high line against Chelsea despite having two players sent off, leading to Nicolas Jackson scoring a hat-trick in North London. Yet despite the disappointing result, Postecoglou is defiant, adding it 'is not the first time people have questioned my madness.'

Tottenham travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Saturday lunchtime without four key players - Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and James Maddison.

The injury crisis has sparked intrigue about how Tottenham will play in the Midlands, but the Australian was quick to insist this is not his first major challenge in North London.

"My first test, yeah? Losing the greatest-ever player in this competition the day before the season starts? Nah, piece of cake. Lost two players to almost season-ending injuries? Nah, don't worry about it. Mate, there are tests all the time," he said.

"I don't try to lose games purposefully"

When you lose two players to red cards, most managers would sit deep and let the onslaught begin. It is what Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool did against Spurs in September; it very nearly worked.

But not Postecoglou. The Australian chose the unconventional approach of keeping the high line, leading to chaotic scenes as Guglielmo Vicario consistently rushed out of his goal - taking the approach of a sweeper keeper to the extreme.

Postecoglou hit back at people criticising his approach, insisting his decision was purely based on trying to win the game.

"I don't try to lose games purposefully, trust me. I'm very much on trying to win a game of football. I get that people [think] it's slightly unconventional and that I can understand, but you don't get from Australia to the Premier League by being conventional.

"Trust me this is not the first time people have questioned my madness. It's got me to where I am and I'll continue to do it because I believe we can win that way - not because of any other reason. I think there were times on Monday night when it went to an extreme length, only because the players felt like that was the best way to stay in the game and try to get the equaliser we needed.

"There were some aspects about it that made it easier for Chelsea to break through, but the flip side of that was that I really like the players' mentality. They wanted to get back in the game and play our football, rather than reverting to other methods that could work as well," he said.

"You're either under siege or it's coming"

Managers are often the first people to feel the pressure once challenges start arriving. Yet challenges are part of football, with several high-profile teams missing key players.

Despite the injuries, Postecoglou's message remains the same. He will continue to try to build a successful team despite several injuries at Hotspur Way.

He said: "In my whole career, I've figured out there are only two states of being as a manager. You're either under siege or it's coming, right? I am well aware that nothing ever runs smoothly. There are always challenges out there. What I try to do is not change my state of being. It is what it is, whatever the challenge is.

"Hopefully, I try to focus on what's most important - that we're still building a football club, trying to build a team to be successful, an environment where people want to win and be ambitious. That's not going to change from week to week depending on what's happening. This is a different challenge and we're going to have to deal with it.

"It's fairly extreme, even for a guy of my experience, to lose five players in one game. It is what it is, but that doesn't mean it's any easier than what we've faced so far.

"It's a little bit disrespectful to this group of players to say that everything has gone their way because I reckon from the first game where we concede a VAR penalty and our goalscorer has to come off after ten minutes at a difficult venue, they've fought their way back to get something from it. I think, from day one, there's been resilience in the group. The evidence is that it's there."

When later asked if he is under siege yet, Postecoglou jokingly added:

"I reckon I'm there now!"

Dier trains hard 'every day'

Eric Dier made his first appearance of the season at home to Chelsea, coming on for Brennan Johnson after Romero's red card. Despite the lack of minutes, the Englishman impressed, nearly equalising for Spurs with a well-hit volley - only for VAR to quickly end his joy.

Postecoglou believes Dier played well against the West London side, adding he rarely feels the need to separate players from the squad.

He said: "I don't feel the need to [separate] - irrespective of a player's individual situation - unless a player says to me and desires that he wants to leave; I don't see any reason to separate them from the group because they're part of this football club.

"Eric's been part of this club for a very long time and every day he trains hard. He hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but that's because we've been pretty settled as a back four. He's always been ready to be called up and now he has the opportunity.

"I thought he did well the other night; that was a hard game to come into because he's come on with ten men and then nine men, there's [always] going to be some challenges there. Just his experience will be important for us, particularly with Micky's absence and Romero being out for three games."

Postecoglou continued, stating former Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips - and potential partner to Dier - is available for selection in the coming weeks.

"Ashley is part of the first team. He trains every day. He's available for selection. If he gets an opportunity, it'll be up to him. I'm not going to manufacture things for people. Everything that they get, they earn. If they're selected, it's because I think they can help us win. If they're not selected, they need to keep working hard and wait for their opportunity," the Australian added.